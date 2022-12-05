Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move InSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
The new list of Michelin-starred Restaurants is Here!Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Man Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker in Pet Theft Sentenced to 21 YearsNews TenderLos Angeles, CA
Related
White Man Who Killed Black Man for Talking to Fiancée in Bar Sentenced to 10 Years
The white man who killed a Black man in Bend, OR last year for talking to his fiancée in a bar was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years probation on Nov. 28, according to KATU2 News. Twenty-eight-year-old Ian Cranston was found guilty on Nov. 16 of...
TMZ.com
'Gone Girl' Actress Lisa Banes' Killer Gets One to Three Year Sentence
The scooter rider who fatally struck "Gone Girl" actress Lisa Banes in a hit-and-run accident will do hard time ... a judge just sentenced him to at least a year behind bars. Lisa's killer, 27-year-old Brian Boyd, was sentenced Wednesday to 1 to 3 years in prison in New York County Supreme Court.
Complex
Woman Who Watched Her Boyfriend Kill Six of His Family Members Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
A woman who watched her boyfriend murder six members of his own family in February 2016 has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the Chicago-Sun Times reports. 25-year-old Jafeth Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in connection with the 2016 killings, which were committed by her former boyfriend Diego Uribe. She admitted that she accompanied Urbe to his aunt Maria Martinez’s home in 2016, where he fatally shot her after demanding money. Uribe also beat her brother Noe Martinez Jr. to death, fatally stabbed their mother Rosaura Martinez, killed their 10-year-old and 13-year-old children, and killed Noe Martinez Sr. when he returned home. Ramos and Uribe were arrested in May 2016.
Lady Gaga Dognapping Shooter Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison, Confronted by Victim in Court
Almost two years after he was shot in the chest and left bleeding on a sidewalk because he refused to hand over Lady Gaga’s beloved French bulldogs, Ryan Fischer was in a Los Angeles courtroom Monday as the man who pulled the trigger was sentenced to 21 years in prison. Fischer, 41, flew to California for the occasion and gave an emotional victims impact statement shortly after gunman James Howard Jackson, 20, pleaded no contest to attempted murder with great bodily injury and admitted to a prior strike. The last-minute plea deal led prosecutors to drop related robbery and weapons...
After Death of Infant Son Earlier This Year Brian McKnight Announces Wife’s Pregnancy
In a recent social media post, crooner Brian McKnight announced that there will be an addition to his family. Last week, McKnight and his wife, Leilani McKnight revealed on both of their Instagram accounts that the duo is expecting a baby soon. “We are ECSTATIC to finally announce BABY MCKNIGHT...
Man who jumped to death at Disneyland was principal accused of child endangerment
A man who jumped to his death at Disneyland was a school principal due in court Monday on child endangerment and battery charges — which he blasted in a social-media suicide note. The jumper was identified by authorities as Christopher Christensen, 51, who had been the principal of Huntington Beach elementary schools for 22 years, the Los Angeles Daily News reported. Court records show that he was due in court for a pre-trial conference hearing Monday for the two misdemeanor charges — which he directly blamed for his suicide in a lengthy Facebook post just before he leaped from the Mickey &...
Nick Cannon Faces Backlash After Baby #12 Reveal As He's Set To Pay 'Nearly $3 Million A YEAR' In Child Support
Critics are calling out Nick Cannon after it was revealed he is expecting baby #12 amid reports he will soon be paying "nearly $3 million a year" in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.This week, pregnant Abby De La Rosa confirmed the Wild 'n Out host is the father of her unborn third child just days after model Alyssa Scott announced she and Cannon are expecting their second child together following the loss of their son, Zen.Cannon shares his children with six different mothers. He has twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah...
