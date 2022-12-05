ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Sinema leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview. "I've registered as an Arizona independent. I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense," Sinema said in a Thursday interview with Tapper in her Senate office.
Mike Pompeo Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Mike Pompeo, former US secretary of state and director of the CIA. Marriages: Susan (Mostrous) Pompeo (date unavailable publicly-present); Leslie (Libert) Pompeo (1986-1997, divorced) Children: with Susan Pompeo: Nicholas. Education: United States Military Academy, West Point, B.S., 1986; Harvard Law School, J.D., 1994.
Biden and Zelensky speak by phone to discuss recent US assistance for air defense

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on Sunday to discuss Russia's invasion and recent US efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses. Zelensky thanked Biden for an additional $275 million in security assistance, which the Pentagon announced Friday, as well as for the wider and "unprecedented" US support of Ukraine's sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression, according to a statement published on the website of Ukraine's Presidency.
Ukraine news - live: ‘Many killed’ in strike on Putin’s private Wagner HQ in eastern battle

Many members of Vladimir Putin’s private Wagner military ground have been killed in a Ukrainian strike, officials said on Sunday, adding that the injured forces will not be able to access sufficient medical care to survive the attack."I am sure that at least 50 per cent of those who managed to survive will die before they get medical care," Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said. "This is because even in our Luhansk region, they have stolen equipment."Mr Haidai claimed a “huge number of those who were there died”.Wagner group is among the top three mercenary groups armed and fighting in the...
Democratic lawmakers make last-ditch effort to enhance child tax credit

Buoyed by the steep drop in child poverty last year, a group of Democratic lawmakers and progressive advocates are pushing hard to restore at least part of the enhanced child tax credit that stabilized many families' finances in 2021. Though its prospects are slim, the coalition's priority is making the...
Biden's pause on payments has been better for these students than forgiveness

President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program remains blocked by federal courts for now. But for some borrowers, the recently extended federal pandemic pause on payments delivers an even bigger benefit. For most federal student loan borrowers, balances have been frozen since March 2020. But those who are enrolled in...
