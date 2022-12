FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team (12-0) delivered when it counted once again, taking down in-state foe Arkansas State, 77-63. In a competitive game, Arkansas’ defense stepped up in the fourth quarter, as the Razorbacks held the Red Wolves to 0-for-7 from the field in the final stretch of the game. Arkansas played seven players, five of which reached double figures, led by Samara Spencer’s 19 points. For the second straight season, Arkansas has defeated all four in-state opponents.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 5 HOURS AGO