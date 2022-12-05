Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
allongeorgia.com
SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory Through December 16
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, December 10 through Friday, December 16. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
allongeorgia.com
Southeast Bulloch High School Flag Football Team Wins Back-to-Back State Championships
Congratulations to Southeast Bulloch High School Flag Football team!. They defeated Harris County 13-0 on December 8, in the Georgia High School Association’s Division. A-4A State Championship to claim their second straight state title in the team’s two-year history. They finished the season with a perfect 19-0 record.
allongeorgia.com
Ogeechee Technical College Foundation Announces Four Appointments to Board of Trustees
Ogeechee Technical College Foundation recently announced the appointment of Holly Durrence, Jenny Foss, Joel Hanner, and Diane Holland to local board of trustees. “Adding four new members with strong local ties will continue to improve the ability of our Foundation to serve OTC’s mission of training tomorrow’s workforce,” said Michelle Davis, VP for College Advancement. “Holly, Jenny, Joel, and Diane are all incredible additions to our board, and all have a wealth of experience from different professional backgrounds.”
allongeorgia.com
Statesboro High’s Head Football Coach Retires, Begins and Ends Career at Alma Mater
Statesboro High School’s head football Coach Jeff Kaiser announced Friday morning that he is retiring from coaching, effective immediately, but will remain as a physical education teacher at the school. The announcement places a sentimental bookend to his 27-year football career that began at Statesboro High in 1996 as an assistant, and finally as the head coach of his alma mater.
Comments / 0