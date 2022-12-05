BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strong high pressure to our north will provide us with a beautiful December day today. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and more seasonable temperatures with highs in the 30s today. The pressure gradient between the strong high to our north and low pressure located south of Nova Scotia will remain tight across the state today which will lead to a gusty northerly wind with gusts to around 30-35 MPH at times. This will make temperatures feel like it’s in the 20s at times. We’ll have clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows dropping to the teens to low 20s. The northerly wind will remain gusty tonight, producing wind chills in the single numbers and teens at times.

BANGOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO