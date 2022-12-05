Read full article on original website
'Wheel' Fans Think They Know Who's Replacing Pat Sajak & They're Not Happy
Viewers think they've figured out the host's successor.
Vanna White Admits She Doesn’t ‘Love’ All of Her ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Outfits
It’s hard to believe that Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White has worn so many different outfits over the years on the game show. But the show, which she co-hosts along with Pat Sajak, continues to roll along these days. In a recent interview, White said that she does not really “love” all of the outfits that she’s put on for the show. Would you believe that she’s had on 7,800 outfits in 40 years of work on there?
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Sends Pat Sajak To The Ground Over Her Play Strategy
Since its 1975 premiere, Wheel of Fortune has had dozens upon dozens of clues and contestants, leading to some interesting scenes of participants trying to solve the latest puzzle. Recently, a contestant had current host Pat Sajak so indignant, he had to sit on the ground in dismay. Sajak has...
Vanna White Opens Up About Her 'Brother and Sister' Bond with Pat Sajak: 'We Speak Each Other's Language'
"He is always making me laugh," Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White exclusively tells PEOPLE There's a reason Vanna White and Pat Sajak have been able to happily work together on Wheel of Fortune for several decades — their friendly rapport isn't only for show. In fact, as White exclusively tells PEOPLE, the pair are a "team." "He is so funny. He really is. We see each other every couple of weeks for a couple of days. It's perfect," White, 65, says of Sajak, 76. "Then we don't see...
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Disgraced 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Maintains A 'Good Relationship' With His Kids After Axed From TV, Insider Says
Though Matt Lauer may still be on the outs with several of his former Today co-hosts, it seems the disgraced anchor has still managed to maintain a few important relationships since being ousted from the popular morning program five years ago over his alleged sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, an insider close with Lauer revealed that the ex-newsman has maintained "a good relationship” with his three children, Jack, 21, and Romy, 19, and Thijs, as he sees them "often." Alongside carving out time for his kids, whom he shares with his former wife, Annette Roque, Lauer has seemingly shifted his...
John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
John Travolta's sister is making a cameo in Lacey Chabert's latest Hallmark movie.
Amy Schneider describes prep for 'Jeopardy!' run, questions that 'haunt' her, quitting job post-$1.3M win
"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider described this week how she prepared for her 40-game winning streak last year.
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Kirstie Alley Said More Than Once That John Travolta Was The Love Of Her Life
Travolta called his “Look Who’s Talking” co-star “one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had” in the wake of her sudden death.
Jane Fonda, 84, says her biggest fear is dying with regrets: ‘I want to feel that I’ve done my very best’
Jane Fonda is living a life without shame. The actress and activist, 84, opened up to Glennon Doyle on her podcast We Can Do Hard Things about her decades-long search for wholeness — and how it's shaped her views on life, spirituality and death. "My big fear is getting...
Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Replacement This Week Did So Well She’s Back for Day 3
While Ryan Seacrest is off enjoying day three of his morning show break, Kelly Ripa brought back a special guest co-host who’s been so great to watch over the last few episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The producers of Live shared a behind-the-scenes clip from the latest...
'What The Hell?': Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie Think It's 'Gross' Costar Jenna Bush Hager Goes Commando
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie weighed in on Jenna Bush Hager's comments after she revealed she goes commando. “[It’s] gross,” Kotb, 58, quipped of her Bush Hager's clothing hack. “First of all, I take the panty lines, OK? I know that’s what she’s worried about. What the hell?”“You know what? Enough [because] she also borrows my clothes every single day and then she puts them right back,” Guthrie, 50, added. “Yeah, no underwear. I found that out too late!”JENNA BUSH HAGER SAYS GRANDFATHER GEORGE H.W. BUSH 'BECAME A BIT OF A SURROGATE FATHER' TO PRESIDENT BILL CLINTONEarlier this week, the...
Al Roker Earned a Massive Net Worth After More Than 40 Years on TV! How Much Money He Makes
It’s no secret that Al Roker absolutely loves his job hosting Today! From interviewing A-list guests to establishing great friendships with his costars, the meteorologist has truly found a home on NBC. His whopping net worth has grown so much since he first began broadcasting in the ‘70s. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.
Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions
Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report. The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.Amid her proceedings with...
'He stays, live with it': Betty White refused to remove Black dancer from her show in 1954
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. Betty White was one of a kind, and no incident highlights that better than her refusing to give in to demands for a Black dancer to be removed from her show in the 50s. At a time when racial segregation was at boiling point, there were strong calls from different quarters to remove a tap dancer named Arthur Duncan from her show. She had helped secure his first television job on her variety show 'The Betty White Show' and wasn't going to give in to the mob even if there was considerable opposition to it. "I'm sorry, but he stays...Live with it!" she bluntly told those that brought the matter to her, reported PEOPLE. Betty White died on December 31, 2021, a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday.
Henry Winkler Reveals He Turned Down Iconic Film Role, Calls Himself a ‘Damn Fool’
When it comes to roles in his career, Henry Winkler hasn’t always been perfect in his selection and he’s talking about one of those roles. Winkler had a chance, at one time, to play Danny Zuko in the movie Grease. Of course, people know that Danny was played by John Travolta in the movie opposite Olivia Newton-John.
Michael Strahan’s Kids: Meet His 4 Children, Including Model Isabella
Michael Strahan‘s greatest gift in life is being a dad to his four children. The Good Morning America anchor, 51, has one son, Michael Jr., 27, and three daughters, Tanita, 30, and twins Isabella and Sophia, 18. Michael shares his two older children with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins. His second wife, Jean Muggli, is the mother of his twin daughters. Michael spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July 2022 about being a dad of four. “I love the challenge of being a parent, and I look forward to the challenge they’re gonna have when they’re parents,” he said.
Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s Callout
Carrie Ann Inaba loves sharing unique moments from her career and one such moment unexpectedly revealed that she previously crossed paths with Candace Cameron Bure. Ahead of a recent episode of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, the longtime judge shared a clip on Instagram from a movie she did back in 1995. Titled Monster Mash, she opened up about what it was like to play a "Draculette" and perform a "quirky and fun" dance routine choreographed. What's more, she shared the screen with a famous Hallmark actress/GAC Family star.
