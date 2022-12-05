ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

WSMV

Metro PD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike on Saturday. Police said Zak Godwin II, 57, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was struck around 5:40 p.m. near 50th Avenue. It appeared that Godwin was in the middle of Charlotte Pike when he was hit.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run threatened to kill President in May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man whom Metro Nashville Police are familiar with has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run incident that took place ten days ago. On Wednesday, November 30, 56-year-old Paul Nevels was in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle driving in front of St. Ann Church on Charlotte Avenue, police said. He succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 8.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian dies 10 days after hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run accident that took place a ten days ago. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 56-year-old Paul Nevels was in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle driving on 5101 Charlotte Pike. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man shot by car thieves in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

VIDEO: Vehicles Nearly Stacked In Springfield Rollover Crash

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A three-vehicle rollover crash in Springfield left two vehicles nearly stacked on Memorial Blvd Sunday morning. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd at Black Patch Rd just a block up from Payne Chevrolet, the first call coming into 911 at 10:19 am. LOCATION OF CRASH.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WBKO

Logan County man killed in Warren County wreck

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Curtis Ashby of Logan County was killed in a car wreck early Friday morning. Deputies say Ashby called 911 around 4:00 a.m. to say he’d been in a collision in the 5,000 block of Browning Road, and hurt his shoulder and chest. He told officers he lost control of his vehicle, which went into a ditch, then down an embankment, landing on its side against a tree.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

