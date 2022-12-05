ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Women’s Fund takes scholarship applications beginning Dec. 15

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Women’s Fund will accept scholarship applications for the 2023-24 school year from Dec. 15 to Feb. 28. The scholarships begin at $2,000. They assist local women pursuing higher education, including in nursing, medicine, criminal justice, business, science and education. The funds go directly to...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Boil water order for Cold Springs homes rescinded

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A boil water notice for about 700 Cold Springs area homes and businesses has been rescinded. Great Basin Water Company issued the notice Friday about 4 p.m. when one of its wells tested positive for contamination, according to Great Basin Water Company President Sean Twomey. The company...
COLD SPRINGS, NV
KFIL Radio

BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes

'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
MINNESOTA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$391 One-Time Payment For Each Child in Texas This Month; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that each eligible child in the state will receive a one-time payment of $391 this month in food pandemic benefits. Texas is one of the states in the country that participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is intended for low-income families, persons with disabilities, seniors, and other individuals based on the qualifications set by the state and its governing agency.
activenorcal.com

Avalanche Reported Just Outside of Mt. Shasta Ski Park

With the snow dumping on the Northern California mountains on Saturday, the Mt. Shasta Ski Park opened to the public for a transformative season on the mountain. Just outside the boundaries of the ski park on opening day, a dangerous avalanche was occurring. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center reported a...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
Daily Mail

Napa Valley wine mogul, 35, whose family is worth $1.9 BILLION is arrested on firearms and meth charges after anonymous tip: Banned from owning guns over 2017 conviction for assaulting an EMT and his girlfriend who he married months later

A family member behind the Napa Valley wine empire Trinchero Family Estates faces potential felony firearm charges after he was arrested last week. Carlo Trinchero, 35, whose family is worth 1.9 billion with popular wine brands including Sutter Home and Ménage à Trois, was arrested on Friday after police received an anonymous tip that he was in possession of guns despite being a convicted felon.
NAPA COUNTY, CA

