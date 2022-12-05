Read full article on original website
Man shot in ‘lower extremities’ at used car dealership, Nash County deputies say
Nash County deputies say they're investigating after a man was shot in the 'lower extremities' at a used car dealership Friday afternoon.
WITN
POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
NC 16-year-old steals gun off man inside Bojangles, police say
1 injured as gunshots fired at car in eastern NC; 2 suspects detained
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded Friday night after someone fired gunshots at a car, injuring one person. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the […]
WITN
Highway Patrol: Cyclist killed in Craven County collision
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A cyclist was hit and killed at an intersection in Craven County late Sunday night. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of NC Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road at around 9 p.m. after someone reported that a cyclist had been hit. Highway Patrol said the cyclist was traveling south along Highway 43 wearing dark clothing when they were struck by an SUV.
wcti12.com
Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun
Police in North Carolina apprehend 16-year-old who allegedly stole gun from man in Bojangles
neusenews.com
Fatal Fire in LaGrange Under Investigation
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
NC police warn of fake $20 and $100 bills; Duo sought after Ulta store recently hit
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is getting reports of counterfeit money being used at local businesses. The police department said officers are looking for two people who are being accused of using fake bills at a local Ulta store. “Not only did they walk away with hundreds of dollars of cosmetics, but […]
Winterville police seeking larceny suspect
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are seeking a suspect in a larceny they said happened on Wednesday. Officials said the theft happened at the Speedway at 4985 Old Tar Rd. in Winterville. A Children’s Miracle Network donation box containing an unknown amount of money was stolen. Officials are looking for a suspect. Anyone with […]
WITN
DEPUTIES: Man driving recklessly arrested in Lenoir County on drug charges
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple law enforcement agencies and EMS responded to a car driving recklessly on US70 Saturday morning. WITN’s Maddie Kerth saw a series of Lenoir County deputies near Harvey Parkway just west of Kinston pulling over a white car. According to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s...
WITN
Tarboro man wanted for walking inside home and killing dog
TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is wanted after police said he walked into a home, shooting and killing a dog that was inside. Tarboro police say Ladarious Powell is wanted for felony cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a weapon within the city limits.
Local business cancels drag brunch after consulting with law enforcement
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – After meeting with the FBI and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the management team of a Sneads Ferry restaurant has decided to cancel the Christmas drag show event it had scheduled for this weekend. The restaurant’s Nice and Naughty Christmas drag brunch had some locals upset. Prior to the cancellation, Salty […]
WITN
Store clerk charged after underage driver crashes
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A store clerk has been charged after law enforcement says he sold beer to an underage man that contributed to a crash. The state Department of Public Safety says 29-year-old Abubakr Alwahishi, of Newton Grove, Sampson County, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.
WITN
Goldsboro police investigating after ‘possible human remains’ found in woods
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are investigating after possible human remains were found in the woods. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Friday just before noon, officers were called to the woods near the intersection of E. Elm Street and S. Hillcrest Drive. Officers say...
carolinacoastonline.com
Swansboro man caught on video tossing kittens in ditch
SWANSBORO - A criminal summons has been issued for a Swansboro businessman charging the tow truck operator with misdemeanor abandonment of an animal. Ronald W. Hughes, 56, of Cherrywood Lane in Swansboro, was investigated by the Onslow County Animal Control and Shelter for allegedly tossing three, 50-day-old kittens into a roadway ditch on 4H-Camp Road near the entrance to the former 4H Camp, now part of Hammocks Beach State Park. Hughes is the owner of All Mighty Towing & Recovery LLC, according to the N.C. Secretary of State.
1 person found dead in eastern NC house fire
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person was killed in an early Saturday morning fire in Lenoir County. Crews responded just before 6 a.m. after Lenoir County 911 received a call for a residential fire on Brakefield Drive in La Grange. When fire crews arrived, a doublewide mobile home was in flames. Firefighters found one […]
Greenville Police warn of counterfeit currency
North Carolina gang member had 15 bricks of heroin at motel, police say
A gang member in Rocky Mount was arrested Thursday for possessing 15 bricks of heroin, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Pitt County teen arrested for Ahoskie shootings
AHOSKIE – A 17-year-old juvenile from Pitt County stands charged with shooting two Ahoskie teens on Dec. 3. Ahoskie Police Chief said the male juvenile was taken into secured custody shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Grimesland. That arrest was made by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies and Ahoskie Police officers.
