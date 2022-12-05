Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Former Clemson QB not done playing
A former Clemson quarterback has been invited to participate in the Hula Bowl. For the last two season Chase Brice has played quarterback for Appalachian State, after initially leaving the Tigers (...)
Deebo Samuel, Brock Purdy headline long list of 49ers injuries after Week 14 win
DL Kevin Givens (knee) CB Samuel Womack (concussion) There was never an indication during the game that Purdy was injured. He did exit late, but Shanahan said he was pulled out because of the lopsided score, not the injury. “No, it just got to that point in the game, so...
What’s Bugging Andy? Bowl game nonsense.
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy Fales says the majority of bowl games are somehow now even less important. And that’s saying something.
Short-handed Chargers get emotionally charged in big win over Dolphins
The Chargers were missing many pieces on defense but still found a way to shut down Miami's explosive offense and Justin Herbert shined in a 23-17 win.
Inconsistent Bucs look inward with future hopes in balance
It's been one step forward and two steps back for the Bucs, who are now a game below .500 after a humiliating 35-7 road loss to the Niners on Sunday. "They kicked our ass," Tom Brady said.
Eagles clinch playoff berth with 48-22 win over Giants
Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 48-22 victory over the fading New York Giants on Sunday.
Al Holcomb is changing how the Panthers play defense
It has been a wild ride for the Carolina Panthers coaching staff since the departure of former head coach Matt Rhule back in early October. And Al Holcomb, who took over duties at defensive coordinator for Phil Snow, has certainly been a part of it. Holcomb has had mixed results...
NC State Nose Tackle Joshua Harris Enters Transfer Portal
NC State Redshirt Sophomore Nose Tackle Joshua Harris has entered his name into the Transfer Portal. Harris played in all 12 games this year for the Wolfpack, posting 11 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 sack in 192 snaps as a reserve. Though Harris played only 192 snaps, his...
