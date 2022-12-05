USM Industrial Engineering Technology Student Finds Internship with SeaAhead – And Has a Front Row Seat to History-making Innovation

Read full article on original website
usm.edu
USM Graduate Student Earns Prestigious Accounting Scholarship
University of Southern Mississippi (USM) graduate student Patrick “Tyler” Pittman has been awarded a prestigious Legacy Scholarship for 2022-23 by the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA). He is the only student from a Mississippi college or university to earn one of the coveted awards. A native...
Black Family Closes 7-Figure Deal To Create Mississippi's Own Modern-Day Black Wall Street
Entrepreneur Tony A. Reimonenq Jr, along with his wife and three sons, recently closed a deal on a 20-unit strip mall in the Oak Grove community of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The family plans to transform the property into a local version of Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Historic Greenwood District, widely known as the original Black Wall Street.
prentissheadlight.com
Students, parents upset over JDC school district staff changes
Students and parents in Jefferson Davis County are upset after staff changes were made at Jefferson Davis County High School. Jefferson Davis County High Principal Robert Young was moved from the high school to the Alternative School where he will serve as administrator. JDC Superintendent Ike Haynes announced the change...
WDAM-TV
Teens rebuild house with R3SM in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A hattiesburg woman iks getting a new home after her previous one was damaged in 2017. For the past five years Carolyn Smith has been forced to live in 100-square-foot storage unit after a tornado tore through the Pine Belt. R3SM, an organization that has rebuilt nearly...
WDAM-TV
C Spire increases speed, capacity in the Pine Belt
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM) - C Spire announced that it has increased speed and capacity at a dozen locations in the Pine Belt. “The Pine Belt area has always been very important to C Spire,” said Craig Jackson, general manager of wireless markets for C Spire. “In fact, Hattiesburg was the first market where we began offering cellular service back in 1989. Increasing our network speed and capacity and keeping up with the needs of our customers is very important to C Spire.”
WDAM-TV
Keg & Barrel hosting ‘Keg & Cannabis 2022′ Thursday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Keg & Barrel is hosting “Keg & Cannabis 2022” Thursday to celebrate Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program. The event, set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, is being hosted by the Mississippi Independent Cannabis Association. Meet and greet one of Hattiesburg’s newest cannabis...
WDAM-TV
Many mourn, remember late Jasper County area principal, pastor Russell Jones
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Many across the Pine Belt are mourning after news that a beloved principal and pastor was involved in a fatal one-vehicle crash in Jasper County Wednesday. According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby, the accident took place on County Road 17, about a half...
WLBT
Gulfport resident featured on Wheel of Fortune
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Many of you don’t change the channel after WLOX in the evenings to watch Wheel of Fortune. Friday night, you’ll be able to see someone from right here in South Mississippi spinning that wheel. Monica Reasor, a nurse from Gulfport, says she always watched...
usm.edu
Southern Chorale Presents Tour Preview Concert
Ahead of their tour of Spain, Latvia, and Estonia in January 2023, the Southern Chorale at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) presents a special pre-tour concert Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. in Bay Street Presbyterian Church in Hattiesburg. The farewell concert features the music of Estonian composer Tõnu...
mississippifreepress.org
Texts: Gov. Reeves Talked to Brett Favre About Using State Funds For Volleyball Facilities
Brett Favre sought Gov. Tate Reeves’ help to get state funds to pay for volleyball facilities that the former NFL star had vowed to personally fund at his alma mater, according to text messages the Mississippi Free Press obtained through a public-records request to the governor’s office. In...
WDAM-TV
Southwest Marion volunteer firefighter passes away
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A dedicated member of the Southwest Marion Volunteer Fire Department passed away earlier this week. According to SMVFD Chief Thomas Ramos, Allen Chance passed away Wednesday around 6:04 p.m. at Forrest General Hospital. He was 50 years old. Ramos said Chance served his community on...
wxxv25.com
Statement about rumored threats at West Harrison Middle School
An off-campus dispute between two West Harrison Middle School students sparked rumors of a threat at the school Thursday morning. A parent called WXXV saying he received a message that the school had received a threat, but that parents should not be concerned and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office had deputies at the scene.
WDAM-TV
G.W. Carver Elementary turns into Whoville, winter wonderland
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Faculty at the G.W. Carver Elementary School created a two-part display to give their students a chance to be a part of the Christmas experience. One side is dedicated to Whoville, complete with a tree in honor of the Grinch. The other side is a winter...
mageenews.com
Zaxby’s Ready to Roll
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mayor Dale Berry opened the December 6, 2022 City of Magee Board of Aldermen meeting. Aldermen Mark Grubbs led in prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
wxxv25.com
Vancleave woman accused of stealing from high school dance team charged with embezzlement
A Vancleave woman accused of stealing money from a high school dance team is waiting on a grand jury to decide whether to indict her. Thirty-seven year-old Kendall Sherman was arrested August 24th and is accused of taking more than $7,000 from the Vancleave High dance team’s booster club.
wxxv25.com
Two Harrison County churches merge together into one church
Two Harrison County Churches have decided to become one. Christ United Methodist Church of Long Beach and St. Paul United Methodist Church of Pass Christian are merging. The decision came about when Christ Methodist was forced out of their building in 2020 due to a mold problem. They weren’t able to make timely repairs due to the pandemic.
mageenews.com
Pizza Hut Relocates
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. JJB Brands has relocated Pizza Hut in Magee to their new building. The property is located next to Rally’s on 1533 US 49 (Hwy 49 South) in Magee. The new Pizza Hut will have some dinning area seating available inside. Orders can be placed online, telephone, and at the counter.
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department asks for help searching for missing Jones Co. woman
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Jones County are looking for information on a woman who has been reported missing. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Vernice Rushing, 30, is described as a white woman, standing around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds and with short, shaved hair.
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Laurel murder suspect still in custody in Ohio
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel murder suspect who was arrested in Ohio is still in custody in the Buckeye State. According to Laurel Police Cheif Tommy Cox, Ronald Buckley has decided not to waive extradition from Ohio. “If a subject waives extradition, you get him pretty immediately, usually...
Mississippi law enforcement officer fired after money from drug seizure goes missing
A South Mississippi law enforcement officer has been fired and accused of stealing money from a recent drug seizure. The agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was relived of duty over the weekend when money from a recent drug seizure turned up missing. The alleged theft was discovered on Friday, Dec. 2.
