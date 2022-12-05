ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilots Host Washington State on Portland's CW

PORTLAND PILOTS (5-4, 0-0 WCC) Last: @POR 91, WSU 80 (11/18/2010) • The Portland Pilots host a strong opponent this Wednesday in the Washington State Cougars. • The two teams play on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. • An online video stream and live stats for will be available,...
Four Pilots Named to All-West Region Teams

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Pilots men's soccer team had four players earn United Soccer Coaches All-West Region honors this week, with Brandon Cambridge making the first team, Delentz Pierre and Sebastian Nava making the second team and Nick Fernandez on third team. Cambridge put together one of the...
