Fairfax County, VA

fox5dc.com

Vehicle involved in deadly I-66 hit-and-run death of highway worker located in Fairfax County: cops

FAIRFAX, Va. - Police have found the vehicle they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a highway worker Thursday morning on Interstate 66. Officers say they located the damaged Chevrolet Malibu in a public parking garage in Fairfax County late Thursday night after receiving a tip. The vehicle was seized as evidence and is being processed. Authorities say the temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to it.
arlnow.com

Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Columbia Pike

Arlington County police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in a park along Columbia Pike. Police were called around 10 p.m. Friday night for a man lying on the ground and not moving near the intersection of Columbia Pike and Four Mile Run Drive, which is also in proximity to the bike trail.
fox5dc.com

'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'

WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
theriver953.com

FCSO seeks help in identifying suspects

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for Burglary of Residence. Officers received a call on December 1st when a resident of Clearbrook noticed two white males with face masks and hoods trying to enter his backdoor on his Ring Doorbell Camera.
WUSA9

Police searching for 2 men accused of an armed carjacking in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Officers with the Hyattsville Police Department are searching for the suspects who stole a black Mercedes at gunpoint Friday afternoon. The armed carjacking happened around 1 p.m. on East-West Highway, nearby Toledo Road. The victim informed police that two men, one who was armed with a handgun, approached him as he was getting into his car.
WUSA9

94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
WHIO Dayton

Maryland man accused of killing wife after requesting welfare check

WALDORF, Md. — A Maryland man is accused of killing his wife after requesting a welfare check at his home, authorities said. According to a news release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33 of Waldorf, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and a firearms charge.
WUSA9

WUSA9

