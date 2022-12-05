Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Wawa announces plan to expand into Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wawa is expanding into Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio. In a release, the convenience store chain announced plans to move into new markets to bring its "unique offer and experience to more communities." Wawa has not revealed which cities it will open stores in, but the chain...
wdrb.com
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
wdrb.com
Kentucky's first in-home addiction treatment program opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As people continue to die from drug overdoses, Aware Recovery Care is setting up shop in Louisville to help save lives. It is a year long, in-home program that is already available in 10 states, including Indiana and Ohio. CEO Brian Holzer, MD, said unlike in-patient...
wdrb.com
Kentucky unemployment benefits cut in half starting in January, other changes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An overhaul of Kentucky's unemployment system goes into effect next month, with benefits being cut nearly in half. But opinion is divided on whether the result will be positive. Since its creation in 1938, Kentucky unemployment insurance was available for up to 26 weeks -- or...
wdrb.com
Awash in illegal marijuana, Oregon looks at toughening laws
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and others, are now looking at toughening laws against the outlaw growers. A draft bill for Oregon’s 2023 legislative session would double the maximum prison sentence and fine. Those found guilty of unlawful manufacture involving more than 100 plants and possession in excess of 32 times the legal limits could face 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
wdrb.com
Kentucky gets $5.8 million in federal funds to expand access to high-speed internet
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is getting $5.8 million in federal funding to expand access to high-speed internet throughout the state. According to a news release Thursday, those funds are part of an "Internet for All" grant, provided through the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Development (BEAD) program. That program provides $42.45 billion to states and U.S territories o expand high-speed internet access nationwide. It was part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
wdrb.com
Kentucky unemployment benefits to change in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a planned cut to Kentucky's unemployment benefits at the start of the new year. Last spring, Kentucky lawmakers changed unemployment benefits to follow a formula based on the state's unemployment rate. Benefits will soon range from 12 to 24 weeks; previously benefits went up to 26 weeks.
wdrb.com
Nearly $10 million in Kentucky tornado relief funds hasn't been given out
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- After tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky last December, state and federal officials promised to move quickly to help people rebuild. Gov. Andy Beshear launched a statewide donation program within a day of the outbreak. President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration that same day, clearing the way for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Administration.
wdrb.com
Emergency room wait times increase as flu cases rise across Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you find yourself in need of emergency care, you'll likely have to wait. Wait times at emergency rooms across the area are increasing. But some places, like Norton Health Care, offer an online urgent care option patients can access without leaving the comfort of their homes.
Comments / 0