Have you been to this haunted Dallas hotel?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Government Employees Face Decades' Imprisonment Over $3 Million Dollar Embezzlement SchemeSharee B.Dallas, TX
South Oak Cliff Fighting to Become First Dallas ISD School to Win Back-to-Back State ChampionshipsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Making Decisions Prohibiting Short-Term RentalsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Video of a happy gorilla dancing in a tub goes viral and melts over 20 million heartsMaya DeviDallas, TX
Police search for last suspect connected to murder of 14-year-old
Dallas police are searching for 19-year-old Gregory Ellison, one of three suspects connected to the Sept. 25 murder of a 14-year-old boy. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.
southarkansassun.com
12-Year-Old Boy Apprehended and Suspect of Fatal a Hit and Run, Killing 82-Year-Old Dallas Woman
Charged is a 12-year-old boy who was taken by the police for the death of an 82-Year-Old Dallas woman, Kristine Kelly, she died in a hit-and-run involving the suspect, reported NBCDFW. Based on the detail released by the Dallas Police; saying the elderly woman in her gray sedan was struck...
fox4news.com
Man injured in Lewisville hit-and-run home from hospital, but driver still sought
LEWISVILLE, Texas - The 74-year-old victim of an October hit-and-run in Lewisville is finally home from the hospital, but the police investigation is far from over. M.T. Daniels was struck by two vehicles while pushing a wheelchair across the street. One driver was later identified. While his family is relieved...
fox4news.com
2 arrests made, third suspect sought in September murder of 14-year-old in South Dallas
DALLAS - Police arrested two alleged gang members in the September murder of a 14-year-old boy. Manuel Edwards was shot and killed in September. He was found dead in a field at Al Lipscomb Way and Meyers Street in South Dallas after being shot multiple times. The murder was the...
Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.
Two arrested by Dallas police in connection to murder of 14-year-old in September
Two suspects have been arrested and charged with the killing of 14-year-old Manuel Edwards, police say. Trevelon Harris, 22, and Alonzo Simpson, 17, were arrested and charged with capital murder in the case. Police say a third suspect, 19-year-old Gregory Ellison, is still at large. The victim, Edwards, was shot...
Ennis Police Investigating Sunday Evening Shooting
Ennis Police Department Seeks Public’s Help With Shooting Investigation. On Sunday, December 4, 2022, just before 10:00pm an Ennis resident while in his vehicle was shot at multiple times. A resident located in the 2700 block of Boyd Ln went to answer his door only to observe 2 black...
dallasexpress.com
Driver Arrested After Hit-and-Run Death
A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday in relation to a hit-and-run death last month in northeast Dallas, according to The Dallas Morning News. Eddaria Lawrence was arrested on charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving a death. According to police, the accident...
Mesquite police seek clues in murder case
Police in Mesquite are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a residential neighborhood Monday night. At this point, officers don’t have any suspects.
Man dies after DWI arrest in Denton, police say
DENTON, Texas — A 46-year-old man died a little more than a week after an arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated in Denton, police said Friday. Andrew Louden was arrested by Denton police on Nov. 30. On Thursday, police said they were notified that Louden, who had been taken to a hospital, had died, according to a police news release.
therambler.org
Suspicious person fires weapon near Texas Wesleyan campus
Thursday night, a person who was suspected of stealing items from cars discharged a weapon while Texas Wesleyan security was monitoring the scene on campus. No one was injured during the incident. Fort Worth Police have detained a person of interest in relation to the incident, who according to a...
Former Dallas Police officer arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor over a necklace, arrest warrant states
DALLAS — A former North Texas officer has been arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor in connection to a dispute about a necklace, according to Tarrant County Judge Patricia Summers. Former Dallas Police officer Cathryn Lafitte has been charged and arrested for the murder of her neighbor, Jamarlon Clardy.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
In-Custody Death Investigated in Denton
A person placed under arrest by Denton Police has died after an apparent medical episode while in custody. According to the police department, shortly before midnight on Nov. 30 officers were giving a field sobriety test to a man they said had been driving on flat tires and crashed at a construction site on the 4100 block of Vintage Boulevard.
Court documents: Man indicted by grand jury for killing 2 nurses in October Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS — Editor's note: The above surveillance, bodycam video was released in November by Dallas police. The man accused of shooting and killing two nurses inside Methodist Hospital has been indicted by a Dallas County jury Thursday. Nestor Hernandez, 30, has been charged with capital murder in the deaths...
inforney.com
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office seeking information on Most Wanted suspect Travis Curbo, to be considered armed and dangerous
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriffs Office is seeking information on Most Wanted suspect Travis Curbo on charges of aggravated robbery. Police say Curbo should be considered armed and dangerous. On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 11:16 a.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to a...
Fugitive arrested in Oklahoma on suspicion of Texas murder
A man allegedly on the run from authorities in Texas has been arrested in Oklahoma on suspicion of murder.
fox4news.com
3 hospitalized after vehicle leaves roadway in Plano crash
PLANO, Texas - A small child was among three people taken to hospitals after a crash in Plano early Sunday morning. The wreck happened on W. 15th Street, near Central Expressway. Plano police said a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes, when it...
KTSA
Dallas police arrest 12-year-old boy accused of driving during fatal hit-and-run crash
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Dallas Police Department is announcing the arrest of a 12-year-old boy in connection to a hit-and-run car crash that killed an 82-year-old woman. The boy’s name is being withheld, but investigators say he was driving a grey sedan when it crashed into another...
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office continues to seek leads in armed burglary of firework stand
FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is continuing to seek leads in an armed robbery of a fireworks stand in 2020. Investigators are seeking the public's assistance identifying five individuals, many of whom were seen armed in surveillance video, who pried open a locked door at a firework stand at 10991 W Interstate Highway 20.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Accused of Killing Nurse, Social Worker on Labor & Delivery Floor Indicted
A Dallas County grand jury indicted the man accused of fatally shooting a nurse and social worker inside a Dallas labor and delivery unit at Methodist Medical Center. Nestor Hernandez, 30, now faces capital murder charges in connection with the fatal October shootings of 63-year-old Annette Flowers and 45-year-old Jacqueline Pokuaa.
