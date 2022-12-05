ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18% of voters in Illinois voted by mail this past election

By Jack Baudoin
(WTVO) — The Illinois State Board of Elections certified the November election results on Monday.

The number of people who voted by mail in this election doubled. About 18% of votes chose to cast their ballots this way. Only 9% did so in 2018.

The state rolled out its permanent vote-by-mail applications this year, which gave voters the option to vote this way in every future election.

Matt Dietrich, public information officer for the Illinois State Board of Elections, expects to see more people voting by mail.

“Voting by mail is becoming more popular with more voters. 18% of the total vote is double the percentage at that it was four years ago,” Dietrich said. “I think we will see this going into the future that a lot of people are going to continue voting by mail.”

The number of in-person early voting dropped 4% from 2018, with 21% casting their ballots in person ahead of election day this year. Dietrich said that is likely because people who normally head to the polls switched to vote-by-mail.

