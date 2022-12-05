Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Related
wclo.com
Welty Environmental Center makes winter fundraising appeal
The Welty Environmental Center in Beloit is running out of time to receive a $10,000 match on donations. Executive Director Brenda Plakans says the winter fundraising goal is $25,000 by January 31st. All donations up to $10,00 will be matched through December 18th. Donations can be made online on the...
wclo.com
UW-Whitewater hosts ocean exhibit
A pop up exhibit at the community engagement center on the UW – Whitewater campus focuses on a research ships travels and work. Exhibit Manager Sarah Treadwell says the entire exhibit is about the Jodies Resolution, a ship she will be taking an expedition on this spring and is funded by the National Science Foundation.
wclo.com
Janesville City Council considers purchasing more industrial park land
The Janesville City Council votes Monday night on purchasing a chunk of land off of County Highway G using $4.5 million in cash generated from the tax incremental financing districts. Kuborn says the City Council will also consider an option to enter into an additional 267 acres of land, south...
wclo.com
Main Street Bounce Back application deadline extended
The deadline has been extended for local businesses to apply for Wisconsin’s Main Street Bounce Back Grant Program. Janesville Economic Development Director Jimsi Kuborn says applications for the $10,000 grants will be accepted until the end of the year, and the city has helped more than 70 businesses get access to the program.
wclo.com
Beloit College student honored for sustainability program
A senior at Beloit College is honored for their efforts to create a cleaner, more sustainable campus. Beloit College Senior Syd Clark thanked the Beloit College facilities department, Waste Management for partnering on the project, their academic advisors, and the City of Beloit, nothing they have enjoyed their time in the city.
wclo.com
City of Janesville making changes to landfill fees
With the City of Janesville approving their 2023 budget, residents will see an increase to the sanitary landfill tipping fee as well as changes to the fee structure. Operations Director Maggie Darr says one of the biggest complaints they received was inconsistency in what people were being charged, so they’re hoping the new structure will simplify things.
wclo.com
Janesville to begin sewer rehab work
Various locations throughout the city of Janesville will begin to see sewer rehab work as the city conducts its annual utility maintenance program. Senior Engineering Technician Steve Jensen says the work utilizes trenchless technology and is less disruptive than other methods, so commuters shouldn’t see any major impacts to traffic patterns.
wclo.com
Bucky’s Lucky Bell hosts fundraiser for Project 16:49
A local bar and grill is continuing an annual tradition of raising money and supplies for homeless and unaccompanied youth during the holidays. Organizer Jenny Roth says a fundraiser for Project 16:49 on Saturday will feature meat raffles, a 50/50 raffle, and raffle baskets. Roth says last year the event...
wclo.com
Beloit PD name suspects in armed robbery turned chase
Beloit police have released the names of three men suspected to have committed an armed robbery in a parking lot outside CherryVale Mall, in Cherry Valley, Illinois, that led to a high-speed chase in Beloit. Darren Nicely, 19, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, fleeing,...
wclo.com
Beloit man who pointed gun in Brodhead bar makes court appearance
The 22-year old Beloit man who is charged with recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct after pointing a gun at someone in a Brodhead bar makes his initial appearance in court. Clayton W Schultz appeared in Green County Court Friday afternoon where he faced additional charges of carrying a concealed...
wclo.com
Beloit man arrested in Brodhead for pointing gun at another patron
A 22-year-old Beloit man is under arrest after authorities say he pointed a gun at another customer at a tavern early last Sunday morning. Brodhead Police say officers were dispatched to the report of a disturbance between two patrons at an establishment on the 110 block of 1st Center Avenue just after 1:30 the morning of December 4th.
wclo.com
Lengthy police pursuit ends in three arrests
Beloit police have three suspects in custody after what officers describe as a chase through a significant portion of the city. Officials say the pursuit Thursday afternoon followed an armed robbery in Winnebago County, Illinois. The chase ended shortly after the suspects crashed into several vehicles in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue. Two people in one of the vehicles damaged needed to be taken to the hospital. The suspects attempted to flee on foot, but were quickly taken into custody.
wclo.com
Janesville man faces 4th OWI charge
A 37-year-old Janesville man is facing a charge of Operating While Intoxicated 4th Offense after being arrested near the downtown. Janesville police say Christopher A. Dimas was stopped about 1:00 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Franklin Street for slow speed and an expired registration. The officer reports Dimas displayed signs of impairment and failed standardized field sobriety tests. Other charges include Operating after Revocation and Open Intoxicants by the Driver.
Comments / 0