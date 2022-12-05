ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

WCIA

Interact Club hosts coat drive in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Interact Club at Champaign Centennial High School hosted a coat drive on Saturday to prepare the community for the winter months. They are partnering with the Champaign Park District and Habitat for Humanity to make sure that everyone in need has a coat to keep them warm.  “This is honestly […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Tolono railroad club showcases model trains

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Midwest Central Model Railroad Club set up shop at the Tolono Public Library to showcase model trains on Sunday. It’s something they’ve done for years to teach the community about model trains and let them watch how they work. One of the organizers says it takes several hours to set […]
TOLONO, IL
WCIA

Clark Park continues annual tree lighting in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Clark Park in Champaign hosted its annual Christmas tree lighting on Sunday, a tradition for nearly 40 years. The neighborhoods surrounding the park organize the festivities. Tonight they celebrated the holidays with cookies, candles, and of course, singing. One person says there was a great turnout. “It is such a wonderful […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Home Alone star reflects on movie, life in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) – The 1990’s blockbuster Home Alone is a movie everyone can enjoy. But did you know one of the stars of the movie lives here in Champaign?. Shannon Morber was 10 years old when she got her big break in the holiday classic. She played the role of a girl singing in the children’s choir.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign woman shares Christmas tree family tradition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – For decades Susan Vanschoyck has had the privilege of carrying on a family tradition. The tradition of her family’s 1950’s aluminum Christmas tree. This year, Susan decided she didn’t want to keep the tree all to herself. So, she asked her assisted living facility, Evergreen Place, if she could have a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Culture Connection: New restaurant opens in downtown Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It is a new beginning for husband and wife duo Memoire Budimbu and Lisette Mbaki. Although they are not new to the small business world, they are now the proud owners of a new restaurant. They moved to Illinois from the Congo with the dream of owning a business, but it […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Great acts coming to The State Farm Center

The State Farm Center has quite the line up of amazing acts coming to town!. -Our Planet Live in Concert – March 27 – Just announced this morning and on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.!. -Casting Crowns – April 21 – Tickets On Sale Today!. -Harlem...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Three displaced after Charleston apartment fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people are out of a place to stay after their Charleston apartment caught fire Friday morning. Chief Steve Bennett said the fire happened around 8:20 a.m. at 1136 West Hayes Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the rear of an apartment in the four-unit building and […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

‘The world needs more Scott Bennetts’ Illinoisans mourn death of Senator

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After news of Senator Scott Bennett’s passing on Friday afternoon was released, an outpouring of memorials came out, expressing their condolences and sharing memories of him. “He was just the definition of a good person,” Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said. “Outside of, you know, his titles, and his professional […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: “Complete lack of leadership”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 164 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns recaps Illinois basketball’s 74-59 loss to Penn State, just four days after the Illini took down No. 2 Texas at Madison Square Garden, head coach Brad Underwood calls out his team for its “lack of leadership.” Hear from Underwood, who voiced his […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Witherspoon and Brown named FFWAA All-Americans

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Two Illinois football players were named on the Football Writers Association of America All-America team. Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon was named on first team and running Back Chase Brown was named on second team. Witherspoon has been named the Big Ten’s Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year, one of three finalists […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Village of Woodland under a boil order

WOODLAND, Ill. (WCIA)– The Village of Woodland has been placed under a boil order until further notice. Mayor Ricky Grosvenor says due to a major malfunction with a switcher, they needed to shut the water down and drain the main water tank.   Grosvenor says they are rebuilding the water pressure and refilling the tank. […]
WOODLAND, IL

