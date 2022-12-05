Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hospitals struggle with long wait times for patients in ERs
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — New Hampshire hospitals are growing increasingly concerned about the long wait times patients are facing in some emergency departments. In some cases, patients are waiting hours to be seen, leading to a challenging winter ahead, hospital officials said. "In my 28 years of working in working...
WMUR.com
Rising flu levels in New Hampshire putting stress on health care system
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Flu levels in New Hampshire are higher at this point in the year than they have been in a decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said high levels of influenza, along with cases of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, are...
Health officials say respiratory illnesses are spreading
Health experts are urging people to exercise caution over the holidays.
WCAX
Humane societies face post-pandemic dog glut
Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. In the village of Jacksonville, there are sounds of the South. Every day, George Haggerty plays one of his handmade Appalachian dulcimers.
NHPR
Active shooter threats at N.H. schools appear to be a hoax, according to state officials
Note: This is a developing story. We will do our best to share additional updates as we’re able to verify them. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it believes that the reports of active shooter threats at several local schools Thursday morning are a hoax, but authorities are investigating the situation.
WMUR.com
Active-shooter threats against New Hampshire schools Thursday 'believed to be a hoax,' officials say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Active-shooter threats were made against schools across New Hampshire on Thursday, but the reports are believed to be hoaxes, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Beginning just before 10 a.m., threats were made to multiple schools in several New Hampshire communities, including Concord, Claremont,...
Winter Relief Checks: Maine To Provide Families and Seniors With Emergency Heat Funds
Maine lawmakers know how cold it gets in the Pine Tree State, and also know how high the heating bills will run this winter amid record high energy prices. To help out, they have announced a pair of...
NECN
Multiple Active Shooter Threats at NH Schools Determined to Be Hoaxes
New Hampshire authorities say multiple threats of active shooters received at schools across the state Thursday have been determined to be hoaxes. Multiple state agencies and local law enforcement responded to the calls on Thursday morning. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said Thursday afternoon that the calls, which were all similar in nature, had been determined to be a hoax.
mynbc5.com
County in northern New York ranked with one of the state's highest poverty rates
NEW YORK — The state of New York released updated poverty ratings for each county, including some concerning numbers in the North Country. However, these ratings only scratch the surface of a much bigger problem. The statewide average for families considered impoverished rated 12.7%. Essex and Clinton Counties fell...
Vermont nonprofits struggle to keep up with salaries and benefits to attract the workers they need
More than half of the positions that deal directly with the people who need the services are unfilled, according to a new report. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont nonprofits struggle to keep up with salaries and benefits to attract the workers they need.
VTDigger
Health equity grants awarded in the NEK
Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) and its community partners awarded $307,300 in grant funds to ten projects working to address health equity and improve the lives of residents in the Northeast Kingdom. The projects build capacity to combat systemic inequities and ensure everyone has a fair and just opportunity to...
WMTW
Widespread illness causes Maine schools to close
PORTLAND, Maine — It was reported earlier Tuesday thattwo schools in MSAD 75 were closed due to mostly respiratory issues. Those two schools were the latest in a trend that has parents concerned. "I think there's more to it now, just because, you know, having a pandemic happen, everybody's...
$9M Vermont program will help weatherize drafty homes
The money will allow people to pay for weatherization projects in their utility bills.
WCAX
State leaders announce new way to pay for home weatherization projects
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders on Wednesday announced a new way to help Vermonters pay for home weatherization projects. The Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program will use an on-bill payment model to help people pay for home energy projects. Vermont will chip in $9 million to cover the upfront cost...
laconiadailysun.com
NH Democrats call for former Laconia resident arrested for stalking to step down as Nashua rep
Stacie Laughton, a Nashua representative-elect and former Laconia resident and politician, is facing calls from New Hampshire Democratic leadership to resign after being unable to attend Organization Day because she is in jail. Laughton was arrested Nov. 12, four days after winning election to the Statehouse, and charged with stalking...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
Expensive Housing Is Limiting Who Gets to Live Where in Vermont — and Clouds the State's Future
Jericho, population 5,100, doesn't look like an exclusive place. Along the undulating country roads that connect its triangle of small villages, visitors are more likely to encounter chicken coops, windblown barns or hand-painted Black Lives Matter signs than outward displays of privilege. Selectboard chair Catherine McMains, who has lived there...
NECN
More Than 150 Vermont Recovery Programs Underway, More Soon
More than 150 COVID-19 relief projects are underway across Vermont as the state ramps up the spending of the more than $1 billion in federal funds that are intended to help recover from the pandemic. The projects that have begun represent spending of more than $300 million, officials said Thursday,...
wagmtv.com
Direct Checks for Mainers Part of Legislatures Emergency Heating Assistance Legislation
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Heating assistance will be a top priority for Maine’s legislature when they convene on Wednesday, Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard learns more about what those plans may consist of, including direct payments to Mainers. Senate President Troy Jackson says " We have an opportunity...
Best Mountains to Learn to Ski as a Kid or an Adult in New England This Winter
New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont are loaded with excellent ski mountains. There is terrain for all types of ski levels here in New England, but not all skiers and snowboarders are compatible with the same mountains. What I mean is that some mountains are made for terrain park expertise,...
