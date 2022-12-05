Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Hundreds gather to celebrate Victorian Christmas
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass residents got to celebrate Christmas a little early this year, or should we say more than 200 years early. Landmark Park hosted its annual Victorian Christmas. People of all ages attended as they rode horses, pet different animals, and hung out with a camel.
wtvy.com
Meteorologist Emily Acton 12/11
The LPGA Q-Series continues in Dothan. Here is a look at the current leaderboard. The finals will take place on Sunday. Enterprise Mayor William Cooper stopped by the News 4 Miracle on Foster tent. On the dotted line: Cats' Rhoades headed to ESCC. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 1:22 AM...
wdhn.com
A new bbq restaurant opens in Slocomb
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — The smell of barbeque was in the air in Geneva County, as a new restaurant is in town. Tin Pig in Slocomb opened its doors to the public this afternoon. The owners opened up a little early as the line began to build. James McMiller,...
wtvy.com
On the dotted line: No place like home for Wildcats’ Lily Rhoades
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School senior Lily Rhoades is “Boll Weevil Bound”. Friday, Rhoades made the decision to further her volleyball career at Enterprise State Community College. Rhoades will play for second year head coach Vanessa Howell, she has reached career milestones reaching 1,300 career digs...
wtvy.com
Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion bracket
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Hoops is hosting their second annual Holiday Explosion tournament. The tournament will feature girls basketball teams from around the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. 12 teams will compete from December 20-23 at Headland High School. Teams playing in the first round on the 20th include Malone,...
wdhn.com
Law Enforcement seminar in Ozark looks at high stress of the job
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — In Ozark, Dale/Geneva counties’ District Attorney Kirk Adams sponsored the 14th annual wiregrass law enforcement conference. One issue discussed is it’s okay to say your not okay. The average life of a law enforcement officer is only 57 years old, and the profession has one of the highest” suicide rates.
wtvy.com
Drugs, guns, and cash seized from Dothan home
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wiregrass Gives Back: Salvation Army gives back to the Wiregrass. Joe Lane on...
wtvy.com
Police: Dothan man assaulted another with axe
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was taken into custody on Thursday on an attempted murder charge after police say he assaulted another man with an axe. According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to a burglary in the 1000 block of Greentree Avenue at around 9:07 a.m. on December 8.
Troy Messenger
Farm City Committee acknowledges KW Plastics
Each year, the Pike County Farm City Committee of the Pike County Chamber of Commerce visits a farm or city business within the county as way strengthening the relationship between the rural and urban communities within Pike County. On Thursday, members of the Pike County Farm-City Committee visited KW Plastics...
Two Alabama cities reach record highs on Thursday
Mobile’s streak of record highs continued on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Mobile’s high was 80 degrees, which tied the record for Dec. 8 that was last reached in 1998. It’s also 15 degrees above the average high. There was another record reached in central...
wtvy.com
Early morning Houston County wreck kills one, victim’s identity revealed
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released a statement about the fatal Friday morning wreck in Houston County. According to the release, a 2017 Ford F-150 left the roadway on U.S. 231 near the 8 mile marker, about 1 mile south of Dothan, and struck several trees.
wtvy.com
Sheriff to criminals: Change your lifestyle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza on Thursday announced a dent in Dothan crime with his stern look perhaps a predictor of things to come. He announced this week’s seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax, several firearms, and $16,000 in cash from a Chinook Street home.
wtvy.com
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man known for his polarizing social media posts is behind bars after a Houston County judge refused to budge. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. The issue isn’t...
wdhn.com
Storms and colder weather next week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be foggy, but it won’t be as bad as previous nights. Overnight lows will drop into the low 60s or possibly upper 50s. Saturday has a 10% chance for some light showers. Highs will peak in the low 70s. Sunday has a...
wtvy.com
Dothan murder suspect identified, turns self in
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kevone Devontay Smith has turned himself in, according to police. He is now officially charged with one count of Capital Murder and two counts of Intimidating a Witness. No bond has been set at this time. ORIGINAL. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have identified a...
wdhn.com
Dothan boys basketball off to best start in school history
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Basketball season is here and Dothan High is off to its best start yet. With a new head coach, the future looks bright for the Wolves. The Dothan Wolves boys basketball team is off to a 7-2 start, its best in school history. “I think...
wtvy.com
Marianna woman arrested for submitting false voter information
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a woman in Marianna after she allegedly submitted false voter information. FDLE agents say Kattie McCalister, 60, was employed as a paid petition circulator, and stole personal identification information of five victims to submit fraudulent constitutional amendment petitions to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Three for Theft, Fleeing, Aggravated Assault, Suspended License on December 6, 2022
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, around 1:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was known to have been involved in a pursuit and an incident that resulted in charges of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. When deputies made contact with the vehicle, they recognized the...
wtvy.com
Man sentenced to life without parole for murdering his wife in 2018
CALHOUN COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Calhoun County Judge sentenced a man for killing his wife and driving her body to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Dan Belc has been sentenced to Life-without the possibility of Parole on Friday. During the sentencing trial, Chief Circuit Court Judge Christopher Patterson heard emotional testimony from the family of the murder victim Judith Belc.
Murder victim’s family still looking for justice after two months
Peace of mind has been hard to find for Angel Johnson, the cousin of Melanie Dorrill who was murdered over two months ago.
