Kinston, NC

WITN

POLICE: Greenville shooting suspect knew victim

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle just before 8 p.m., but no one was injured. Police say the suspected shooter and the victim knew each other. Two people were...
GREENVILLE, NC
CBS 17

1 injured as gunshots fired at car in eastern NC; 2 suspects detained

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded Friday night after someone fired gunshots at a car, injuring one person. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Highway Patrol: Cyclist killed in Craven County collision

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A cyclist was hit and killed at an intersection in Craven County late Sunday night. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of NC Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road at around 9 p.m. after someone reported that a cyclist had been hit. Highway Patrol said the cyclist was traveling south along Highway 43 wearing dark clothing when they were struck by an SUV.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun

Kinston, Lenoir County — On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at about 11:40 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a theft of a firearm at Bojangles, 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston. When they arrived, officers said they met with the victim, who...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Fatal Fire in LaGrange Under Investigation

Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Winterville police seeking larceny suspect

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are seeking a suspect in a larceny they said happened on Wednesday. Officials said the theft happened at the Speedway at 4985 Old Tar Rd. in Winterville. A Children’s Miracle Network donation box containing an unknown amount of money was stolen. Officials are looking for a suspect. Anyone with […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Tarboro man wanted for walking inside home and killing dog

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is wanted after police said he walked into a home, shooting and killing a dog that was inside. Tarboro police say Ladarious Powell is wanted for felony cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a weapon within the city limits.
TARBORO, NC
WITN

Store clerk charged after underage driver crashes

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A store clerk has been charged after law enforcement says he sold beer to an underage man that contributed to a crash. The state Department of Public Safety says 29-year-old Abubakr Alwahishi, of Newton Grove, Sampson County, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age.
NEWTON GROVE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Swansboro man caught on video tossing kittens in ditch

SWANSBORO - A criminal summons has been issued for a Swansboro businessman charging the tow truck operator with misdemeanor abandonment of an animal. Ronald W. Hughes, 56, of Cherrywood Lane in Swansboro, was investigated by the Onslow County Animal Control and Shelter for allegedly tossing three, 50-day-old kittens into a roadway ditch on 4H-Camp Road near the entrance to the former 4H Camp, now part of Hammocks Beach State Park. Hughes is the owner of All Mighty Towing & Recovery LLC, according to the N.C. Secretary of State.
SWANSBORO, NC
CBS 17

1 person found dead in eastern NC house fire

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person was killed in an early Saturday morning fire in Lenoir County. Crews responded just before 6 a.m. after Lenoir County 911 received a call for a residential fire on Brakefield Drive in La Grange. When fire crews arrived, a doublewide mobile home was in flames. Firefighters found one […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville Police warn of counterfeit currency

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is getting reports of counterfeit money being used at local businesses. The police department is looking for two people who are being accused of using fake bills at a local Ulta store. Officials said counterfeit cash is constantly in circulation. They also said counterfeit money does not […]
GREENVILLE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Pitt County teen arrested for Ahoskie shootings

AHOSKIE – A 17-year-old juvenile from Pitt County stands charged with shooting two Ahoskie teens on Dec. 3. Ahoskie Police Chief said the male juvenile was taken into secured custody shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Grimesland. That arrest was made by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies and Ahoskie Police officers.
AHOSKIE, NC

