Moore County, NC

Lynn Griffin
5d ago

Things that make you go hummmmmm🤔🤔Maybe just maybe if 60 minutes hadn't took it upon themselves to educate their audience on how weak and vulnerable or power grid is. especially making sure they educated us on there's 4 or 5 certain power grids you could hit that wipes out the total power grid. LET'S JUST PUT THAT OUT THERE 🤔🤔 JUST IN CASE 🤗🤗🤗

Douglas Young
5d ago

wow everyone pointing the finger and ready to point the blame . this will be investigated . wait and see what law enforcement discoverers

Barnabus Blackoak
5d ago

Terrorism, not vandalism. When caught they should also be charged with attempted murder. Patients at a powerless hospital could have died. Elderly without heat, could die.

WRDW-TV

Georgia Power on high alert after attack on N.C. power grid

ATLANTA - Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Along with constantly updating cyber-security measures, the company installing more ballistic walls on many of its substations that can withstand gunfire. Thousand of customers have been without...
GEORGIA STATE
Laurinburg Exchange

Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…

Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
CBS News

CBS News

