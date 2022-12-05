Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
St. Nick appears at annual Pancake Breakfast with Eugene Downtown Lions Club
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Downtown Lions Club brought St. Nick down to Eugene. "It was a great time; I certainly enjoyed myself. Coming all the way here from the North Pole, it was definitely worth the trip," says Santa Claus. The event was the 13th Annual Pancake Breakfast...
nbc16.com
Angel Tree program helps children in need over the holidays
The names of hundreds of local kids are hanging from Salvation Army ‘Angel Trees.’. Each child in need of gifts this holiday season. Families all across western Oregon are hopeful you'll bring them some cheer. Stop by any Les Schwab in Lane, Coos, or Douglas County with a new,...
nbc16.com
Strangest Things Haunted Farm brings on the scares this holiday season
EUGENE, Ore. — Strangest Things Haunted Farm is bringing their own Nightmare before Christmas this year, with a Krampus themed haunted farm open this holiday season. Running every Friday and Saturday night through New Year's Eve, this is the first winter for the event. Following four years of Halloween-themed...
nbc16.com
Local teams compete in FIRST LEGO League Challenge at Thurston High
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Thurston High School hosted an event Saturday for local LEGO Robotics. The FIRST LEGO League Challenge Tournament kicked off with area teams competing to see whose robot can complete a set of tasks. Most of the teams come from schools, but some of them, such as...
nbc16.com
Eugene-Springfield Fire Department receives two new ladder trucks
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An early Christmas gift for the Eugene-Springfield Fire Department, as they received two brand new ladder trucks. Friday morning the vehicles were unveiled to the media, allowing us to get up and close and personal with the new tools. They were purchased through Hughes Fire Equipment,...
nbc16.com
Cottage Grove post office makes changes to PO box lobby hours after reports of vandalism
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The only post office in Cottage Grove has made changes to its PO box lobby hours. According to a letter posted online and on the windows of the post office, "This PO Box lobby is temporarily closed outside of normal retail business hours due to ongoing criminal activity occurring after normal business hours."
nbc16.com
War Veteran feels disrespected after Walmart moves Veterans Wall near bathroom
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A Vietnam War Veteran feels disrespected after the Grants Pass Walmart moved part of its Veterans Wall to the back of the business, in front of the store’s restrooms. Bruce Jones joined the Army in 1971. By Christmas of that year, he was on...
nbc16.com
Roseburg Sesquicentennial painting to be unveiled at City Council meeting
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A painting to commemorate the City of Roseburg's sesquicentennial will be unveiled at the Roseburg City Council meeting Monday, December 12, the city announced in a press release. The painting, called "Celebrating Roseburg's 150 Years", was created by local artist Susan Applegate. Applegate will give a...
nbc16.com
Police investigating hit-and-run that killed Albany woman
ALBANY, Ore. — A woman is dead and police are investigating it as a possible hit-and-run, the Albany Police Department said. Around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Albany PD responded to a 911 call of a "person down in the roadway" in the 1500 block of Geary Street SE, the police department stated.
nbc16.com
Albany Police looking for vehicle involved in early Saturday morning fatal hit-and-run
ALBANY, Ore. — Albany Police are looking for a driver involved in an early morning hit-and-run that took the life of a woman. Police say just before 4:30 a.m., someone called 9-1-1 to report a person in the roadway in the 1500 block of Geary Street Southeast. When officers...
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: Missing teen has been found safe
EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing teenager, Josiah Isiaih Johnson (14). EPD says Johnson was last seen Thursday, December 8, leaving the Station 7 area to go to a storage unit, around 5:00 p.m. Police say the teen is endangered as he needs...
nbc16.com
Online survey seeks community input on Coos Bay School District's 4-year plan
COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay School District Superintendent Charis McGaughy seeks more community input as the district hones in on target areas to include in its 4-year strategic plan. The district's community survey for strategic planning is now live. It's being used to to gain more insight into...
nbc16.com
Will Richardson becomes first Oregon men's player to record triple-double since 2002
EUGENE, Ore. — On Saturday, the Oregon men’s basketball team improved to 5-5 with a 78-65 win over Nevada. Guard Will Richardson finished with 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, becoming the first Oregon men’s player to record a triple-double since Luke Jackson in 2002. "It's...
nbc16.com
Jade Carey returns for the Oregon State gymnastics season
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State University gymnastics team describes Saturday’s Orange and Black exhibition meet as just one small victory on the Beavers’ road to success. It’s the strongest start to a season the Beavers have had since Madi Dagen and Kiki Peterson were a freshman...
nbc16.com
Oregon women's basketball preps for rivalry vs. Oregon State on Sunday
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women’s basketball team hosts Oregon state on Sunday in the first Pac-12 game of the season for both schools. On the Ducks’ side, head coach Kelly Graves is going to want to play a fast game on Sunday given the Beavers size advantage over Oregon.
nbc16.com
Oregon volleyball outlasts Nebraska to advance to the Elite 8
Nothing better than a little volleyball to go with your breakfast on Thursday morning. The Ducks took on the second seeded, historical volleyball powerhouse, Nebraska in the ‘Sweet Sixteen’ inside of KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The Huskers were national runners-up last year and finished second in...
nbc16.com
'We had a chance to win that match': Oregon volleyball eliminated in Elite 8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Saturday, Oregon volleyball fell to Louisville in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. In front of nearly 9,000 of their home fans, the Cardinals beat the Ducks in five sets. The Ducks led 14-9 at one point in the first set, but six service errors...
nbc16.com
Oregon volleyball takes on Louisville in Elite Eight matchup
EUGENE, Ore. — It's a place the Ducks have only been once before - in 2012: Oregon volleyball is one win away from the NCAA Final Four in Omaha. Head coach Matt Ulmer's squad survived a back-and-forth five-set battle with Nebraska Thursday - and it doesn't get any easier in the Elite Eight against Louisville.
nbc16.com
Beavers fighting for 10-win season
In an era where bowl games have lost some meaning, Oregon State comes into this one with limited distractions and plenty of motivation. So far, only one player has opted out and it was injury related. And overall, the Beavers are fueled by the chance to reach 10 wins for...
Comments / 0