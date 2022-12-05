ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Complex

Woman Who Watched Her Boyfriend Kill Six of His Family Members Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.
Rolling Stone

Lady Gaga Dognapping Shooter Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison, Confronted by Victim in Court

Almost two years after he was shot in the chest and left bleeding on a sidewalk because he refused to hand over Lady Gaga’s beloved French bulldogs, Ryan Fischer was in a Los Angeles courtroom Monday as the man who pulled the trigger was sentenced to 21 years in prison. Fischer, 41, flew to California for the occasion and gave an emotional victims impact statement shortly after gunman James Howard Jackson, 20, pleaded no contest to attempted murder with great bodily injury and admitted to a prior strike. The last-minute plea deal led prosecutors to drop related robbery and weapons...
New York Post

Man who jumped to death at Disneyland was principal accused of child endangerment

A man who jumped to his death at Disneyland was a school principal due in court Monday on child endangerment and battery charges — which he blasted in a social-media suicide note. The jumper was identified by authorities as Christopher Christensen, 51, who had been the principal of Huntington Beach elementary schools for 22 years, the Los Angeles Daily News reported. Court records show that he was due in court for a pre-trial conference hearing Monday for the two misdemeanor charges — which he directly blamed for his suicide in a lengthy Facebook post just before he leaped from the Mickey &...
RadarOnline

Nick Cannon Faces Backlash After Baby #12 Reveal As He's Set To Pay 'Nearly $3 Million A YEAR' In Child Support

Critics are calling out Nick Cannon after it was revealed he is expecting baby #12 amid reports he will soon be paying "nearly $3 million a year" in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.This week, pregnant Abby De La Rosa confirmed the Wild 'n Out host is the father of her unborn third child just days after model Alyssa Scott announced she and Cannon are expecting their second child together following the loss of their son, Zen.Cannon shares his children with six different mothers. He has twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah...
The Independent

Coyote drags 2-year-old just seconds after she’s taken out of car seat in ambush captured on video

A coyote ambushed a two-year-old girl moments after she had been taken out of a car seat, in a brazen attack outside her Los Angeles home.Surveillance footage captured the moment the coyote grabbed the toddler in its jaws and dragged the child several metres across the sidewalk, before her father Ariel Eliyahuo charged at the animal and chased it away.Mr Eliyahuo told KTLA he and wife Shira just arrived at their Woodland Hills home after taking the child to pre-school when he set her down next to the car.He heard the child screaming for help and initially thought she...
NME

Dumbledore actor Richard Harris once found by his son with “face in pound of cocaine”

Richard Harris was once found with his face in cocaine by one of his sons, according to a new documentary. Harris, who died in 2002 at the age of 72 from cancer, had been open about his hedonistic lifestyle in the 1960s and early 1970s, which involved excessive intake of cocaine and alcohol. In 1978, Harris gave up drugs after almost dying from a cocaine overdose.
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Lawsuit Requesting $1M of Stolen Property from His Sister’s Ex-Fiancé

The estate of Michael Jackson is calling for the return of the singer’s personal property that they say was stolen from his home shortly after he passed away. According to TMZ, the items were allegedly stolen by Jeffre Phillips in 2009 when the Beat It singer died. According to Radar Online, Phillips was formerly engaged to Jackson’s older sister, La Toya Jackson. The items have a reported worth of $1 million.
Vibe

Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson

Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
RadarOnline

Anne Heche Autopsy Report Reveals Actress Had Cocaine In Her System At Time Of Fiery Fatal Crash

A final autopsy report conducted on the late Anne Heche revealed the actress had cocaine in her system at the time of her fiery crash on August 5, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The drug was detected in Heche's blood via the toxicology report, which also stated that fentanyl was found in her urine.RadarOnline.com should note that fentanyl was administered in the hospital as she was getting pain treatment for her injuries.This development comes after it was determined that Heche tragically died from "smoke inhalation and thermal injuries," according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Her death was officially ruled an...
