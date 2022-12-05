Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Lamar Jackson Injury Update, Tyler Huntley News For Week 14FlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in gas station double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man was killed, and another was hospitalized in a Northeast Baltimore double shooting. Police say they responded to the scene near Hazelwood Road at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday evening. Once on scene, police found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the body. A second...
foxbaltimore.com
2 teens injured after crash into utility pole in Montgomery County: Officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two teens were transported to a hospital early Sunday morning after the driver crashed into a utility pole in Montgomery County, Md., according to first responders. The vehicle overturned into a telephone phone at approximately 12:30 a.m. The crash happened in the 16900 block...
foxbaltimore.com
OVERNIGHT CRIME | 1 dead and 1 injured from two separate Baltimore shootings, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said one man died and one man was injured in two separate overnight shootings in Baltimore. Police said the first shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 5600 block of Albanene Place. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found...
foxbaltimore.com
Woman shot while driving through a Baltimore intersection, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said a woman was shot while driving through a Baltimore intersection Saturday night. Police said they responded around 8:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Pennsylvania Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they...
foxbaltimore.com
Gunfire in Frederick leads to officer firing weapon; 1 suspect fled, say police
FREDERICK, Md. (WBFF) — Two people reportedly exchanging gunfire led to a Frederick police officer firing his own weapon at one of the people on Friday, according to the Frederick Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the unit block of South Market Street, near...
foxbaltimore.com
1 man arrested in connection to fatal Dorchester County shootings, say police
CAMBRIDGE, Md. (WBFF) — The Maryland State Police have arrested a 22-year-old man with first-degree and second-degree murder in connection to two fatal shootings that happened Thursday in Cambridge. Cambridge Police spotted Tramelle Lamar Williams on Friday around 10 p.m., and he matched the description of the suspect wanted...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify truck, trailer and driver involved in a fatal crash in Timonium
TIMONIUM, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department needs your help identifying a pickup truck, trailer and its driver that were involved in a fatal car crash on Sept. 1st in Timonium. Police said the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at W. Seminary Ave and Roundtop Court. Investigators...
foxbaltimore.com
Unresponsive man found with gunshot wounds, dies on scene, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was declared dead where he was found after police responded to reports of an unresponsive person in Northwest Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m., officers were called to the scene near Saint Ambrose Avenue. Once there, officers located a 32-year-old man inside...
foxbaltimore.com
Police searching for man who brandished a knife after a hit-and-run in Edgewater
EDGEWATER, Md. (WBFF) — Police are now searching for a man who brandished a knife after a hit-and-run in Edgewater on Thursday. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Mill Swamp Road and Muddy Creek Road. Through their preliminary...
Bay Net
Officers Apprehend Suspect After Burglary At A Waldorf Business
WALDORF, Md. – On December 3, a business owner in the 11700 block of Vernon Road in Waldorf observed a man using tools to break into the fenced rear storage lot of the business. The suspect fled on foot prior to officers’ arrival but was located nearby a short...
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested in Md. gas station shooting had dead, pregnant woman in his apartment: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a White Oak, Md. Shell gas station employee. Police have also revealed another shocking revelation in their investigation. During a news conference on Friday, Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones said officers arrested and...
Man threatens driver with knife after minor car collision in Anne Arundel Co.
What began as a simple car crash turned into an assault. Thursday afternoon, two pickup trucks were traveling on Mill Swamp Road by Muddy Creek Road. It's a two lane road with a small shoulder.
foxbaltimore.com
Shooting investigation in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Baltimore. Officers and crime scene tape can be seen at the intersection of Reisterstown Road and Woodland Avenue. STAY WITH FOX45 NEWS FOR UPDATES.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in the head in North Baltimore, police seeking tips
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a North Baltimore shooting with one person shot in the head on Thursday night. On December 8, 2022, at approximately 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 27th Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who...
Decomposing Pregnant Woman's Body Found Inside Silver Spring Murder Suspect's Apartment: Police
Police investigators in Maryland made a ghastly discovery on Thursday night as they were investigating a Montgomery County murder after a gas station store clerk was found gunned down in Silver Spring, authorities say. First responders investigating the murder of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Shell...
foxbaltimore.com
New Baltimore City Sheriff aims to fix broken office, help more with fight against crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When Sam Cogen was elected the new sheriff of Baltimore City, he realized the department was behind the times. “I felt like the office could be taken to the next level," Cogen. One of the first task for Cogen is to implement a record-keeping system. “Like...
foxbaltimore.com
1 man killed, another man in serious condition after Royal Farms store shooting
WBFF (BALTIMORE) — A 24-year-old man was killed and a 31-year-old man is in serious condition after a double shooting in south Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at about 6 p.m., officers were sent to the Royal Farms Store located in the...
Two Shot One Dead at Royal Farms In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two were shot yesterday evening in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened at the Royal Farms at the 2200 Block of West Patapsco Avenue. At approximately 6 pm, the report of a shooting led The Baltimore Police Department to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and his leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital’s Shock Trauma Unit where he died a short time later. A 31-year-old man walked into a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He is in serious condition and his injuries The post Two Shot One Dead at Royal Farms In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Police seek to identify suspect in connection to southwest Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for information to help identify a suspect they believe is connected to a shooting that took place in southwest Baltimore. Police say the shooting took place on Nov. 29 at 100 N. Kossuth Street in the Allendale neighborhood of southwest Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
2 juveniles charged in connection to Towson High School threats, say police
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department has identified and charged two minors in connection to multiple recent threatening messages targeting Towson High School. Investigators believe the minors intended to incriminate an uninvolved minor with their actions, police said. After a thorough investigation, police have determined that...
Comments / 1