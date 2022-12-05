Read full article on original website
CBOT Trends-Corn up 3-5 cents, wheat steady-up 2 cents, soy mixed
CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. NOTE: The U.S. Agriculture Department will release its monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and...
UPDATE 1-U.S. corn stocks to rise as export competition heats up
CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Domestic corn supplies will be bigger than previously thought as rising competition on the export market cuts into demand for U.S. shipments, the government said on Friday. U.S. stocks of corn will total 1.257 billion bushels at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, the...
GRAINS-Soybeans hold at three-month high ahead of USDA report
* Soybeans underpinned by China demand optimism, Argentina drought * Wheat, corn steady after lows this week on export concerns * Grain markets awaiting USDA monthly world crop report (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans held firm at a nearly three-month high on Friday as demand led by top importer China underpinned the market while traders awaited world crop forecasts from the U.S. government. Wheat and corn edged higher as cereals consolidated following one-year and three-month lows, respectively, this week reflected concerns over sluggish exports. Price movements were limited as crop markets sought direction from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly world outlook due at 1700 GMT. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% at $14.88-1/4 a bushel by 1136 GMT. The contract earlier reached its highest since Sept. 13 at $14.92-3/4, just above a previous three-month top on Thursday. The USDA on Thursday reported sales of 118,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 718,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year. That marked the third flash sale of soybeans to China this week, spurring broader hopes that easing COVID-19 measures in China will boost demand. For the week ended Dec. 1, export sales of soybeans totalled 1.746 million tonnes, the USDA also reported on Thursday, beating the high-end of trade forecast. Drought in major soy producer Argentina has also supported Chicago futures. Argentina's estimated area for 2022/23 soybeans could be cut due to prolonged drought, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. Traders were assessing possible relief for Argentine crops from showers this week, as well as increased export sales spurred by a latest government exchange-rate mechanism. Uncertainty over Argentine harvest prospects has countered supply pressure from bumper crops expected in Brazil. CBOT wheat added 0.5% to $7.49-3/4 a bushel, and corn rose 0.4% to $6.44-3/4 a bushel. Weekly U.S. wheat export sales were near the low-end of analysts' forecasts, while corn sales were in the middle of trade estimates. News that Egypt had bought 260,000 tonnes of Russian wheat via private talks on Thursday underscored competition from Black Sea supplies, despite disruption caused by the war in Ukraine. Prices at 1136 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 749.75 3.50 0.47 770.75 -2.72 CBOT corn 644.75 2.25 0.35 593.25 8.68 CBOT soy 1488.25 2.00 0.13 1339.25 11.13 Paris wheat 307.00 -1.00 -0.32 276.75 10.93 Paris maize 290.50 -0.50 -0.17 226.00 28.54 Paris rape 573.00 1.75 0.31 754.00 -24.01 WTI crude oil 71.95 0.49 0.69 75.21 -4.33 Euro/dlr 1.06 0.00 0.03 1.1368 -7.12 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Chicago wheat closes near year's low | Friday, December 9, 2022
At the close corn is still up a penny while soybeans are down 4¢. CBOT wheat closed down 13¢ to $7.33, only slightly higher than the year's low reached earlier this week at $7.29. KC wheat is down 14¢ to $8.30. Minneapolis wheat is down 8¢ to $9.01....
USDA: U.S. corn being priced out of export markets
Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.257 billion bushels. This is above both the trade’s estimate of 1.241 billion bushels and USDA's November estimate of 1.182 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S....
Farmland Values Hit Record Highs, Pricing Out Farmers
Joel Gindo thought he could finally own and operate the farm of his dreams when a neighbor put up 160 acres of cropland for sale in Brookings County, South Dakota, two years ago. Five thousand or six thousand dollars an acre should do the trick, Gindo estimated.
Data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
The massive Keystone Pipeline has been shut down after oil was found to be leaking into a Kansas creek.
