WCAX
Burlington Airport resurrects therapy dog program
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flying can be stressful, especially during the holidays. So, Burlington International Airport resurrected an old program to ease some nerves. For years, John Wrobel has raised therapy dogs, and now Burlington International Airport’s reinstituted therapy dog program features his 5-and-a-half year-old German Shorthair Pointer.
WCAX
Tasting Vermont wines and working on solutions
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Middlebury wine shop held the first annual Vermont Wine Fair in Bristol Sunday. The fair was open to the public and offered attendees a chance to try wines from Vermont producers. In addition to the tastings, the fair also held panel discussions on the climate crisis and inter-industry collaboration. Organizers say their goal is to familiarize people with the growing industry.
WCAX
Rainbow Bridge Community Center looking to gain signature support
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - New LGBTQ community center in Barre City is asking for your help to fund its mission. Rainbow Bridge Community Center opened in Barre in June. The non-profit provides programming and resources in the area for people of all ages. Leaders say they need 700 signatures to get a measure on the town meeting day ballot requesting voters grant the group 3-thousand-dollars in funding annually. Organizers say approval is crucial.
WCAX
In the Garden: Gifts for Gardeners
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tools, seeds, and soil test kits can all make great gifts for gardeners on your holiday shopping list. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have some advice on this week’s In the Garden.
WCAX
PSU students collaborate on Gorham paper plant redevelopment
A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month.
WCAX
Business Break: Dietician Gillian
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, December 10
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. It’s Woodstock’s annual Wassail Weekend! A wassail is a holiday toast to liveliness and well-being. It’s an ancient English tradition that’s meant to promote yuletide and bountiful harvest. There’s a variety of activities around Woodstock today to celebrate, including a scavenger hunt, artisan market, carriage rides, parade, performances, and more. The parade kicks off at 2:00 p.m. downtown and is followed by a number of musical performances. Billings Farm is also hosting its own day of traditional festive activities from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
WCAX
Housing for families experiencing homelessness coming to Burlington
WCAX
Running a 5k with an ugly sweater
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The holiday season is finally upon us. Trees, holiday cookies, gift wrapping, and we can’t forget about those ugly sweaters. Many wore theirs Sunday to celebrate giving back to the community. “I think it’s good to support the community. The funds go back to...
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Katy and Scoopy Doo
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue our snowplow spotlight series with Katy and Scoopy Doo. Ron Dragon has only been with VTrans for six months, so he’s yet to take Katy out in a big snowstorm. But when he does, he’ll make the home school students who named his truck dreams’ come true. VTrans tells WCAX News, the truck is named after the book “Katy and the Big Snow.” Dragon works out of the Middlebury garage.
WCAX
A holiday tradition in Essex Junction is back on track
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - An Essex Junction holiday tradition is back on track following a COVID hiatus. Not only does the event emphasize the city’s railroad history, it gives model train hobbyists a chance to show off their stuff. 15 of them were scattered around the Five Corners...
WCAX
Champlain, N.Y. gets state water funding
WCAX
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It’s fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren’t so...
WCAX
Danville residents consider cost to upgrade school
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Danville school leaders say their building is deteriorating, but some residents are apprehensive about footing the bill to fix the problems. “We’re one failed system away from what I would consider a crisis in that building,” said Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker.
WCAX
Making ornaments out of cut glass
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many Vermonters are decorating their Christmas trees with ornaments new and old. Some took the time to make some for their loved ones. Davis Studios in South Burlington hosted one of their glass ornament making classes over the weekend. Their mission is to enrich...
WCAX
Making an ugly sweater your own
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Waterbury got a crash course on how to make this holiday season a little uglier. The Waterbury Public Library hosted their first ever ugly holiday sweater workshop. The Library provided the glue guns, gorilla glue, and ornaments and people were encouraged to be as creative as possible. Event organizers say the workshop is a great way to let loose and have fun during this time of year.
WCAX
What to Do: Sunday, December 11
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday. The town of Burke is getting festive today. This morning in West Burke from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. you can enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride with Santa, featuring sweet holiday treats and craft-making activities. And this afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in East Burke Village, head to the Green to light the town trees and enjoy a holiday party inside the library. There will be a choral performance, more holiday treats, and prizes handed out. The events are free and open to all.
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill
WCAX
Lab-grown dairy could be on the rise, UVM researchers say
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Check your cabinets, and you may see a lot of products that contain milk. A doctoral student at UVM thinks that before long, a lot of that could come from a lab, not a cow. We previously told you about the process of precision fermentation, something...
WCAX
Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination
EAST CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination. Locals and tourists know it best for its feature in Tim Burton’s 1988 blockbuster film Beetlejuice. “At the end of the movie when Lydia comes out of the school house the school house is named Miss...
