WIBW
Lawrence Police K-9′s take up painting for fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kevin Henderson with the Lawrence Police Department says his dog can be put in danger. “The importance is that our dogs aren’t just narcotics dogs, they are patrol dogs so they could be put in harms way pretty easily,” said Henderson. That’s why it’s...
WIBW
Zoo Lights create perfect backdrop for Stormont Vail wedding proposal
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights created the perfect backdrop for a Stormont Vail employee’s wedding proposal. Stormont Vail Health says that Jeff Johnson posed the perfect evening with the perfect backdrop at its Glow Wild Event to work some magic of his own. In front...
WIBW
KCSL host Toepka’s annual Red Stocking Breakfast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Breakfast is served, with a side of VIP, all for a great cause. Kansas Children’s Service League hosted their annual Red Stocking Breakfast on Saturday morning. The event was hosted for the second time at the Pennant, located at 915 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka.
WIBW
NextGen Under 30 awards KDWP’s Tanna Wagner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NextGen Under 30 has awarded KDWP’s Tanna Wagner for pushing the boundaries of sports and the outdoors. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday, Dec. 8, that one of its own has been inducted into the NextGen Under 30 award program. It said its Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation coordinator in the Education Section Tanna Fanshier Wagner, was named a 2022 recipient in the Sports and Outdoors category.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec hosts holiday shopping spree for children
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation (SCP+R) hosted their annual holiday children’s shopping spree at Garfield Community Center Saturday. Vendors sold holiday treats, novelties, decorations, games and more, all for $10 or less per product. Ja’Mon Carter-Williams of SCP+R said that the low price was good...
WIBW
Coffey County kids celebrate local rodeo star
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Waverly Elementary and High Schools are celebrating local rodeo star Jess Pope. Pope calls Waverly home. He’s competing at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Students wore special shirts Friday featuring the number 14, Pope’s competition number.
WIBW
Topeka residents can pick up books in the Fairlawn Plaza neighborhood
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Folks can now pick up library books at Fairlawn Plaza’s new book locker from the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library. Anyone can place a library book or movie on hold and have them dropped off at Fairlawn Plaza, but you must have a library card set up with them. Marie Pyko, the public library’s CEO, said that The idea was to give a community more access to books and encourage educated reading.
WIBW
Holiday-themed fundraiser in Jefferson Co. brings giving back full circle
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The community of Meriden got in the holiday spirit. Woolly Farms hosted its “Very Woolly Christmas” event Friday at the Mammoth Sports Academy facility. Woolly Farms helps adults of varying abilities feel connected to their community. The annual craft and vendor fair featured many...
WIBW
Downtown ice rink provides backdrop for “Frozen” showing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka provided the perfect setting to “let it go” Friday night. Evergy Plaza showed the movie “Frozen” on the big screen. It was the perfect backdrop, with people packing the CoreFirst ice rink as they watched. Other attendees bundled up in...
WIBW
Topeka Bible Church opens annual light show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Bible Church lit up the night in central Topeka. Their annual Christmas Light Show is back. It opened its three-night run Friday, Dec. 9. The show is free, with the church calling it its gift to the community. People are invited to see a dazzling light display synchronized to live performances, with the performers visible through the windows of their building. Viewing is all from the comfort of one’s own car.
WIBW
Local high school students nominated to military service academies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has nominated local high school students to serve in U.S. military service academies. On Friday, Dec. 9, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall announced his 2022 nominees for military service academies. He said a total of 40 Kansas high school students applied while 29 received a nomination for at least one service academy.
WIBW
Fairlawn Plaza partners with Capper Foundation for shopping
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families with the Capper Foundation have been invited to Fairlawn Plaza each Christmas season for the past 47 years. Randy Austin is owner of Fairlawn Plaza for the past 37 years. “This is our 47th year begun by my aunt Eva Bennet and then I’ve been...
WIBW
TPAC’s executive director set to retire after seven years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The executive director of the Topeka Performing Arts Center, Larry Gawronski, has announced his retirement from the center. Gawronski has served TPAC as their executive director for the last seven years and he will now retire on December 31, 2022. “I have spent my entire career...
WIBW
Actions taken for fan behavior at Topeka High/Valley Center basketball game
WIBW
City of Manhattan looking to improve Cico Park
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan and Riley County Parks Boards met for a long-planned joint meeting this last Monday, discussing the looming Cico Park improvements that were planned back in 2017. Wyatt Thompson, interim director of Parks and Recreation, said that they hope to make these improvements...
WIBW
Police continue to investigate Kansas College Rapist, warn residents to be vigilant
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As police continue to investigate the Kansas College Rapist while many prepare for winter break, residents have been warned to be vigilant. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Friday, Dec. 9, to warn students to be vigilant ahead of winter break. RCPD noted...
WIBW
Cost/benefit key equation in deciding future of Shawnee County’s curbside recycling
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cost questions are key in deciding whether Shawnee Co. will continue to offer curbside recycling. Shawnee Co. Commissioner Kevin Cook discussed the issue in a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. The county’s current contract with Waste Management ends Dec. 31. Cook said, under the current...
WIBW
Chef cooks up an adorable visit as he hopes for a fur-ever home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is hoping more pets find homes for the holiday. Chef joined Grace Clinton from HHHS for a Friday visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Chef is a mix of 14 different breeds - but 100% loveable companion!. Helping Hands has its the...
WIBW
Jess Pope takes home gold buckle in NFR
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jess Pope took home the 2022 Gold Buckle in the National Finals Rodeo, Saturday. “All of the people who have helped me all along since I was 7-years-old, that’s what it’s about, that’s who this is for,” Pope said. Pope finished first...
WIBW
Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have been identified by the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department was called to Bar ‘N Grill at SW 21st St. and SW Belle Ave. around 1 a.m. on December 9. The three people arrested following an on-scene investigation are:
