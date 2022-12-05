ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

wabi.tv

Orono State Farm spreads holiday cheer to community

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - While you might think of State Farm as a large company, Orono agent Kylie Bean, is making sure her connection to her local community is known. And what better way to do that than throw a free Christmas party?. With hot coffee and cocoa, desserts, and...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Beers With Santa provides fun for the whole family

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Who says Santa is only for kids?. Orono Brewing Company hosted Beers With Santa Sunday at their Orono location. Offerings included free cookies and cocoa, photo-ops with Santa, and $5 pints for parents -- providing entertainment for the *whole* family. Not only that, but OBC was...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Wreaths Across America convoy stops in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - It was a flurry of snowflakes and Veteran support today in Ellsworth, as Wreaths Across America made a stop on their trek. Local supporters, first responders, and Members of various Veteran and Patriotic groups braved the cold to support the convoy. WAA’s annual “Escort to Arlington”...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Wabanaki Winter Market celebrates 20th year in Orono

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Wabanaki Winter Market returned for their 20th year at the Hudson Museum in Orono Saturday. The event, hosted by the Maine Indian Basketmakers Alliance, aims to support and promote the art and traditions of the Wabanaki community here in New England. There were many different...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Annual Christmas party in Brewer spreads good cheer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - It may not be Christmas yet, but Santa is already starting to make an appearance... A free Christmas party in Brewer Saturday invited families to come for cookies, hot cocoa, and good cheer!. Activities available for children included arts and crafts, writing letters to the North...
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Salvation Army out in Bangor for Red Kettle Challenge

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Salvation Army was out in Bangor on Friday joining a national effort to raise $1.5 million in 4 hours. Outside of Walmart, bell ringers were seeking donations for the Red Kettle Challenge. Major William Thompson says they’ve seen a challenge evolve from many people going...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

“Encanto” star Adassa visits Bangor Toy-Con

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We don’t talk about Bruno - but we love to talk about Bangor. Encanto star Adassa was a special guest of the Bangor Comic and Toy-Con, signing autographs and chatting with fans about her role as Dolores in the Oscar-winning animated film. Tom Krosnowski sat...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Grand opening for Bangor Area Transit Center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to open the new Bangor Area Transit Center in Pickering Square. A moment that’s been years in the making. “Many sleepless nights. That’s what’s gone into it. But to a lot of people, this is a village project. It takes a village to do this,” said Bus Superintendent Laurie Linscott.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Fundraiser helping lower income older adults and their pets

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fundraiser helping lower income older adults and their pets. The Bangor Police Department is once again teaming up with Eastern Area Agency on Aging to help the Furry Friends Food Bank. They will be at the Shaw’s in Bangor on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon....
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash

CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday. The Maine Department of Public Safety says police responded to a single vehicle crash shortly after 2 o’clock this morning. Officials say...
CASTINE, ME
wabi.tv

Skate with the Bears returns to the Alfond

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The crowd at the Alfond had a lot to be happy about Saturday night. And it wasn’t just because of a Black Bear win... Following Maine’s 3-0 victory over Canisius College it was time for the return of a beloved tradition. The women and...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Maritime Academy holds vigil for students lost in Saturday crash

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Friends, family, fellow students and faculty at Maine Maritime Academy came together on a frigid night in Castine Sunday to say goodbye to Chase Fossett, Riley Ignacio-Cameron, Bryan Kenealy, and Luke Simpson, the four MMA students who lost their lives early Saturday morning. Academy President Jerry...
CASTINE, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Rural Water Association votes on state’s best tasting water

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Rural Water Association held the best tasting water contest in Rockport this week. The two categories were water with a disinfectant, like chlorine, and water without a disinfectant. Bangor Water District won the best water in the disinfectant category and Skyline Mobile Home Park...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water

ST. GEORGE, Maine (WMTW) - The body of a missing Saint George woman was found by a Maine Game Warden and search team Friday morning. Authorities say 71-year-old Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove, off States Point Road. Laporte’s body...
SAINT GEORGE, ME
wabi.tv

Sunny, Breezy & Chilly This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strong high pressure to our north will provide us with a beautiful December day today. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and more seasonable temperatures with highs in the 30s today. The pressure gradient between the strong high to our north and low pressure located south of Nova Scotia will remain tight across the state today which will lead to a gusty northerly wind with gusts to around 30-35 MPH at times. This will make temperatures feel like it’s in the 20s at times. We’ll have clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows dropping to the teens to low 20s. The northerly wind will remain gusty tonight, producing wind chills in the single numbers and teens at times.
BANGOR, ME

