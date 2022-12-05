Read full article on original website
Bike build for local students hosted at Oskar Blues Brewery
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit organization, Oskar Blues employees and volunteers are all coming together to put some bikes together for students at Brevard Elementary School. The nonprofit Can'd Aid and Oskar Blues have partnered for the bike build. Building the bikes is happening Sunday, Dec.11 from 4:30...
Christmas comes early for some Buncombe County students at nonprofit's gift-giving event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Christmas came early for some Buncombe County students this weekend. Hearts With Hands, a nonprofit, hosted its annual Hope For the Holidays gift-giving event Saturday, Dec. 10 for underprivileged or homeless students. In addition to some great gifts, the kids were served a meal and...
"We're just left out in the cold" Mixed messages received about school bus delays
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The heightened traffic along I-40 westbound in Haywood County has inconvenienced drivers, often leaving cars and trucks moving forward at a crawl. The slow down is caused by extensive roadwork and bridge repair, especially between exits 18 and 20, just west of Clyde. However,...
Governor's western residence opens over the weekend for community to check out
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, Governor Roy Cooper is opening the doors to his Asheville residence for a holiday open house. For several hours on Saturday, people could tour his western residence and enjoy all the holiday decorations. The residence features views of Mount Pisgah and downtown Asheville.
More than the music: 'Christmas Jam' helps fund Asheville-area Habitat for Humanity homes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a three-year hiatus, Christmas Jam is back in Asheville. Although many look forward to the concert on Saturday, Dec. 10, others are focusing on the lasting impact the music makes on our community. Christmas Jam is thrown by Asheville native and Grammy-award winner Warren...
Asheville board votes to dismiss city firefighters' grievance case on unpaid back pay
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville’s Civil Service Board dismissed a grievance case regarding back pay for firefighters. The hearing took place Thursday morning, Dec. 8, 2022, after firefighters filed a grievance for unpaid money that was promised back in 2021. “We were told we would receive back pay,...
Asheville Art Museum drops admission fees for a special occasion
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Art Museum dropped their admission on Saturday for a "Free Community Day!" Locals and tourists also got a chance to see the museum's newest exhibit called "Exhibition Rebel / Re-belle." There were art demonstrations and a few local organizations on site educating the...
'She was like a ray of sunshine:' North Henderson High senior killed in head-on crash
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County community is in mourning after a head-on collision on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 8, left a teenager dead and multiple others injured. Henderson County Public Schools confirmed Friday, Dec. 9, that a teenage girl killed in a wreck Thursday afternoon was...
Funding for new patrol cars comes at critical time, sheriff's office says
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — You might say it came as an early holiday present And the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office was happy to receive the gift!. The Haywood County Board of Commissioners has approved $500,000 to buy new patrol cars. The vehicles will replace some of the...
'I thought it was a gunshot:' Several businesses vandalized in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Concerns are rising after several downtown Asheville businesses have been vandalized. Plywood and tape now cover a broken windowpane at Empire Tattoo and Piercing on Patton Avenue. Greg Phipps, manager of the shop, says a man kicked his foot through the glass on Dec. 3 – in broad daylight.
Man faces 20 charges related to poaching after dismembered bear carcasses found dumped
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WARNING: The photos and video in this story contain graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. Wildlife officials have charged a suspect after several dismembered black bear carcasses -- including two cubs -- were found in one small western North Carolina town. The N.C. Wildlife Resources...
Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony hit and run
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has been taken into custody after being charged with a felony. A release from the sheriff's office says Buncombe County Detention Officer Will Martin was taken into custody on Friday night, Dec. 9, by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on a Felony Hit and Run charge.
WNC man sentenced to 5 months in prison after guilty plea for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A western North Carolina man was sentenced to five months in prison after pleading guilty to a felony related to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In a plea deal in March, Lewis Easton Cantwell, of Waynesville, pleaded guilty to obstructing, impeding or interfering with law enforcement.
Man faces numerous charges after dismembered bear carcasses discovered in community
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — WARNING: The photos in this story contain graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. Wildlife officials have charged a suspect after several dismembered black bear carcasses were found in one small Western North Carolina town. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) told News 13 on Friday...
Annual Uncommon Holiday Market vendors offer vintage gifts and homemade, unique pieces
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Uncommon Holiday market wrapped up its eighth season in Asheville Sunday, Dec. 11. Dozens of vendors sold homemade goods, collectibles and vintage pieces this weekend at the Mission Health/A-B Tech Conference Center. This year, a portion of the proceeds will go to Mountain Pet...
Three hospitalized with critical injuries after head-on collision
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on collision happened on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning. An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) reports both directions of US-25 ALT (Sweeten Creek Road) were closed off in Arden, near Weston Road, around 10:19 a.m. due to a crash. NCDOT reported the road reopened around 2:16 p.m.
New Leicester Highway senior housing development one step closer to breaking ground
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new senior living housing development is one step closer to breaking ground. Conditional zoning for the property located on New Leicester Highway, about a mile from Patton Avenue, was approved Wednesday, Dec. 7 by the planning and zoning commission. The project would be built...
Plenty of sweet treats, live music and vendors at S & W Market's 'Holidays at the Hall'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — From eggnog ice cream to candy cane brownies, the holiday treats were not in short supply in downtown Asheville Sunday, Dec. 11. The S & W Market hosted its annual Holidays at the Hall, featuring sweet treats, live music, vendors and more. "I definitely love...
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A teenager is dead and three other people are injured after a head-on crash in Fletcher Thursday afternoon. Troopers say a Dodge Dakota traveled over the center lane on Terry's Gap Road, hitting a Ford Ranger. Madison Crawford, 17, a passenger in the Ranger, was...
The Ingles Open Road: Cultivate Climbing
As the cooler weather is closing in, a lot of us start looking for fun, indoor activities – things that allow us to stay active, learn new things, and connect with our community. You can check all those boxes at a place in Asheville called Cultivate Climbing!. This is...
