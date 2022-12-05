ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

purplePTSD.com

The NFC Has Its 1st Playoff Team

Following the Week 14 slate of the NFL season, the NFC has its 1st playoff team officially set in stone. Unfortunately, that team is not the Minnesota Vikings, but instead, it is the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly improved to 12-1 by beating the snot out of their division rival, the New York Giants. The Eagles soared to a 48-22 victory, their second consecutive win of 20+ points.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Vikings Main Fix, Bullard’s Substitute, Fluke?

Questions Answered: Vikings Main Fix, Bullard’s Substitute, Fluke?. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 9th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Minnesota’s Special Teams Ace Could Make the Difference on Sunday

It’s easy to overlook Kene Nwangwu. After all, Justin Jefferson has been putting together an All Pro season. Kirk Cousins is delivering clutch wins on a regular basis and Za’Darius Smith is one of the league’s leading pass rushers. We could certainly think of other stars on offense and defense who have been in the headlines (T.J. Hockenson, Christian Darrisaw, Dalvin Tomlinson, etc.).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Offensive Tackles

We continue to progress through the initial 2023 NFL Draft rankings, and today, we cover the offensive tackle prospects for this upcoming spring. We have the usual blue-blood prospects that every list features, but perhaps there will be a couple surprises by the end. If you need to catch up, here are all the rankings we’ve covered so far:
GEORGIA STATE
purplePTSD.com

Justin Jefferson Breaks Vikings Receiving Record, but MIN Falls to Frisky Lions

Well, it turns out that Vegas was right all along to make the Minnesota Vikings two-point underdogs this week, and WR Jalen Reagor was wrong. The Lions defeated the Vikings in Detroit this week, 34-23, and it’s largely due to the fact that Detroit piled up over 450 yards of offense on the Vikings defense. It was the fifth consecutive time that Vikings opponents have put over 400 yards of offense on the Ed Donatell-led defense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Send Out a Search Party for the Vikings Pressure

It’s not at all a surprise to anyone that the Minnesota Vikings defense is bad. Mike Zimmer had an awful unit last year, and it’s arguable that Ed Donatell has been even worse in orchestrating the group. That said, the front is where this unit was supposed to make a difference and that has gone completely ghost as well. We may need to send out a search party to get that Vikings pressure back for the defense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings Corner Has a Chance at Revenge on Sunday

Leading up to Week 14, much has been written about T.J. Hockenson. The star TE was a top-10 selection for the Detroit Lions in 2019. Earlier in the season, though, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah pulled off a sensational trade, one that brought Hockenson to Minnesota. While a lot of the focus has been on his return to Detroit, former Vikings corner Mike Hughes is also playing his old team.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings-Lions Preview: 5 Reasons Why the Vikings Should Be Wary

It’s Vikings-Lions Sunday #2 this week. The 10-2 Minnesota Vikings will take on the 5-7 Detroit Lions this Sunday at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. It will be tempting for the Vikings—and even more so for us fans—to look forward to this as an opportunity to pad our stats with an easy W and take one step closer to home field advantage in the early rounds of the post-season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

