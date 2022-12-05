Read full article on original website
Questions Answered: Za’Darius’ Role, Jameson Williams’ Breakout, Dark Horse SB Team
Questions Answered: Za’Darius’ Role, Jameson Williams’ Revenge, Dark Horse SB Team. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 10th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These...
The Vikings Worked Out a New Kicker, and You’ll Like Him
Throughout the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have experienced great success on their way to a 10-2 record. However, one of the biggest disappointments has regarded their kicker, Greg Joseph. After a strong 2021 season in which Joseph hit over 86% of his field goals, including making 7 of...
Kevin O’Connell Hints at Potential of Dual-Wielding Tight Ends
Whether you believe the Minnesota Vikings run to 10-2 is a fluke or not, one thing is apparent through the first 13 weeks of the season. The Vikings need to find more consistency on the offensive side of the ball. Currently, Minnesota sits outside the top 10 in the league...
Do the Vikings Need a New Defensive Coordinator in 2023?
The Minnesota Vikings are a good team. They sit at 10-3 through 14 weeks this season. They’re going to win the NFC North and will wind up being one of the top seeds in the playoffs. They also might need a new defensive coordinator. There’s no denying that Mike...
What’s Bugging Andy? Bowl game nonsense.
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy Fales says the majority of bowl games are somehow now even less important. And that’s saying something.
Former Broncos players to donate their brains to CTE research
Last month, the National Institutes of Health acknowledged for the first time a causal link between repeated blows to the head and CTE.
The NFC Has Its 1st Playoff Team
Following the Week 14 slate of the NFL season, the NFC has its 1st playoff team officially set in stone. Unfortunately, that team is not the Minnesota Vikings, but instead, it is the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly improved to 12-1 by beating the snot out of their division rival, the New York Giants. The Eagles soared to a 48-22 victory, their second consecutive win of 20+ points.
Garrett Bradbury, Harrison Smith Among 5 Inactive Vikings vs. DET
The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions have each released their lists of inactive players ahead of Week 14’s game. Among the 5 inactive Vikings, there are three usual starters that won’t play on Sunday. The full list is as follows:. LT Christian Darrisaw. C Garrett Bradbury. S Harrison...
Does Detroit Have a Receiver on Par with Justin Jefferson?
Amon-Ra St. Brown is a great player, but most people would (rightly) tell you that Justin Jefferson is the best receiver in the NFC North. Nevertheless, if we simply isolated the PFF grades, we’d say that Detroit not only has a receiver on par with #18, but one who is actually better than Jefferson.
Questions Answered: Vikings Main Fix, Bullard’s Substitute, Fluke?
Questions Answered: Vikings Main Fix, Bullard’s Substitute, Fluke?. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 9th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers...
Minnesota’s Special Teams Ace Could Make the Difference on Sunday
It’s easy to overlook Kene Nwangwu. After all, Justin Jefferson has been putting together an All Pro season. Kirk Cousins is delivering clutch wins on a regular basis and Za’Darius Smith is one of the league’s leading pass rushers. We could certainly think of other stars on offense and defense who have been in the headlines (T.J. Hockenson, Christian Darrisaw, Dalvin Tomlinson, etc.).
2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Offensive Tackles
We continue to progress through the initial 2023 NFL Draft rankings, and today, we cover the offensive tackle prospects for this upcoming spring. We have the usual blue-blood prospects that every list features, but perhaps there will be a couple surprises by the end. If you need to catch up, here are all the rankings we’ve covered so far:
Justin Jefferson Breaks Vikings Receiving Record, but MIN Falls to Frisky Lions
Well, it turns out that Vegas was right all along to make the Minnesota Vikings two-point underdogs this week, and WR Jalen Reagor was wrong. The Lions defeated the Vikings in Detroit this week, 34-23, and it’s largely due to the fact that Detroit piled up over 450 yards of offense on the Vikings defense. It was the fifth consecutive time that Vikings opponents have put over 400 yards of offense on the Ed Donatell-led defense.
History Suggests 10-2 Vikings Should Make Deep Playoff Run…and End Season in Heartbreak
After defeating the New York Jets, 27-22, last weekend, the Minnesota Vikings record now sits at 10-2 ahead of their rivalry road game against the Detroit Lions. If this season is to go like any others in Minnesota Vikings history, the 10-2 Vikings should make a deep playoff run, but ultimately, the season will end in heartbreaking fashion.
Send Out a Search Party for the Vikings Pressure
It’s not at all a surprise to anyone that the Minnesota Vikings defense is bad. Mike Zimmer had an awful unit last year, and it’s arguable that Ed Donatell has been even worse in orchestrating the group. That said, the front is where this unit was supposed to make a difference and that has gone completely ghost as well. We may need to send out a search party to get that Vikings pressure back for the defense.
Former Vikings Corner Has a Chance at Revenge on Sunday
Leading up to Week 14, much has been written about T.J. Hockenson. The star TE was a top-10 selection for the Detroit Lions in 2019. Earlier in the season, though, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah pulled off a sensational trade, one that brought Hockenson to Minnesota. While a lot of the focus has been on his return to Detroit, former Vikings corner Mike Hughes is also playing his old team.
Vikings-Lions Preview: 5 Reasons Why the Vikings Should Be Wary
It’s Vikings-Lions Sunday #2 this week. The 10-2 Minnesota Vikings will take on the 5-7 Detroit Lions this Sunday at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. It will be tempting for the Vikings—and even more so for us fans—to look forward to this as an opportunity to pad our stats with an easy W and take one step closer to home field advantage in the early rounds of the post-season.
Once-Vaunted Vikings WR to Make Chiefs Debut in Week 14
When the Minnesota Vikings selected wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, it seemed like he had potential to be a future star. Between his size and speed, the former Iowa Hawkeye carried a skillset suitable to the NFL. However, the journey has not...
Former Vikings Safety Will See More Playing Time with CLE
It seems that a former Vikings safety has found himself a nice role elsewhere in the NFL this season. For the third time in four weeks, the Cleveland Browns have elevated safety Mike Brown from their practice squad. Brown, a rookie in 2022, played his college ball at Miami (OH)...
Eagles clinch playoff berth with 48-22 win over Giants
Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 48-22 victory over the fading New York Giants on Sunday.
