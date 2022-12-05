BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two were shot yesterday evening in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened at the Royal Farms at the 2200 Block of West Patapsco Avenue. At approximately 6 pm, the report of a shooting led The Baltimore Police Department to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and his leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital’s Shock Trauma Unit where he died a short time later. A 31-year-old man walked into a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He is in serious condition and his injuries The post Two Shot One Dead at Royal Farms In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO