ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koze.com

IDFG: Ice Fishing Updates

LEWISTON, ID – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has added something new this winter for anglers in the Clearwater Region. Fisheries Manager Joe DuPont says the agency is providing monthly ice-fishing updates. “These updates will cover nine of our more popular ice fishing destinations. Regardless of whether...
IDAHO STATE
koze.com

Forests to Prepare Supplemental Environmental Analysis For Hungry Ridge Restoration Project

KAMIAH, ID – The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests intends to prepare a supplemental environmental analysis for the Hungry Ridge Restoration Project in response to a June 2022 court order enjoining the Hungry Ridge and End of the World projects on the forest. The supplemental analysis will provide updated information about the Hungry Ridge Restoration Project’s environmental effects related to old growth and both projects’ cumulative effect on old growth forests, providing forest managers additional information to issue an updated project decision.
KAMIAH, ID
koze.com

Moscow Junior High Shuts Down Due to High Number of Ilnesses

Moscow Junior High School has canceled school today (Fri) due to the high number of students absent because of illnesses. Roughly 1/3 of the school’s 499 students stayed home sick Tuesday and Wednesday this week. According to the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey said most parents...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

WA AG Opioid Settlement Funds Now Being Distributed

CLARKSTON, WA – Asotin County will receive just over $1 million as part of a settlement between the Washington State Attorney General’s Office and three opioid distributors. The settlement was finalized earlier this year and set for first distributions this month from the $215 million to eligible participating cities and counties. All 125 eligible cities over 10,000 population and counties signed on to the settlement by the September 2022 deadline.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Bengals Host Lakeland in Girls and Boys Doubleheader Tonight

The Lewiston High School girls and boys basketball team host Lakeland tonight (Fri) at Bengal Gym. The girls game tips-off at 5:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at 7. Fans can tune to both games in the LC Valley on The River 105.1 FM and streaming free online at bengalsports.com.
LEWISTON, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy