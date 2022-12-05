ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Burlington Airport resurrects therapy dog program

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Flying can be stressful, especially during the holidays. So, Burlington International Airport resurrected an old program to ease some nerves. For years, John Wrobel has raised therapy dogs, and now Burlington International Airport's reinstituted therapy dog program features his 5-and-a-half year-old German Shorthair Pointer.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Tasting Vermont wines and working on solutions

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Middlebury wine shop held the first annual Vermont Wine Fair in Bristol Sunday. The fair was open to the public and offered attendees a chance to try wines from Vermont producers. In addition to the tastings, the fair also held panel discussions on the climate crisis and inter-industry collaboration. Organizers say their goal is to familiarize people with the growing industry.
BRISTOL, VT
WCAX

Rainbow Bridge Community Center looking to gain signature support

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - New LGBTQ community center in Barre City is asking for your help to fund its mission. Rainbow Bridge Community Center opened in Barre in June. The non-profit provides programming and resources in the area for people of all ages. Leaders say they need 700 signatures to get a measure on the town meeting day ballot requesting voters grant the group 3-thousand-dollars in funding annually. Organizers say approval is crucial.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

In the Garden: Gifts for Gardeners

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tools, seeds, and soil test kits can all make great gifts for gardeners on your holiday shopping list. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have some advice on this week's In the Garden.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

PSU students collaborate on Gorham paper plant redevelopment

A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Business Break: Dietician Gillian

A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

What to Do: Saturday, December 10

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let's take a look at what to do this Saturday. It's Woodstock's annual Wassail Weekend! A wassail is a holiday toast to liveliness and well-being. It's an ancient English tradition that's meant to promote yuletide and bountiful harvest. There's a variety of activities around Woodstock today to celebrate, including a scavenger hunt, artisan market, carriage rides, parade, performances, and more. The parade kicks off at 2:00 p.m. downtown and is followed by a number of musical performances. Billings Farm is also hosting its own day of traditional festive activities from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Housing for families experiencing homelessness coming to Burlington

A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Running a 5k with an ugly sweater

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The holiday season is finally upon us. Trees, holiday cookies, gift wrapping, and we can't forget about those ugly sweaters. Many wore theirs Sunday to celebrate giving back to the community. "I think it's good to support the community. The funds go back to...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Snowplow Spotlight: Katy and Scoopy Doo

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We continue our snowplow spotlight series with Katy and Scoopy Doo. Ron Dragon has only been with VTrans for six months, so he's yet to take Katy out in a big snowstorm. But when he does, he'll make the home school students who named his truck dreams' come true. VTrans tells WCAX News, the truck is named after the book "Katy and the Big Snow." Dragon works out of the Middlebury garage.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

A holiday tradition in Essex Junction is back on track

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - An Essex Junction holiday tradition is back on track following a COVID hiatus. Not only does the event emphasize the city's railroad history, it gives model train hobbyists a chance to show off their stuff. 15 of them were scattered around the Five Corners...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Champlain, N.Y. gets state water funding

A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

How much of what we recycle gets recycled?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It's fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren't so...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Danville residents consider cost to upgrade school

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Danville school leaders say their building is deteriorating, but some residents are apprehensive about footing the bill to fix the problems. "We're one failed system away from what I would consider a crisis in that building," said Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker.
DANVILLE, VT
WCAX

Making ornaments out of cut glass

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While many Vermonters are decorating their Christmas trees with ornaments new and old. Some took the time to make some for their loved ones. Davis Studios in South Burlington hosted one of their glass ornament making classes over the weekend. Their mission is to enrich...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Making an ugly sweater your own

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Waterbury got a crash course on how to make this holiday season a little uglier. The Waterbury Public Library hosted their first ever ugly holiday sweater workshop. The Library provided the glue guns, gorilla glue, and ornaments and people were encouraged to be as creative as possible. Event organizers say the workshop is a great way to let loose and have fun during this time of year.
WATERBURY, VT
WCAX

What to Do: Sunday, December 11

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let's take a look at what to do this Sunday. The town of Burke is getting festive today. This morning in West Burke from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. you can enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride with Santa, featuring sweet holiday treats and craft-making activities. And this afternoon from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in East Burke Village, head to the Green to light the town trees and enjoy a holiday party inside the library. There will be a choral performance, more holiday treats, and prizes handed out. The events are free and open to all.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers to tee up universal paid family leave bill

A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Housing for families experiencing homelessness coming to Burlington. Updated: 5 hours ago. Construction is starting so several families in emergency shelter can have a new place to...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Lab-grown dairy could be on the rise, UVM researchers say

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Check your cabinets, and you may see a lot of products that contain milk. A doctoral student at UVM thinks that before long, a lot of that could come from a lab, not a cow. We previously told you about the process of precision fermentation, something...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination

EAST CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - Transforming a Vermont attraction into a versatile destination. Locals and tourists know it best for its feature in Tim Burton's 1988 blockbuster film Beetlejuice. "At the end of the movie when Lydia comes out of the school house the school house is named Miss...
CORINTH, VT

