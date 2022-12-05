China Tea by Russ Conway, for four and six – 23p – from Allen & Walker in Ilkley. I used to buy classical music records while everyone else was buying pop, and had to bring them home in a brown paper bag so people couldn’t see it was Beethoven’s Violin Concerto or Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances. I was also the first person in our street to buy She Loves You by the Beatles.

41 MINUTES AGO