Woman Sues Anne Heche’s Estate, Says Late Actress ‘Ravaged’ Her Life by ‘Careening’ Car into Her Home and Causing Fiery Crash
A Los Angeles resident is suing the estate of Anne Heche, saying that the actress “ravaged” her life by driving negligently and ultimately crashing her car into the woman’s house, causing its collapse. In August, Heche was behind the wheel as her car sped through the west...
Coyote drags 2-year-old just seconds after she’s taken out of car seat in ambush captured on video
A coyote ambushed a two-year-old girl moments after she had been taken out of a car seat, in a brazen attack outside her Los Angeles home.Surveillance footage captured the moment the coyote grabbed the toddler in its jaws and dragged the child several metres across the sidewalk, before her father Ariel Eliyahuo charged at the animal and chased it away.Mr Eliyahuo told KTLA he and wife Shira just arrived at their Woodland Hills home after taking the child to pre-school when he set her down next to the car.He heard the child screaming for help and initially thought she...
So Sad: Young Dolph’s Life Partner Mia Jaye Shares Struggle Coping With His Death, Third Suspect Arrested In Murder Plot
Young Dolph's life partner Mia Jaye shares her struggles coping with his death a year later in the midst of a third suspect being arrested for the murder.
thesource.com
Today in Hip-Hop History: No Limit’s Soulja Slim Shot and Killed 19 Years Ago
On this day in 2003, James Tapp Jr., who is better known to the Hip Hop community as Soulja Slim, was shot and killed in front of his mother’s residence the night before Thanksgiving in his hometown of New Orleans. He was 26 years old. Slim’s killer, the 22-year-old...
Woman Who Witnessed Pop Smoke's Murder Recalls The Rapper's Last Words
It's been nearly three years since he passed away.
NME
Dumbledore actor Richard Harris once found by his son with “face in pound of cocaine”
Richard Harris was once found with his face in cocaine by one of his sons, according to a new documentary. Harris, who died in 2002 at the age of 72 from cancer, had been open about his hedonistic lifestyle in the 1960s and early 1970s, which involved excessive intake of cocaine and alcohol. In 1978, Harris gave up drugs after almost dying from a cocaine overdose.
Bruno Mars Was Arrested on Drug Charges Early in His Career, but His Record Is Clean Now
Bruno Mars' 2010 arrest could have derailed his career, but it didn't. The musician shared how the incident affected him.
Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Lawsuit Requesting $1M of Stolen Property from His Sister’s Ex-Fiancé
The estate of Michael Jackson is calling for the return of the singer’s personal property that they say was stolen from his home shortly after he passed away. According to TMZ, the items were allegedly stolen by Jeffre Phillips in 2009 when the Beat It singer died. According to Radar Online, Phillips was formerly engaged to Jackson’s older sister, La Toya Jackson. The items have a reported worth of $1 million.
Lil Wayne Reveals The Only Opponent He Would Ever Face In A 'Verzuz' Battle
Weezy's choice may surprise you.
Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson
Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
Anne Heche Autopsy Report Reveals Actress Had Cocaine In Her System At Time Of Fiery Fatal Crash
A final autopsy report conducted on the late Anne Heche revealed the actress had cocaine in her system at the time of her fiery crash on August 5, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The drug was detected in Heche's blood via the toxicology report, which also stated that fentanyl was found in her urine.RadarOnline.com should note that fentanyl was administered in the hospital as she was getting pain treatment for her injuries.This development comes after it was determined that Heche tragically died from "smoke inhalation and thermal injuries," according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Her death was officially ruled an...
Sailor convicted of fatally stabbing woman pregnant with twins after thinking he was the father
The state said the convicted murderer's DNA was found underneath the woman's fingernails, allegedly from scratching and clawing at him when she was being attacked.
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Concludes as Prosecutor Calls Actor 'a Man for Whom No Never Meant No'
Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged rape. Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial concluded with closing arguments on Tuesday. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller called the That '70s Show alum, 46, "a man who was controlling and a man for whom no never meant no" in the prosecution's closing statement.
Comments / 7