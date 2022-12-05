ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Bike build for local students hosted at Oskar Blues Brewery

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit organization, Oskar Blues employees and volunteers are all coming together to put some bikes together for students at Brevard Elementary School. The nonprofit Can'd Aid and Oskar Blues have partnered for the bike build. Building the bikes is happening Sunday, Dec.11 from 4:30...
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville Art Museum drops admission fees for a special occasion

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Art Museum dropped their admission on Saturday for a "Free Community Day!" Locals and tourists also got a chance to see the museum's newest exhibit called "Exhibition Rebel / Re-belle." There were art demonstrations and a few local organizations on site educating the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony hit and run

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has been taken into custody after being charged with a felony. A release from the sheriff's office says Buncombe County Detention Officer Will Martin was taken into custody on Friday night, Dec. 9, by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on a Felony Hit and Run charge.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Three hospitalized with critical injuries after head-on collision

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on collision happened on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning. An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) reports both directions of US-25 ALT (Sweeten Creek Road) were closed off in Arden, near Weston Road, around 10:19 a.m. due to a crash. NCDOT reported the road reopened around 2:16 p.m.
ARDEN, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A teenager is dead and three other people are injured after a head-on crash in Fletcher Thursday afternoon. Troopers say a Dodge Dakota traveled over the center lane on Terry's Gap Road, hitting a Ford Ranger. Madison Crawford, 17, a passenger in the Ranger, was...
FLETCHER, NC
WLOS.com

The Ingles Open Road: Cultivate Climbing

As the cooler weather is closing in, a lot of us start looking for fun, indoor activities – things that allow us to stay active, learn new things, and connect with our community. You can check all those boxes at a place in Asheville called Cultivate Climbing!. This is...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy