abc7amarillo.com
1 killed, 1 injured in overnight house fire in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One person was killed and another injured in an overnight house fire in Amarillo. The fire started around 2:10 a.m. in the 1600 block of N. Fairfield Street. The first crews arrived three minutes after the 911 call. They reported heavy fire showing from the...
Deadly fire started in living room, cause 'undetermined with no criminal intent'
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office said a deadly fire that killed one person and injured two others is not suspicious. The fire started around 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of N. Fairfield Street. One person was reported dead at the scene. Two...
Firefighter's house destroyed by fire weeks before Christmas, town rallying to help family
McLean, Texas (KVII) — A firefighter's house was destroyed by a fire weeks before Christmas. Now the town is rallying to help his family. Blake Lee is a volunteer firefighter in McLean. On Thursday, his home caught on fire. Friends said the family lost everything. People in McLean are...
4 arrested on drug charges during search of home in Stinnett
STINNETT, Texas (KVII) — Four people were arrested on drug charged during the search of a home in Stinnett. The Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, narcotics personnel, and Stinnett Police Department executed a search warrant Thursday at 214 Stewart Ave. They arrested:. Justin Shipman. (warrant) possession of a...
Man arrested after traffic stop leads to police finding gun, marijuana
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was arrested Friday with a gun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession after trying to run from police after a traffic stop. According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers made a traffic stop in the 3500 block of SW 45th Avenue. Joel...
2 people arrested, charged with multiple crimes after pistol, drugs found during search
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Two people were arrested after a Potter County Sheriff's Office search warrant led to the seizure of cocaine, MDMA and a semi-automatic 9mm handgun on Friday. According to the Sheriff's Office, the search warrant was executed at a residence in the 1600 block of...
