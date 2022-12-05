Read full article on original website
WCAX
Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers will head back to the Statehouse in just under a month where they’ll look to continue efforts on long-standing priorities including child care and emission reductions. But with uncertain economic times ahead and federal pandemic cash drying up, figuring out how to pay for the all programs will be a challenge.
WCAX
How is Vermont addressing public defender shortage?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many state public defender offices blame the current shortage of attorneys on the pandemic and the great resignation that followed. But many who quit the profession say that low pay and lack of funding forced them to leave a job they loved. Most state public defender...
WCAX
State leaders announce new way to pay for home weatherization projects
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders on Wednesday announced a new way to help Vermonters pay for home weatherization projects. The Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program will use an on-bill payment model to help people pay for home energy projects. Vermont will chip in $9 million to cover the upfront cost...
mynbc5.com
Gov. Phil Scott announces VT voluntary paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance
MONTPELIER, Vt. — On Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott announced a new voluntary insurance program for employers in Vermont. "I'm pleased to announce that the state of Vermont is signing a contract with The Hartford to implement a paid family and medical leave program," said Scott. After more than three...
WCAX
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
Heating issue forces Vermont school to temporarily close
WCAX
Compost toilet owners challenging state restrictions on use of waste
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation requires any home built after 2007 to have a septic system, and that waste from a home toilet can’t be used to fertilize plants. The rules are running afoul of some compost toilet owners, who believe they should be...
WCAX
Should Vt. create a police misconduct database that’s open to the public?
Should Vt. create a police misconduct database that's open to the public?
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion
A small but growing number of Republican-led states, including Vermont, are exploring or enacting opt-in paid leave plans as an alternative to the payroll-tax-funded mandatory plans now in place in 11 blue states across the country. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion.
WCAX
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the NEK
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in the NEK
WCAX
Vermont COVID numbers remain ‘low’ headed into peak of holidays
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the holiday season in full swing and reports of a surge of flu and RSV in many parts of the country, many in the region are bracing for their third Christmas with COVID. The overall message from Vermont health officials is that the state is...
Former campaign staffer sues Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel for unpaid wages, expenses
"This is not the way I wanted it to go at all,” the former staffer told VTDigger. “But I'm pretty disturbed by the fact that she's a champion for all these things and helping people but then she can't pay her campaign staff." Read the story on VTDigger here: Former campaign staffer sues Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel for unpaid wages, expenses.
WCAX
Which Vermont tree types might be most resilient during climate change?
Which Vermont tree types might be most resilient during climate change?
WCAX
March trial set in Vermont for mall kidnapping
March trial set in Vermont for mall kidnapping
NHPR
Big Guns: A machine gun range in Vermont shows what might be coming for Cape Cod
JERICHO, Vermont – “Sit up. Up and to the right. And push that trigger down all the way.”. On that command from Master Sgt. Jon Ruth, a Massachusetts Army National Guard specialist named Jasmine Meneide sent an ear-splitting burst of rounds from the barrel of a .50-caliber machine gun toward a target on a mile-long grassy plain.
On the menu this legislative session: A bill to raise Vermont servers’ hourly tipped wages
In Vermont, tipped workers’ hourly minimum wage is half that of the standard minimum wage. Legislators who want to raise the tipped wage say the current system makes workers vulnerable to economic instability and workplace harassment. Read the story on VTDigger here: On the menu this legislative session: A bill to raise Vermont servers’ hourly tipped wages.
Vermont Foodbank Project Supports Farmers in Producing African Corn and Halal Chicken
A steady stream of people flowed into the first-floor community room in Burlington's O.N.E. Community Center on the afternoon of November 17. Many women wore headscarves and long, colorful skirts; one had a baby tied snugly on her back. Convivial chatter in several languages filled the air. Andrea Solazzo, director...
WCAX
Vt. college student uses senior project to give back to community
Vt. college student uses senior project to give back to community
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
WCAX
Kids, folk artist team up to record Vermont song
Kids, folk artist team up to record Vermont song
