ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

‘Black hole’ MTA ‘should not be asking for more money,’ US Rep. Nicole Malliotakis scolds

By Kyle Schnitzer, David Meyer
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bfmv6_0jYOlf8200

The chronically cash-strapped MTA is a “black hole” that should be audited before getting another dime from the government, US Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said Monday.

Tearing into an MTA fare hike proposal alongside Assemblyman Mike Tannousis, Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/Brooklyn) called on GOP colleagues in Washington to “audit” the MTA’s use of federal bailout money.

“The MTA is a black hole. They’re constantly asking for more and more money,” Malliotakis railed during a press conference in Brooklyn.

“They really should not be asking for more money at this point. They received $15 billion,” she said. “At what point is it enough where the MTA will be able to actually run it services without hitting our constituents over the head time and again?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FgpSt_0jYOlf8200
The MTA received $15 billion from the feds in 2020 and 2021.
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Malliotakis — who voted for the $15 billion worth of bailouts the MTA received in 2020 and 2021 — accused Gov. Kathy Hochul and her appointed MTA leadership of reneging on their pledge to stave off fare hikes “indefinitely.”

Officials plan to hike fares by 11% between now and 2026 — from $2.75 to over $3 per subway ride — even if Hochul finds the $600 million needed to close next year’s budget hole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wFhJx_0jYOlf8200
Subway ridership is still at 60% pre-COVID levels — blowing a hole in the MTA budget.
Christopher Sadowski

The MTA is rife with “waste” and “abuse,” charged Malliotakis, who cited the overbudget, long-delayed East Side Access project as an example.

“Before you come asking for more money, fix your own finances and fix your own agencies,” Malliotakis demanded. “No federal tax payers or state tax payers should be funding this incompetence.“

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rT1uA_0jYOlf8200
Officials may hike fares to over $3 in order to close a budget gap.
Christopher Sadowski

The $15 billion cumulative infusion of federal cash over 2020 and 2021 only temporarily secured the MTA’s budget, according to the agency’s leaders.

Continued low ridership means the agency now needs $600 million for 2023, plus over $1 billion for each of the subsequent three years, according to the MTA’s recent budget forecast.

An agency rep accused Malliotakis of “grandstanding” — noting 80% of the authority’s budget goes to labor and healthcare costs.

“As members of Congress are well aware, federal funding received during the pandemic continues to be used to run service – including on Staten Island and in South Brooklyn – to ensure nurses, grocery workers, first responders, teachers and other New Yorkers could get to jobs, healthcare and other critical destinations,” spokesman John McCarthy said in a statement.

“Every bill that brought essential support to transit agencies, keeping trains and buses operating during a national emergency, included federal audit provisions that don’t require grandstanding by politicians to activate.”

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Attorney General Tish James didn’t have authority to indict alleged conman Joseph Makhani: court

A Manhattan developer that Attorney General Letitia James indicted for stealing two Harlem brownstones worth $4 million is now off the hook after a state appellate panel found the embattled prosecutor lacked jurisdiction to take the case. Under the law, James wasn’t permitted to pursue deed and mortgage fraud charges against alleged conman Joseph Makhani, the state Supreme Court’s First Judicial Department found — because the case was referred to her by an officer of New York’s court system. Instead, referrals to the attorney general must “come only from an agency” within the state’s executive branch of government, the five-member panel wrote...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Elon Musk calls for charges against Anthony Fauci in dig at gender pronouns

Twitter owner Elon Musk appeared to call for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be brought up on criminal charges in a tweet on Sunday that also poked fun at people who post their gender pronouns. “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” Musk posted on Twitter Sunday morning. He also posted a photoshopped image of the retiring White House chief medical adviser whispering in President Biden’s ear captioned, “JUST ONE MORE LOCKDOWN MY KING…” Musk, 51, did not elaborate why he thought Fauci — the face of America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic — should be prosecuted. The 81-year-old has said he will be stepping down from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Senator Scott Wiener Receives Bomb Threat To Home And Capital Office

Democratic California state Senator Scott Wiener of San Francisco says a bomb threat was made at his home and his office Tuesday. The threats came via email to the San Francisco Standard, which forwarded them to San Francisco PD. Weiner says a person using the name Zamina Tataro threatened to bomb his Castro district home and shoot up the Senator's Sacramento office. The Standard reports a police search of the home didn't find any explosive devices. Weiner is openly gay and recently sponsored legislation to make California a sanctuary state for transgender children. He has become the target of those on the right, being labeled a "communist groomer" by Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. According to Wiener's statement, the author of today's email threat also called him a groomer and a pedophile.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Dominican teachers block NYC DOE staffer knocking at 11 pm for rent cash

Dominican teachers working in city schools were startled when a city Department of Education administrator knocked on the door to their Bronx duplex last week at 11 p.m. – apparently to round up rent payments, sources said. Teachers housed in the Pilgrim Avenue building identified the city employee as Daniel Calcaño, treasurer of ADASA, the Dominican-American Association of Supervisors and Administrators — a well-connected fraternal DOE group that offered to recruit bilingual teachers from Latin America to work with Spanish-speaking students. Calcaño, a former assistant principal working in a Bronx DOE office, had been collecting monthly payments of $1,350 to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Major Changed Announced For IDs In New York State

With just months to get a new ID in New York State officials have announced a change. Last month the New York State DMV reminded New Yorkers the deadline to get a REAL ID was fast approaching. New York State DMV Reminds Residents To Get REAL ID. "Starting May 3,...
New York Post

