Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in gas station double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man was killed, and another was hospitalized in a Northeast Baltimore double shooting. Police say they responded to the scene near Hazelwood Road at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday evening. Once on scene, police found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the body. A second...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman shot while driving through a Baltimore intersection, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a woman was shot while driving through a Baltimore intersection Saturday night. Police said they responded around 8:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 man arrested in connection to fatal Dorchester County shootings, say police

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland State Police have arrested a 22-year-old man with first-degree and second-degree murder in connection to two fatal shootings that happened Thursday in Cambridge. Cambridge Police spotted Tramelle Lamar Williams on Friday around 10 p.m., and he matched the description of the suspect wanted...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Unresponsive man found with gunshot wounds, dies on scene, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was declared dead where he was found after police responded to reports of an unresponsive person in Northwest Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m., officers were called to the scene near Saint Ambrose Avenue. Once there, officers located a 32-year-old man inside...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Shooting investigation in northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Baltimore. Officers and crime scene tape can be seen at the intersection of Reisterstown Road and Woodland Avenue. STAY WITH FOX45 NEWS FOR UPDATES.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the head in North Baltimore, police seeking tips

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a North Baltimore shooting with one person shot in the head on Thursday night. On December 8, 2022, at approximately 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 27th Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Two Shot One Dead at Royal Farms In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two were shot yesterday evening in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened at the Royal Farms at the 2200 Block of West Patapsco Avenue. At approximately 6 pm, the report of a shooting led The Baltimore Police Department to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and his leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital’s Shock Trauma Unit where he died a short time later. A 31-year-old man walked into a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He is in serious condition and his injuries The post Two Shot One Dead at Royal Farms In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 juveniles charged in connection to Towson High School threats, say police

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department has identified and charged two minors in connection to multiple recent threatening messages targeting Towson High School. Investigators believe the minors intended to incriminate an uninvolved minor with their actions, police said. After a thorough investigation, police have determined that...
TOWSON, MD

