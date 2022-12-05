CLARKSTON, WA – Asotin County will receive just over $1 million as part of a settlement between the Washington State Attorney General’s Office and three opioid distributors. The settlement was finalized earlier this year and set for first distributions this month from the $215 million to eligible participating cities and counties. All 125 eligible cities over 10,000 population and counties signed on to the settlement by the September 2022 deadline.

