Charlotte, NC

NC State Nose Tackle Joshua Harris Enters Transfer Portal

NC State Redshirt Sophomore Nose Tackle Joshua Harris has entered his name into the Transfer Portal. Harris played in all 12 games this year for the Wolfpack, posting 11 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 sack in 192 snaps as a reserve. Though Harris played only 192 snaps, his...
RALEIGH, NC
