local21news.com
GOP files lawsuit to stop Pennsylvania special elections
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Heading to court, Pennsylvania House Republicans filing suit, attempting to stop special elections as control of the chamber remains up for grabs. Rep. Bryan Cutler asking the Commonwealth Court for an injunction to three special elections slated for Feb. 7. Right now, Democrats have...
local21news.com
Governor Wolf and First Lady host last Holiday Open House as Pennsylvania's first family
For the last time as Governor, Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf opened the Governor’s Residence to the public for a Holiday Open House Sunday afternoon. The yearly event typically sees about 2,000 people come through the doors of the Governor’s Residence. However, this year, turnout wasn’t as high.
local21news.com
Competitive housing market forcing more into homelessness
The Wolf administration announced $5.8 million dollars to 16 counties and six nonprofits across Pennsylvania on Wednesday. The money through the federal Emergency Solution Grant (ESG) program was given to help combat homelessness across PA, as well as help homeless families find housing. Cumberland County received $247,962, Dauphin County received...
local21news.com
Diaper trailer overturns on US 22/322, one sent to the hospital
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — EMS and fire teams worked to clean up the scene of a tractor trailer hauling diapers that had overturned on US 22/322, just before the Mountain Rd. exit. According to Middle Paxton Fire Company, crews were called to the scene at around 9 p.m....
local21news.com
Wintry mix across the country will turn to rain in PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Expect sunshine through the afternoon with highs reaching the mid 40s. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with lows around 30. A sun and cloud mix is expected for Saturday with clouds thickening again during the afternoon. A passing shower is possible late in the day.
