DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was taken into custody on Thursday on an attempted murder charge after police say he assaulted another man with an axe. According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to a burglary in the 1000 block of Greentree Avenue at around 9:07 a.m. on December 8.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO