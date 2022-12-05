ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Taken To Hospital After Game

Jets quarterback Mike White took an absolute beating in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. So much so that he reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after the game. White was forced to leave the field twice after taking some brutal hits. But to his credit, he fought his way back and put New York in position to score on a pair of drives at the end.
NEW YORK STATE
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans rule 6 starters out vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Jeffery Simmons questionable

The Tennessee Titans have ruled six starters out or Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, four of which are key defensive contributors. The Titans (7-5) host the Jaguars (4-8) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). Starting cornerbacks Kristian Fulton and Tre Avery both will not play. Defensive lineman Denico Autry and inside linebacker David Long are also ruled out, as are wide receivers Treylon Burks and C.J. Board. In addition to playing receiver, Board has been the Titans' return specialist.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

REPORT: 49ers star Deebo Samuel dodges ‘serious’ bullet vs. Buccaneers

When Deebo Samuel was carted off the field during the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 14 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were concerns that he sustained a rather serious injury. Samuel bent his leg awkwardly late in the second quarter and appeared to be in major pain. Moreover, the fact that he was eventually […] The post REPORT: 49ers star Deebo Samuel dodges ‘serious’ bullet vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Boo birds out in full effect, live and online, after Russell Wilson throws ugly pick 6

Broncos nation did not ride with quarterback Russell Wilson after he threw a pick 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Willie Gay Jr. picks off Russell Wilson and takes it to the 🏠pic.twitter.com/8iaV0scW7r — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 11, 2022 Where Chiefs quarterback succeeded with a no-look touchdown flip to running back Jerick McKinnon, the […] The post Boo birds out in full effect, live and online, after Russell Wilson throws ugly pick 6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

‘I went like a fan-girl’: Dre Greenlaw dishes asking Tom Brady for autograph of interception ball

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw had a monster game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Brady and the Buccaneers were suffocated by San Francisco’s defense which was led by Greenlaw, who had his way on the field. Greenlaw recorded 15 total tackles (10 solo) and also had an interception […] The post ‘I went like a fan-girl’: Dre Greenlaw dishes asking Tom Brady for autograph of interception ball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Mike White shockingly returns after ribs injury vs. Bills

New York Jets quarterback Mike White has been removed from the team’s Week 14 matchup with the Buffalo Bills after taking a massive shot. Following the hit, White was deemed questionable to return with an injury to his ribs. White went down after being hit by Bills’ defender Matt Milano. The injury would force him […] The post Mike White shockingly returns after ribs injury vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey’s latest feat moves him into Jim Brown’s company historically

Christian McCaffrey has long been one of the most dynamic and explosive players in the league. He continued to perform at a peak level in the San Francisco 49ers’ 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. This is Christian McCaffrey's 11th career game with both a rushing and receiving touchdown, tying Jim […] The post Christian McCaffrey’s latest feat moves him into Jim Brown’s company historically appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr. facing harsh reality after Cowboys, Bills, Giants visits

Odell Beckham Jr. managed to drum up a ton of excitement over his free agency decision. Credit to him and his team for keeping his name in the headlines since Week 1, when he showed up to the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills clash and got face time on national television. But with the season nearing […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. facing harsh reality after Cowboys, Bills, Giants visits appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Saquon Barkley’s limited role vs. Eagles gets explanation from Brian Daboll

The Giants faced a must game when they hosted the surging Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14, and star running back Saquon Barkley figured to play a key role if New York was going to have a chance at registering an upset. It didn’t work out that way as the Giants dropped a one-sided 48-22 decision. […] The post Saquon Barkley’s limited role vs. Eagles gets explanation from Brian Daboll appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Nick Sirianni’s 6-word take after the Week 14 win vs. Giants will hype up Eagles fans

The Philadelphia Eagles orchestrated yet another statement performance in the second half of the season, as they came away with a 48-22 road win over the New York Giants. The Jalen Hurts-led Eagles offense had no problem at all moving the ball downfield against the Giants. Philadelphia tallied 437 total yards on the day, and […] The post Nick Sirianni’s 6-word take after the Week 14 win vs. Giants will hype up Eagles fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
