BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Welcoming a child into the world is a joyful yet stressful time. Expecting moms are preparing to bring their little one into the world, and if this is their first child, they are probably being overwhelmed with questions about their pregnancy and gifts from their baby registry. Most often, new moms are well prepared with the baby essentials, but they forget their needs.

2 DAYS AGO