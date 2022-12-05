Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sanders chalks up Sinema's decision to become independent to 'political aspirations'
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said Sunday that "political aspirations" drove Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's exit from the Democratic Party, as he vowed to take a "hard look" at supporting a potential Democratic challenge to her in Arizona. "She has her reasons. I happen to suspect that it's probably a lot...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House Republicans brace for doomsday scenario if McCarthy falls short of 218 votes for speaker
As a right-wing faction threatens to tank his speakership ambitions, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a promise: "I'll never leave," making clear he has no plans to drop out of the race even if the fight goes to many ballots on the floor. "I'll get 218," McCarthy told CNN,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sinema leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as a political independent, she told CNN's Jake Tapper in an exclusive TV interview. "I've registered as an Arizona independent. I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense," Sinema said in a Thursday interview with Tapper in her Senate office.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Mike Pompeo Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of Mike Pompeo, former US secretary of state and director of the CIA. Marriages: Susan (Mostrous) Pompeo (date unavailable publicly-present); Leslie (Libert) Pompeo (1986-1997, divorced) Children: with Susan Pompeo: Nicholas. Education: United States Military Academy, West Point, B.S., 1986; Harvard Law School, J.D., 1994.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First Gen Z congressman-elect says he was denied DC apartment over bad credit
The congressman-elect set to become the first member of Generation Z to serve in Congress said Thursday his rental application for an apartment in Washington, DC, was denied because of his "really bad" credit. "Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden and Zelensky speak by phone to discuss recent US assistance for air defense
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on Sunday to discuss Russia's invasion and recent US efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses. Zelensky thanked Biden for an additional $275 million in security assistance, which the Pentagon announced Friday, as well as for the wider and "unprecedented" US support of Ukraine's sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression, according to a statement published on the website of Ukraine's Presidency.
Ukraine news - live: ‘Many killed’ in strike on Putin’s private Wagner HQ in eastern battle
Many members of Vladimir Putin’s private Wagner military ground have been killed in a Ukrainian strike, officials said on Sunday, adding that the injured forces will not be able to access sufficient medical care to survive the attack."I am sure that at least 50 per cent of those who managed to survive will die before they get medical care," Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said. "This is because even in our Luhansk region, they have stolen equipment."Mr Haidai claimed a “huge number of those who were there died”.Wagner group is among the top three mercenary groups armed and fighting in the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Strong midterm turnout in Georgia sparks new debate about a controversial election law
The strong turnout in Georgia's runoff election that cemented Democrats' control of the US Senate is sparking fresh debate about the impact of the state's controversial 2021 election law and could trigger a new round of election rule changes next year in the Republican-led state legislature. Voters showed up in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democratic lawmakers make last-ditch effort to enhance child tax credit
Buoyed by the steep drop in child poverty last year, a group of Democratic lawmakers and progressive advocates are pushing hard to restore at least part of the enhanced child tax credit that stabilized many families' finances in 2021. Though its prospects are slim, the coalition's priority is making the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden's pause on payments has been better for these students than forgiveness
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program remains blocked by federal courts for now. But for some borrowers, the recently extended federal pandemic pause on payments delivers an even bigger benefit. For most federal student loan borrowers, balances have been frozen since March 2020. But those who are enrolled in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr is leaving the network after more than two decades
Barbara Starr, the Pentagon correspondent who has covered some of the most consequential stories with a signature style and steady hand, is leaving CNN after more than two decades with the network. Starr announced her departure in a memo sent to her CNN colleagues on Friday. "With the expiration of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US kills two ISIS officials in helicopter raid in eastern Syria, US Central Command says
The US killed two ISIS officials in a helicopter raid early Sunday morning in eastern Syria, US Central Command said in a statement. The raid was a unilateral US operation with "extensive planning," CENTCOM said, and the initial assessment was that no civilians were killed or injured. One of the...
Comments / 0