FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee postal carrier fatally shot, family hopes for quick arrest
Milwaukee police are looking for the person who shot and killed a postal worker while he was delivering mail near 65th and Lancaster Friday. Aundre Cross, 44, was a postal worker for more than 18 years, but he was also a son, brother, uncle and father. His family is hoping for justice this Christmas.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland Make-A-Wish 'Skating with Santa' fundraiser
HARTLAND, Wis. - During the season of giving, Santa gave a helping hand to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. The "Skating with Santa" fundraiser in Hartland Sunday, Dec. 11 raised money to help kids' wishes come true. At the Mullett Ice Center, families got to enjoy games, a hot cocoa bar, cookie decorating...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire at Waukesha Texas Roadhouse, restaurant evacuated
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Firefighters responded to Waukesha's Texas Roadhouse Sunday night, Dec. 11. The restaurant is located near Barker and Bluemound. The fire was called in by a passerby. Firefighters found smoke coming from the roof. Waukesha Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Haakenson said the "very busy" restaurant was evacuated,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20th and Union shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 20th and Union that landed a 32-year-old Milwaukee man in the hospital on Sunday, Dec. 11. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Anyone...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, remembered
USPS worker Aundre Cross' niece told FOX6 News that he was a father and loving, giving man who loved going to church. He was shot and killed on the job near 65th and Lancaster.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Postal worker killed in Milwaukee, reward up to $50K offered
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a reward of up to $50,000 after a postal worker was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Friday, Dec. 9. Family has identified the victim to FOX6 News as Aundre Cross. He was on the job when he was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jackson Jocelyn Hampel toy collection honors 7-year-old's memory
JACKSON, Wis. - Spreading Christmas cheer is what the holidays are all about, but for a Jackson family, it's hard to do without their 7-year-old daughter. Jocelyn Hampel died after a trip to the dentist, and her family is bringing smiles to the faces of other children this holiday season in her honor.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'North Pole' flight for children battling cancer spreads cheer
MILWAUKEE - Christmas may be a few weeks away, but dozens of local children on Saturday, Dec. 10 got the chance to tell Santa their wish list – and take a trip to the "North Pole." The 128th Air Refueling Wing of the Wisconsin National Guard and Signature Flight...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing woman, 2 children last seen near 76th and Congress
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee mother and her two children are missing, last seen Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10 near 76th and Congress. According to police, Brianna Futch, 23, Bria Bray, 2 and Xessex Bray, 1, were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in a four-door, 2020 black Honda Civic with Wisconsin license plate AKH-7834.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 20th and Nash, 1 man dead
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 20th and Nash on Saturday, Dec. 10, killed an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, police said. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. The 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital and later died from his wounds. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car crash near 91st and Bradley; woman dead, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - One woman is dead, and another is injured after a car crash near 91st and Bradley on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The car was speeding northbound on 91st when it drove off the road, striking a tree. The passenger of the vehicle,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee animal cruelty investigation; alligators, more rescued
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said an animal cruelty investigation and search Saturday, Dec. 10 led to one man's arrest and the recovery of dozens of animals. The search was conducted near 9th and Hadley. Police said 27 dogs and a "significant number of exotic animals" – including alligators, snakes, ducks and more – were rescued.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pedestrian hit by bus, taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County Transit System bus hit a pedestrian Friday, Dec. 9. An MCTS spokesperson said the Route 57 bus was "going slow due to weather conditions" Friday afternoon when it hit the pedestrian near 30th and Lisbon. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk when they were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer missing girl found safe
BROWN DEER, Wis. - Takoria Pettway-Marney, missing from Brown Deer, was found safe and reunited with her family. There was concern after Pettway-Marney was reported to have been last seen Friday afternoon getting off a school bus on Long Island Drive south of Silver Spring in Milwaukee. Again, she was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Third Ward shooting, former firefighter found not guilty of homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Friday, Dec. 9, found Caesar Fuentes not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting a 25-year-old man outside a bar. Prosecutors say Fuentes and the victim, Andra Nicholson, were at Site 1A in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in 2020 when they got into an argument over who had the better high school basketball team.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Lake deaths; mother, daughter identified
MILWAUKEE - After a car was pulled from Northridge Lake on Thursday, Dec. 8, a family member has identified the woman and child found inside. Keonta Boose, the child's grandmother, identified the two as mother and daughter Khalilah Brister, 25, and Tyrielle Jefferson, 7. Boose called Tyrielle her princess. "She...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near 38th and North; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A shooting near 38th and North sent a 22-year-old Milwaukee man to a hospital on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. The victim arrived at the hospital with non-fatal injuries. MPD continues to seek an unknown shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fosters reStore burglary, Racine men charged
RACINE, Wis. - Two Racine men are charged with stealing from Fosters reStore in November. Prosecutors accuse 53-year-old Percy Beechem and 55-year-old Robert Franklin of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of items. According to the business' website, all profits benefit foster children. Racine police were called to the store near 20th...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hang glider rescued, Lion's Den in Grafton
GRAFTON, Wis. - A hang glider was rescued at Lion's Den Gorge Nature Preserve after getting caught in the trees Saturday, Dec. 10. According to the Grafton Fire Department, someone who was walking the trails found the hang glider stranded roughly 30 to 40 feet in above the ground around 9:15 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant head-on crash, driver suspected of OWI
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - A wrong-way, head-on crash in Mount Pleasant sent multiple people to the hospital with injuries Saturday night, Dec. 10. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. Police were called to the area of Washington and Commerce around 7:20 p.m. for a reported wrong-way...
