Westmoreland County, PA

Fire destroys inside of Westmoreland County church

By Cara Sapida, WPXI-TV
 6 days ago
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Westmoreland County church was destroyed inside after a fire broke out overnight.

Firefighters were called around 11 p.m. Sunday night to the Stahlstown United Methodist Church on Route 711 in Donegal Township.

The outside of the church is still standing, but church leaders say the inside is a total loss with a collapsed ceiling.

Dale and Donna Pritts, members of the church, stopped by today to offer help but the doors were locked.

“I love that church. It’s going to be tough but we are going to get ‘er done,” said churchgoer, Dale Pritts.

“It’s some place where you know everybody, come in and give them a hug and stuff like that and that’s what makes a church, it’s the community. You just have to have faith that it’s going to get better,” said Donna Pritts.

The church plans to rebuild. Multiple nearby pastors have already offered to open their doors to the congregation.