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Dec. 5
PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing and emergence stages, along with crop conditions, covering week 48 ending Dec. 5. Figures are percentages of the expected crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 48 average in France 99 98 Week 47 2022 99 96 Week 48 2021 99 94 WINTER BARLEY SOWN EMERGED Week 48 average in France 100 99 Week 47 2022 100 99 Week 48 2021 100 99 DURUM WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 48 average in France 93 85 Week 47 2022 89 76 Week 48 2021 90 65 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 48 average in France 0 0 3 96 1 Week 47 2022 0 0 2 97 1 Week 48 2021 0 0 2 97 1 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 48 average in France 0 0 3 96 1 Week 47 2022 0 0 3 96 1 Week 48 2021 0 0 3 97 0 DURUM WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 48 average in France 0 0 3 96 2 Week 47 2022 0 0 2 96 2 Week 48 2021 0 0 6 94 0 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on global stocks; exports, South American weather underpin
Soybeans underpinned by China demand optimism, Argentina drought. Corn steady after lows this week on export concerns. Quiet USDA monthly crop report raises U.S. corn stocks. (Updates with closing prices; adds weekly trends) By Christopher Walljasper. CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans eased on Friday after the U.S. Department...
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise on Thursday.Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a drop in pipeline pressure. It said oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kansas, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City.The company said in a news release that the pipeline segment where the spill occurred had been “isolated” and that the company was using booms, or barriers, to keep the spilled...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 14-20
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 14-20 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt)
Does this bull have a long tail?
In recent weeks, the corn and wheat markets have experienced price declines, with wheat a big surprise. Wheat futures have now moved to their lowest prices of the calendar year, even lower than before the war in Ukraine. Despite the war and drought conditions in the U.S. and Europe this past year, market forces have disassociated supply concerns with a bigger-picture perspective.
GRAINS-Soybeans near 3-month high, set for weekly gain on China demand hopes
SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans gained more ground on Friday, trading close to their highest since mid-September, as strong demand led by top importer China underpinned the market. While soybeans were likely to post a weekly gain, wheat was on track for a fifth consecutive weekly decline and...
Corn stocks seen rising as demand for U.S. exports eases
CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn supplies will be bigger than previously thought as a record-large crop from Brazil boosts competition on the export market, the government said on Friday. Domestic stocks of corn will total 1.257 billion bushels at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S....
In 2023, farmers will see a weak global dairy market, say analysts
The dairy market's fourth quarter is coming to a close, and as this year wraps up, dairy economic analysts reveal that the beginning of 2023 looks grim for the dairy industry. A weak global dairy market will be a central issue, with regions and products showing quite a difference in price weakness, according to the Global Dairy Quarterly Q4 2022 report by RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness.
Living roots, low-input costs
Keeping living roots in the ground year-round is Loran Steinlage’s top priority for his West Union, Iowa, farm. His second aim is earning a profit through a twin-pronged strategy of growing low-input, high-output cash crops. Juggling the goals for his operation keeps his rotation in “a state of flux,”...
Pork powerhouse began as a small Tennessee family farm
Jimmy Tosh liked to tell people he was a row crop farmer who got into pigs. Now he calls himself a pig farmer with row crops. He’s not just any pig farmer, though. Tosh, CEO of Tosh Farms in Henry, Tennessee, was ranked 26th among Successful Farming’s exclusive listing of Pork Powerhouses in 2021, with 36,000 sows. Tosh’s operation was one of the 11 out of 37 that expanded last year. The farm is set to grow again, by at least 2,500 sows, by the end of 2022.
Keystone Pipeline shuts down after oil leak, halting flow of 600,000 barrels a day
The Keystone Pipeline has been shut down following a leak discovered near the border of Kansas and Nebraska.
FUMzyme now available for use in poultry and swine
DSM Animal Nutrition and Health has announced FUMzyme, its first FDA-approved purified enzyme designed to degrade fumonisins into non-toxic metabolites.FUMzyme has entered the poultry and swine feed market as a mycotoxin risk management tool that can mitigate toxin levels in corn. “With each year’s crop we see variation in mycotoxin...
