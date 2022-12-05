ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘It’s time for us to act’ – VA plans week of outreach and education on PACT Act benefits

By Laura Geller, CMG Washington News Bureau
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xUVLE_0jYOhMPV00

The Department of Veterans Affairs is trying to educate vets who were exposed to toxins during their time in the military. The VA is calling it the “PACT Act Week of Action” at facilities across the country. It starts Saturday December 10th. It stems from legislation President Joe Biden signed in August.

Toxic fumes from burn pits often filled the air in recent war zones. They may have caused health problems for nearly 3.5 million servicemembers.

It’s the reasoning behind the PACT Act. The legislation says if you have one of more than twenty listed conditions, you no longer have to prove anything. The VA is going to presume it was caused by your service to our country, which means you get benefits including money, education and healthcare.

“Various individuals, various veterans passed away fighting for these benefits,” VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes, said.

The mission is personal for him.

“Being a veteran myself, an Iraq war veteran, this has touched me, touched some of my battle buddies,” he said.

So far, the agency has received 146,000 PACT Act-related claims. It’s already hired 2,000 people to judge them. They might hire an additional 2,000, as well.

We asked if the VA has enough people to handle this.

“We know that it’s going to be a tall task, but this is something that we’re up to do and why we’re up to do that is because these men and women fought for our country,” Hayes said.

Veterans have told us they’ve been put through the ringer to try to get their benefits in the past and are skeptical about this process.

“That’s totally understandable,” Hayes responded. “There are veterans that have been denied time and time again and we are studying that.”

Officials want veterans to file their claims now, so everything is ready to go in January when they start looking through them.

“Toxic-exposed veterans have waited entirely too long to receive the benefits that they’ve earned and we’re here to provide those benefits now,” Hayes added.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLkOL_0jYOhMPV00

Ross Township still recovering after power surge fries appliances Duquesne Light Company customers in Ross Township are assessing the damage after Friday’s power surge fried appliances at dozens of homes.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Prominent Republican Senator Announces Run for Governor

Moore Capito, the son of prominent Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, has announced that he is running for governor in the state of West Virginia, The Hill reports. “Join me as I seek my party’s nomination for Governor of West Virginia in ‘24. Together, we can build a West Virginia that makes our young people proud to call home and champions freedom to conduct business how you want,” Moore Capito wrote on Twitter.
tobaccoreporter.com

Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill

U.S. President Joe Biden officially signed the first piece of standalone federal cannabis reform Friday, according to the National Law Review. The U.S. president signed a marijuana research bill into law that cleared the House in July and the Senate last month. The act is aimed at providing federal support...
msn.com

Trump demands taxpayers pay his legal fees days before rumored campaign announcement

Former President Donald Trump has demanded Americans pay his legal fees for his suit against the congressional committee investigating the January 6 attacks on Capitol Hill. Delivered by the ex-commander-in-chief on Monday, the declaration came in the form of a new filing that seeks to block a committee subpoena requiring him to testify as to his role in the unrest next week.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Railway union organizer has a message for Biden

President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
OHIO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

11 States People Are Leaving in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
People

Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn Ordered to Pay $15,000 After House Ethics Investigation

In a report issued Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said Cawthorn, 27, "acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House" when he promoted a cryptocurrency that he had invested in A House panel this week said that Rep. Madison Cawthorn violated ethics rules, ordering him to pay more than $14,000 to charity after he promoted a cryptocurrency from which he allegedly benefited financially. In its report issued Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said Cawthorn "acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House."...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Brags: “If People Want To Know How To Conduct Elections, Look What Florida Does”

All votes were counted while dealing with a hurricane. Governor Ron DeSantisPhoto byMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On November 19, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis - newly reelected - spoke to the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual summit in Las Vegas where he proudly spoke of his victory. During his address, he also described the success of Florida's electoral system, that counted all the votes cast within 24-hours, at the same time as dealing with the effects of Hurricane Nicole.
FLORIDA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
112K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy