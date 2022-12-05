Read full article on original website
Death investigation underway in Midtown, Metro Police say
Police have launched a death investigation in Midtown following a report of a Sunday afternoon shooting.
WSMV
Metro police looking for two children who ran away from babysitter in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for two children in the East Nashville area. Detectives are working to find 9-year-old Josue Fernando and his sister 13-year-old Yeimi Diaz who ran away from a babysitter on Sunday, police said. The two were last seen on Sunday...
WSMV
Metro PD identifies victim of fatal hit-and-run crash in West Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Charlotte Pike on Saturday. Police said Zak Godwin II, 57, of Cedar Hill, Tennessee, was struck around 5:40 p.m. near 50th Avenue. It appeared that Godwin was in the middle of Charlotte Pike when he was hit.
WKRN
California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, sheriff says
The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff's officials said. California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, …. The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff's officials said. Doctors share advice to...
Man accused in deadly shooting of teen sought by Metro Police
Two weeks after the deadly shooting of a teenager in North Nashville, Metro Police have identified a suspect in the case.
One injured in Bell Road shooting in Antioch
Metro Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that happened in Antioch overnight.
Woman charged with burglary after found in Antioch resident’s bed with no pants on
Metro police responded to a call in Antioch about a suspicious person Thursday afternoon, only to find a woman who reportedly broke into a house and made herself at home.
Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday.
WSMV
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run threatened to kill President in May
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man whom Metro Nashville Police are familiar with has died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run incident that took place ten days ago. On Wednesday, November 30, 56-year-old Paul Nevels was in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle driving in front of St. Ann Church on Charlotte Avenue, police said. He succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 8.
‘Abusing her for years’: Domestic violence safehouse sees ‘influx’ of new cases
Domestic violence among military personnel is again a topic of discussion after a U.S. Army Soldier was shot and killed by her estranged ex-husband.
wvlt.tv
Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
WSMV
YAHOO!
Woman faces homicide charge after Nashville police say she sold car to 13-year-old boy in fatal wreck
Update: Katrina Russell, now 38, was found guilty of facilitating vehicular homicide/reckless conduct and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Nov. 10, 2022, records show. She was sentenced to four years, 11 months and 29 days of supervised probation. A woman is facing a vehicular...
Search for driver in hit-and-run crash in Nashville
Metro Police said they are looking for the driver responsible for hitting the pole.
Father of murdered Ft. Campbell soldier reacts to husband’s guilty verdict
Four years after the murder of his daughter, Brittney Silvers, her father told News 2 a guilty verdict brings him a step closer to closure.
WSMV
Man shot by car thieves in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting outside an apartment complex in Antioch where a man was severely injured in what appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to MNPD, a man pulled into the parking lot...
Williamson County high-speed chase with man driving with no lights ends in arrest
A Columbia man risked his life and the lives of many others Thursday morning after a dangerous high-speed chase in a rainy Williamson County. Much of the chase was captured on multiple body cameras.
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Vehicles Nearly Stacked In Springfield Rollover Crash
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A three-vehicle rollover crash in Springfield left two vehicles nearly stacked on Memorial Blvd Sunday morning. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd at Black Patch Rd just a block up from Payne Chevrolet, the first call coming into 911 at 10:19 am. LOCATION OF CRASH.
One dead following early morning crash in Warren County
One person lost their life Friday morning after a crash in Warren County left a vehicle on its side and pushed against a tree.
WBKO
Logan County man killed in Warren County wreck
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Curtis Ashby of Logan County was killed in a car wreck early Friday morning. Deputies say Ashby called 911 around 4:00 a.m. to say he’d been in a collision in the 5,000 block of Browning Road, and hurt his shoulder and chest. He told officers he lost control of his vehicle, which went into a ditch, then down an embankment, landing on its side against a tree.
