North Carolina 'Dreamers' hold hope for bipartisan immigration solution by year's end
For many undocumented people, the coming weeks feel like the last opportunity for Congress to act on immigration reform. Among them is Yahel Flores, the Carolinas director for the American Business Immigration Coalition. He first came to the United States from Mexico with his parents when he was 7 years old.
The Supreme Court considers the 'independent state legislature' theory
The Supreme Court considered whether to endorse the "independent state legislature" theory, which could strip state courts of the power to strike down election laws enacted by state legislatures.
Because of Wisconsin's abortion ban, one mother gave up trying for another child
The moment Kristen Petranek knew she would stop trying to get pregnant came in May, while lying on her couch in Madison, Wisconsin. That's when she saw the news pop up on her phone about a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Petranek, 31, and her husband...
Why Warnock's seat means so much to Senate Democrats
Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock's win in the Georgia Senate runoff could have far-reaching consequences legislatively and politically for Democrats. "The truth is it's not a 1% difference," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said earlier this week. "It's a world of difference." Warnock's victory over former NFL and...
Trump news – live: Judge declines request to hold Trump team in contempt over Mar-a-Lago classified documents
A judge has denied a request from prosecutors with the US Department of Justice to hold Donald Trump’s team in contempt of court for not fully complying with a subpoena to return all of the government documents he is accused of illegally keeping after leaving the White House.The former president’s lawyers claimed in federal court that he has fulfilled subpoena requests to provide papers in his personal possession, while prosecutors say searches carried out on the former president’s behalf have not been satisfactory. The judge instead urged the two sides to resolve the dispute themselves.Meanwhile, the House select committee...
The Biden Administration's appeal on the Title 42 ruling revives the fight on asylum
The Biden administration wants to discourage migrants from crossing the border illegally when pandemic restrictions end. That deadline has revived a long-running fight about the future of asylum.
