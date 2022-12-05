Read full article on original website
Virginia State Police looking for fatal I-66 hit-and-run suspect
According to police, a man working on the side of I-66 near the Chain Bridge Road interchange in the Oakton area of Fairfax County was hit and killed by the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Malibu just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8.
In-Custody Death Captured On Fairfax Police Bodycam Footage: 'We're Here To Help'
Fairfax County police have released bodycam footage that shows the moments leading up to the in-custody death of a disorderly man last month (scroll for video)."We're here to help" were the words used repeatedly by PFC Brown and other officers while attempting to assist Temiki Murray, 44, of Lorton…
WTOP
Fairfax Co. officer involved in crash while en route to priority call
A motor officer with the Fairfax County Police Department sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries Friday when he crashed into the back of a moving vehicle while en route to a priority call, according to the FCPD. Just after 12:30 p.m., the officer, as well as two additional motor units, were...
Fairfax Police officer hurt in crash near George Mason University
A Fairfax County Police officer was released from the hospital the day after sustaining serious injuries from a crash that took place in front of one of the entrances to George Mason University.
WJLA
2 teens injured after crash into utility pole in Montgomery County: Officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two teens were transported to a hospital early Sunday morning after the driver crashed into a utility pole in Montgomery County, Md., according to first responders. The vehicle overturned into a telephone phone at approximately 12:30 a.m. The crash happened in the 16900 block...
fox5dc.com
Vehicle involved in deadly I-66 hit-and-run death of highway worker located in Fairfax County: cops
FAIRFAX, Va. - Police have found the vehicle they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a highway worker Thursday morning on Interstate 66. Officers say they located the damaged Chevrolet Malibu in a public parking garage in Fairfax County late Thursday night after receiving a tip. The vehicle was seized as evidence and is being processed. Authorities say the temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to it.
arlnow.com
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Columbia Pike
Arlington County police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in a park along Columbia Pike. Police were called around 10 p.m. Friday night for a man lying on the ground and not moving near the intersection of Columbia Pike and Four Mile Run Drive, which is also in proximity to the bike trail.
Leesburg Police looking for Costco fraud suspect
According to the Leesburg Police Department, the person pictured tried to pick up a fake prescription from the Costco, located at 1330 Edward Ferry Road NE, on Sunday, Dec. 4.
fox5dc.com
'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'
WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
theriver953.com
FCSO seeks help in identifying suspects
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for Burglary of Residence. Officers received a call on December 1st when a resident of Clearbrook noticed two white males with face masks and hoods trying to enter his backdoor on his Ring Doorbell Camera.
Police searching for 2 men accused of an armed carjacking in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Officers with the Hyattsville Police Department are searching for the suspects who stole a black Mercedes at gunpoint Friday afternoon. The armed carjacking happened around 1 p.m. on East-West Highway, nearby Toledo Road. The victim informed police that two men, one who was armed with a handgun, approached him as he was getting into his car.
94-year-old arrested in hit-and-run in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — City of Fairfax Police arrested and charged a 94-year-old man in connection with a felony hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred on Nov. 29. Timoleon Spiliotopoulos was charged in the incident and released from the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Around...
Decomposing body of likely pregnant woman found during fatal shooting arrest: Police
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Officers seeking a suspect in a fatal shooting at a Maryland gas station made a "surprising discovery" when they found the decomposing body of a likely pregnant woman at the man's apartment, police said. Torrey Moore, 31, of Silver Spring, was arrested and charged with...
Maryland man accused of killing wife after requesting welfare check
WALDORF, Md. — A Maryland man is accused of killing his wife after requesting a welfare check at his home, authorities said. According to a news release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Travis Edward Paschal Wood, 33 of Waldorf, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and a firearms charge.
3 men injured, 2 critically, in Prince George's County club stabbing
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating after three men were stabbed at a club early Saturday. Police responded to Omega Bar and Lounge, located on University Boulevard in Hyattsville, around 3 a.m. after a report of a stabbing incident. According...
Frederick officer fires gun at two suspects shooting at each other Friday night
FREDERICK, Md. — One man is in custody and another is still being sought after a shooting between the two which was disrupted by a responding officer firing their weapon on Friday night, according to police. Around 8:20 p.m., the Frederick Police Department received multiple reports of gunfire in...
Fairfax Police Officer Airlifted To Hospital After Motorcycle Crash
Lanes were blocked near George Mason University following a motorcycle crash involving a Fairfax police officer, authorities say.The crash happened at Braddock Road and Roanoke Road around 1 p.m., Friday, Dec, 9. The officer involved has been rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, according to…
Man In Custody After Barricade Scene At Fairfax Home
A man who barricaded himself inside of a home in Centerville is in custody, authorities say.Officers responded to the home in the 14000 block of Rustling Leaves Lane around 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, after reports of a man experiencing a mental health crisis, according to Fairfax police. Officers ar…
DC police release more information about deadly Metro shooting involving FBI agent
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A convicted felon possessing a weapon. That’s one of the newest pieces of information regarding the man shot and killed by an off-duty FBI agent at the Metro Center Station. D.C. Police, the lead agency in the investigation, released more information about the December 7 incident. The report also found […]
fox5dc.com
Driver of stolen pickup truck causes fiery chain-reaction crash in Lorton: police
LORTON, Va. - Authorities say the driver of a stolen pickup truck caused a fiery chain-reaction crash that involved several other vehicles in the Lorton area Thursday afternoon. Officers say they spotted the vehicle just before 5 p.m. driving southbound on Interstate 95 near the 164 mile marker. They say...
