Illini Hillel Chapter working to raise $10 million in endowment funding
The celebration kicks off this week at a global assembly. Members from a majority of its 850 campuses from around the world are attending a conference in Dallas.
Dial-a-Carol continues holiday tradition at U of I
People can call in, and request a carol and a volunteer will sing to you. They get callers from all over the world.
Crisis Nursery in Urbana holds holiday shop
Toys stretched across many tables at the New Orpheum Theatre. This was the first year the event was held at this site, but the event has been going on for decades.
Light display on Candlestick Lane in Urbana open to public
The tradition started over 50 years ago. It gives families the chance to walk around the neighborhood and look at holiday decorations.
Interact Club hosts coat drive in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Interact Club at Champaign Centennial High School hosted a coat drive on Saturday to prepare the community for the winter months. They are partnering with the Champaign Park District and Habitat for Humanity to make sure that everyone in need has a coat to keep them warm. “This is honestly […]
Urbana’s Spanish Dual Language program put on hold
At last week's meeting, board members decided to keep the program in place. They say too many things would need to be decided to move forward at this time.
Danville AMC CLASSIC to close on Monday
The general manager says everyone who works there was given the opportunity to transfer to another theater.
Tolono railroad club showcases model trains
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Midwest Central Model Railroad Club set up shop at the Tolono Public Library to showcase model trains on Sunday. It’s something they’ve done for years to teach the community about model trains and let them watch how they work. One of the organizers says it takes several hours to set […]
Clark Park continues annual tree lighting in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Clark Park in Champaign hosted its annual Christmas tree lighting on Sunday, a tradition for nearly 40 years. The neighborhoods surrounding the park organize the festivities. Tonight they celebrated the holidays with cookies, candles, and of course, singing. One person says there was a great turnout. “It is such a wonderful […]
Home Alone star reflects on movie, life in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) – The 1990’s blockbuster Home Alone is a movie everyone can enjoy. But did you know one of the stars of the movie lives here in Champaign?. Shannon Morber was 10 years old when she got her big break in the holiday classic. She played the role of a girl singing in the children’s choir.
Champaign woman shares Christmas tree family tradition
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – For decades Susan Vanschoyck has had the privilege of carrying on a family tradition. The tradition of her family’s 1950’s aluminum Christmas tree. This year, Susan decided she didn’t want to keep the tree all to herself. So, she asked her assisted living facility, Evergreen Place, if she could have a […]
Salvation Army’s red kettle stolen in Savoy
Randall Summit says the Savoy location usually collects between $400 and $500 dollars a day. The situation is not stopping them from continuing their mission this holiday season.
Culture Connection: New restaurant opens in downtown Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It is a new beginning for husband and wife duo Memoire Budimbu and Lisette Mbaki. Although they are not new to the small business world, they are now the proud owners of a new restaurant. They moved to Illinois from the Congo with the dream of owning a business, but it […]
Great acts coming to The State Farm Center
The State Farm Center has quite the line up of amazing acts coming to town!. -Our Planet Live in Concert – March 27 – Just announced this morning and on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.!. -Casting Crowns – April 21 – Tickets On Sale Today!. -Harlem...
Champaign County rated ‘high’ COVID risk as respiratory viruses rise
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Health experts are saying that COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses are on the rise throughout Central Illinois this holiday season, leading to changes in mask recommendations for Champaign County. The CDC and IDPH listed 74 of Illinois’ 102 counties as having an elevated level of COVID-19 as of Thursday, 29 of […]
Three displaced after Charleston apartment fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people are out of a place to stay after their Charleston apartment caught fire Friday morning. Chief Steve Bennett said the fire happened around 8:20 a.m. at 1136 West Hayes Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the rear of an apartment in the four-unit building and […]
‘The world needs more Scott Bennetts’ Illinoisans mourn death of Senator
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After news of Senator Scott Bennett’s passing on Friday afternoon was released, an outpouring of memorials came out, expressing their condolences and sharing memories of him. “He was just the definition of a good person,” Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said. “Outside of, you know, his titles, and his professional […]
WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: “Complete lack of leadership”
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 164 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns recaps Illinois basketball’s 74-59 loss to Penn State, just four days after the Illini took down No. 2 Texas at Madison Square Garden, head coach Brad Underwood calls out his team for its “lack of leadership.” Hear from Underwood, who voiced his […]
Witherspoon and Brown named FFWAA All-Americans
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Two Illinois football players were named on the Football Writers Association of America All-America team. Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon was named on first team and running Back Chase Brown was named on second team. Witherspoon has been named the Big Ten’s Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year, one of three finalists […]
Village of Woodland under a boil order
WOODLAND, Ill. (WCIA)– The Village of Woodland has been placed under a boil order until further notice. Mayor Ricky Grosvenor says due to a major malfunction with a switcher, they needed to shut the water down and drain the main water tank. Grosvenor says they are rebuilding the water pressure and refilling the tank. […]
