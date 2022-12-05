Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car crash near 91st and Bradley; woman dead, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - One woman is dead, and another is injured after a car crash near 91st and Bradley on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The car was speeding northbound on 91st when it drove off the road, striking a tree. The passenger of the vehicle,...
CBS 58
Police investigate 18-year-old man shot and killed Saturday afternoon near 20th & Nash
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 20th & Nash Streets at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. The 18-year-old Milwaukee man who was shot was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal street racing crash, Milaukee man gets 10 years in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after a street racing crash killed two people in 2021. A jury found 26-year-old Michael Howard guilty of two counts of second-degree reckless homicide and two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing death.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee postal carrier fatally shot, family hopes for quick arrest
Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed a postal worker while he was delivering mail near 65th and Lancaster Friday. Aundre Cross, 44, was a postal worker for more than 18 years, but he was also a son, brother, uncle and father. His family is hoping for justice this Christmas.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant head-on crash, driver suspected of OWI
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A wrong-way, head-on crash in Mount Pleasant sent multiple people to the hospital with injuries Saturday night, Dec. 10. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. Police were called to the area of Washington and Commerce around 7:20 p.m. for a reported wrong-way...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 20th and Nash, 1 man dead
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 20th and Nash on Saturday, Dec. 10, killed an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, police said. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. The 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and later died from his wounds. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac drug arrest after traffic stop; THC, gun, cash found
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Langlade County man was arrested in Fond du Lac after a traffic stop uncovered marijuana, a gun and roughly $70,000 cash in his car Friday, Dec. 9. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, a K-9 handler was on patrol and spotted the 23-year-old man's vehicle "quickly exit" southbound I-41 at Hickory Street just before 6 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, reward up to $50K offered
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 after a postal worker was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Friday, Dec. 9. Family has identified the victim to FOX6 News as Aundre Cross. He was on the job when he was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20th and Union shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 20th and Union that landed a 32-year-old Milwaukee man in the hospital on Sunday, Dec. 11. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near 38th and North; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 38th and North sent a 22-year-old Milwaukee man to a hospital on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. The victim arrived at the hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD continues to seek an unknown shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fosters reStore burglary, Racine men charged
RACINE, Wis. - Two Racine men are charged with stealing from Fosters reStore in November. Prosecutors accuse 53-year-old Percy Beechem and 55-year-old Robert Franklin of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of items. According to the business' website, all profits benefit foster children. Racine police were called to the store near 20th...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine liquor store armed robbery, suspect wanted
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to the armed robbery of a liquor store near High and Erie that happened Tuesday, Dec. 6. Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Robert Bogan – considered "armed and dangerous." Authorities say anyone who sees him should not make contact and call police immediately.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire at Waukesha Texas Roadhouse, restaurant evacuated
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Firefighters responded to Waukesha's Texas Roadhouse Sunday night, Dec. 11. The restaurant is located near Barker and Bluemound. The fire was called in by a passerby. Firefighters found smoke coming from the roof. Waukesha Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Haakenson said the "very busy" restaurant was evacuated,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Third Ward shooting, former firefighter found not guilty of homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Friday, Dec. 9, found Caesar Fuentes not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting a 25-year-old man outside a bar. Prosecutors say Fuentes and the victim, Andra Nicholson, were at Site 1A in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in 2020 when they got into an argument over who had the better high school basketball team.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Firefighter shot man after fight over 'basketball'; found not guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Friday, Dec. 9, found Caesar Fuentes not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide after shooting a 25-year-old man outside a bar in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Prosecutors say Fuentes and the victim, Andre Nicholson were at Site 1A when...
ABC7 Chicago
Bodies of woman, 7-year-old girl pulled from Milwaukee lake, police say
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police say two people are dead after being pulled from the water at Northridge Lake Thursday, Dec. 8, WDJT reported. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the scene around 12:35 p.m. after an individual noticed a vehicle submerged in the water near 70th and Brown Deer Road.
nbc15.com
Menomonee Falls Police search for retail theft suspects
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrances at an Ulta Beauty store. Officials said that a black male and a black female worked together to steal $2,180 worth of fragrances. The suspects concealed the fragrances in a reusable bag and left the store without attempting to pay for them.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pedestrian hit by bus, taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus hit a pedestrian Friday, Dec. 9. An MCTS spokesperson said the Route 57 bus was "going slow due to weather conditions" Friday afternoon when it hit the pedestrian near 30th and Lisbon. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk when they were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, remembered
USPS worker Aundre Cross' niece told FOX6 News that he was a father and loving, giving man who loved going to church. He was shot and killed on the job near 65th and Lancaster.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash injures delivery driver near Fond du Lac and Villard
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 31, was hurt in a crash involving his FedEx vehicle and another car Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8 near Fond du Lac and Villard. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Police said a driver entered the intersection from a stop sign and hit the truck, which...