Brooklyn man dodges prison after molesting woman on JFK flight

A Brooklyn man convicted of fondling a sleeping woman aboard an international flight to JFK Airport dodged prison time — thanks to a lenient federal judge. Daniel Katz, 36, was sentenced last week to one year of probation — including three months of unmonitored home detention — and 75 hours of community service for the creepy 2018 sky-high molestation of the 25-year-old woman, according to federal court records. Federal prosecutors had asked US District Judge Frederic Block, known for previous controversial decisions, to throw Katz behind bars for up to 21 months after his June 2021 jury conviction on charges of abusive...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NY lawmakers push for slavery reparations for black residents

Some New York lawmakers are renewing the push for a state law that would lay the groundwork to pay reparations to black residents whose ancestors were enslaved. Proponents gained steam after a task force in California last week recommended that the Golden State shell out $569 billion in reparations to slaves’ descendents there, or $223,200 apiece, because of lingering housing discrimination practices. A previously proposed New York measure called for creating a commission to study the impact of slavery and providing reparations but failed to pass the legislature. It is now being revised, backers said. “We saw what happened in California. We want...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Democrats who want to 'stop Wall Street landlords' and rein in the $4.4 trillion single-family-rental industry will likely be foiled by Republicans who will soon run the House

A recently introduced bill promises to rein in corporate owners of single-family rental homes. Companies like American Homes 4 Rent acquired thousands of homes during the pandemic housing boom. Though the bill faces significant challenges, it's the latest warning shot to the SFR industry. A new bill that promises to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Even as the wealthy flee NY, progressives push to punish them more

A new city analysis shows that a huge chunk of high-income earners fled in 2020. Yet progressives refuse to hear the alarm bell: They’re pushing to “tax the rich” yet again instead. The study by the city’s Independent Budget Office shows a 10% plunge in taxpayers who made over $750,000, and 6% of those with incomes between $150,000 and $750,000. These now-former New Yorkers will no longer pay hefty taxes to the city or state, leaving significantly less revenue to fund progressives’ pet projects. Kathryn Wylde of the Partnership for New York City calls the trend “ominous.” Clearly, many taxpayers fled to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Upper East Side fights 32-foot 5G cell towers making ritzy shopping district ‘uglier’

A city plan to build a network of 32-foot-high 5G cell phone antenna towers on the Upper East Side has ritzy neighbors and merchants up in arms. And now the controversy — including blowback from the fashionable Madison Avenue shopping district — has landed right in the lap of broadband booster Mayor Eric Adams. The Office of Technology & Innovation is overseeing the installation of 2,000 Link5G street towers across the city to bolster service — including 18 in Community Board 8 on the UES.  But residents and businesses there complain the towers are an eyesore, a potential environmental health hazard, and will attract...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD cops defect to small Connecticut force with higher pay: ‘Morale is horrible’

The NYPD’s loss is Danbury, Conn.’s, gain. Six of the nine cops just hired by the Connecticut town’s police force are former NYPD officers — the latest proof of the flood of Finest from New York City to greener pastures, according to the local News Times. Danbury is a sleepy city 50 miles north of the Big Apple — with a fraction of the crime rate and better pay for its officers. The newly minted Connecticut cops will make between $63,900 and $74,400 a year, according to a job listing for the town at PoliceApp.com. The NYPD’s starting salary is $42,500, jumping...
DANBURY, CT
New York Post

Thousands of NYC speedsters, red-light runners skirt driver safety course

Thousands of reckless city drivers who repeatedly run red lights and speed have been able to skirt road safety courses, leaving them still dangerously roaming the streets, The Post has learned. While 16,000 bad drivers have been caught repeatedly flouting city traffic laws on camera, barely 1,000 of them have been notified as per a 2020 city law that they need to take a mandated safety course or have their vehicles seized, records show. And of 1,000 scofflaws who have been notified they’re in officials’ crosshairs, only 630 have actually completed the safety course. Meanwhile, the rest — 370 drivers —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Ex-Gov. David Paterson backs Adams’ plan to get mentally ill off streets

Mayor Eric Adams’ move to involuntarily commit some mentally ill homeless people is the right way to both help them and improve safety for everyone else, former Gov. David Paterson said Sunday. “The mayor has been very proactive. [His strategy] not only will help to keep [dangerous] individuals off the streets, it’s going to help the individuals themselves,” Paterson said during an appearance on WABC Radio’s “Cats Roundtable.” Hizzoner’s policy allows cops to bring homeless people to hospitals for psych evaluations if they pose a danger to themselves or others — even if the person does not agree to go. “What we need...
New York Post

The great divorce: GOP to launch investigations into big business

The party will be over for big businesses that push “woke” agendas once the Grand Old Party takes over the House next month, insiders told The Post. Long viewed as the party of big business, fed-up Republicans will now lead committees and have subpoena power as they seek to punish investment firms that prioritize the environment over fossil fuels, as well as trying to rein in China’s outsized influence on the US economy, according to several sources interviewed by The Post.  “There is frustration with specific issues like woke capitalism but it’s also the case that the GOP sees Wall Street interests...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Over 5,600 NYC cabbies seek damages over post-arrest license suspensions

More than 5,600 taxi and for-hire vehicle drivers with arrests on their records claim the Taxi and Limousine Commission unjustly suspended their licenses as their criminal cases played out in court — and are now seeking damages, advocates told The Post. The drivers’ suspensions — which occurred between 2003 and 2020 — were ultimately resolved, but only after months out of work and an arduous legal process, according to the impacted cabbies. A federal judge ruled in 2019 that the TLC’s process for appealing license suspensions was unconstitutional because the agency declined to consider “evidence of a driver’s ongoing danger to health...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy