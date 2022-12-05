ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

GOP files lawsuit to stop Pennsylvania special elections

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Heading to court, Pennsylvania House Republicans filing suit, attempting to stop special elections as control of the chamber remains up for grabs. Rep. Bryan Cutler asking the Commonwealth Court for an injunction to three special elections slated for Feb. 7. Right now, Democrats have...
Competitive housing market forcing more into homelessness

The Wolf administration announced $5.8 million dollars to 16 counties and six nonprofits across Pennsylvania on Wednesday. The money through the federal Emergency Solution Grant (ESG) program was given to help combat homelessness across PA, as well as help homeless families find housing. Cumberland County received $247,962, Dauphin County received...
Wintry mix across the country will turn to rain in PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Expect sunshine through the afternoon with highs reaching the mid 40s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with lows around 30. A sun and cloud mix is expected for Saturday with clouds thickening again during the afternoon. A passing shower is possible late in the day.
