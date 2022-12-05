Read full article on original website
Related
hamlethub.com
SHU's WSHU Public Radio Receives Over $29K in Grants
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University’s WSHU Public Radio Station recently received two grants totaling $29,750. Connecticut Humanities, a nonprofit affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities, awarded WSHU $4,750 for its original podcast, Still Newtown, the first CT Humanities grant to fund a podcast, and the Solutions Journalism Network awarded WSHU $25,000 to be a “climate beacon” newsroom, a newsroom with a reporter covering climate change.
hamlethub.com
Minute with the Mayor: Keeping Milford Warm
In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Kevin McGrath and Tom Duggan from Keeping Milford Warm. Kevin and The Milford Kiwanis Club founded Keeping Milford Warm in 2013. Here they discuss their mission of ensuring everyone stays safe and warm throughout the...
hamlethub.com
Town of Ridgefield Public Hearing and Special Town Meeting Results
The following were voted on and approved at last night's Special Town Meeting:. Proposed Amended Ordinance Chapter §§ 136 (Sections 1-6)Buildings, Demolition of. Parking Easement Request for Pound Street. Allocating $66,000 of ARPA funds to fund the additional cost of the Mini Attack Pumper for the Fire Department.
hamlethub.com
Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Wednesday for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Q Bridge to be Illuminated Red, White, and Blue
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and State of Connecticut flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The observance honors the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor in...
hamlethub.com
Westport Warm-Up Fund Seeks Donations
The Westport Warm-Up fund, a community-supported initiative managed by the Town of Westport's Department of Human Services, helps income-qualified households with home heating expenses through the cold winter months. Human Services Director Elaine Daignault says, “The rising costs of food, housing, and fuel will make this season the most financially...
hamlethub.com
A Message from Southbury Planning Commission and Affordable Housing Subcommittee
Are you looking for a way to have a parent move in with you while still having independence?. Do you want to give your adult children a chance to save some money on housing while getting started in life?. How about making some extra income?. Consider an Accessory Dwelling Unit!
hamlethub.com
Milford Trick or Trot 5K Event Raises $32K for Beth-El Center Homeless Shelter and Soup Kitchen
Beth-El Center homeless shelter and soup kitchen in Milford received a $31,934.81 donation from the proceeds of the 11th Annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K Run/Walk fundraiser held on October 29, 2022. On November 30, 2022, event organizers and sponsors Harlow, Adams & Friedman, P.C. and Sikorsky Credit Union presented...
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Ridgefield resident Kevin Paul Fitzpatrick
Kevin Paul Fitzpatrick of Ridgefield, CT passed peacefully surrounded by family in Lake Worth, FL on Friday, December 2nd, 2022. A loving son, nephew, husband, father, and “Grandpa Fitz”, Kevin is pre-deceased by his parents Vincent & Agnes (Farkus) Fitzpatrick, Uncle John & Aunt Mary (Farkus) Miller, and is survived by his adoring wife, Pamela (Carboni) Fitzpatrick, son & his wife, Kevin Vincent & Jessica Fitzpatrick, daughter Caitlin Fitzpatrick, and granddaughter Eleanor Grace Fitzpatrick.
hamlethub.com
Wilton Soccer Association Registration OPEN
Wilton Soccer Association's (WSA) winter 2022-2023 intramural clinic registration is now OPEN!. Offering a variety of programs for children of all ages, please visit WSA registration page for complete clinic information WSA WINTER CLINIC.
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Police are collecting coats and toys for locals in need, look for collection bins in lobby!
In partnership with Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, New Canaan Police Department is collecting new and unwrapped toys for children in need!. Look for the collection bin at the New Canaan Police headquarters lobby. In addition, in partnership with New Canaan Moms, New Canaan police have extended the...
hamlethub.com
Wrapping for Habitat at Danbury Fair Mall
Join the fun and volunteer for Wrapping for Habitat. We still need volunteers for the following dates/times:. The wrapping sessions always get busier the closer we get to the holidays, so please sign up today!. Our wrapping sessions take place outside of Macy's second-floor entrance to the mall. All donations...
hamlethub.com
DMV Commissioner Sibongile ‘Bongi’ Magubane Plans To Retire
Governor Ned Lamont has announced that Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Commissioner Sibongile “Bongi” Magubane is planning to retire at the conclusion of the governor’s first term in office at the beginning of next year. A business executive who has served within Fortune 100 companies, Commissioner...
hamlethub.com
The Holiday Boutique in the Barn at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center Features Gifts for the Whole Family - Closes December 18
With the Holiday season well upon us, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Holiday Boutique in the Barn has been doing brisk business!. Located in our beautiful historic red carriage barn, the Holiday Boutique features gifts for the whole family. The boutique is open Thursdays to Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December 18. All proceeds benefit the ongoing operations and upkeep of Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center.
hamlethub.com
Nine New Officer Join City of Danbury Police Department
On Tuesday, December 6, Mayor Dean Esposito appointed nine individuals to the position of Certified Police Officer with the Danbury Police Department. This exceptional group of officers brings nearly 30 years of experience to the Danbury Police Department. “These talented and qualified officers bring a broad range of valuable skills...
hamlethub.com
Newtown man missing since 2013 is found deceased in Sullivan County, NY, was living under alias
Newtown police report that a local man reported missing and last seen in July 2013 at a gas station on Church Hill Road in Newtown has been found deceased. Robert Hoagland, who has lived in Sullivan County, NY since November 2013 under the alias Richard King, was found when the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department responded to the untimely death of a male at a residence in Rock Hill, NY, according to Newtown police.
hamlethub.com
Hundreds of Walter Schalk School of Dance costumes on sale next week in Wilton, proceeds go to local charities
Don’t miss the opportunity to take home a piece of history from the Walter Schalk School of Dance. Hundreds of costumes representing sixty-two years of musicals go on sale next week at 21 River Street in Wilton with all proceeds going to local theatrical charities. Hundreds of costumes are...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Thrift Shop Grant Application is OPEN
It is that time of the year for our local non-profits to apply for an RTS Grant. The grant submission process has changed and is entirely online. Paper applications will no longer be accepted and will not be considered for funding. Please don't wait until the last minute, as this...
hamlethub.com
Carolyn Kaufman of Milford was Part of Muhlenberg's "Reset: New Dances"
Muhlenberg College dancers explored personal experiences and narratives through movement as the Theatre & Dance Department presented "Reset: New Dances" December 1-3 in the College's Baker Theatre. Carolyn Kaufman, Class of 2024 of Milford was a Cast member in "Reset: New Dances." "One of the major themes of 'Reset: New...
hamlethub.com
Pantochino's Christmas Carol Adds New Performance
Award-winning Pantochino Productions, a professional not-for-profit theatre company in Milford has added an additional performance to it’s new musical panto “Christmas Carol” on December 18, at 5:30pm at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford. “Christmas Carol” is a new, wildly funny, family-friendly...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: SUKI SHIMA shop
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT SUKI SHIMA...
Comments / 0