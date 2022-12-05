ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Humane societies face post-pandemic dog glut

Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. In the village of Jacksonville, there are sounds of the South. Every day, George Haggerty plays one of his handmade Appalachian dulcimers.
VERMONT STATE
NECN

Multiple Active Shooter Threats at NH Schools Determined to Be Hoaxes

New Hampshire authorities say multiple threats of active shooters received at schools across the state Thursday have been determined to be hoaxes. Multiple state agencies and local law enforcement responded to the calls on Thursday morning. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said Thursday afternoon that the calls, which were all similar in nature, had been determined to be a hoax.
LEBANON, NH
VTDigger

Health equity grants awarded in the NEK

Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) and its community partners awarded $307,300 in grant funds to ten projects working to address health equity and improve the lives of residents in the Northeast Kingdom. The projects build capacity to combat systemic inequities and ensure everyone has a fair and just opportunity to...
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
WMTW

Widespread illness causes Maine schools to close

PORTLAND, Maine — It was reported earlier Tuesday thattwo schools in MSAD 75 were closed due to mostly respiratory issues. Those two schools were the latest in a trend that has parents concerned. "I think there's more to it now, just because, you know, having a pandemic happen, everybody's...
PORTLAND, ME
WCAX

State leaders announce new way to pay for home weatherization projects

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders on Wednesday announced a new way to help Vermonters pay for home weatherization projects. The Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program will use an on-bill payment model to help people pay for home energy projects. Vermont will chip in $9 million to cover the upfront cost...
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
VERMONT STATE
NECN

More Than 150 Vermont Recovery Programs Underway, More Soon

More than 150 COVID-19 relief projects are underway across Vermont as the state ramps up the spending of the more than $1 billion in federal funds that are intended to help recover from the pandemic. The projects that have begun represent spending of more than $300 million, officials said Thursday,...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy