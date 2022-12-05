Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
MyStateline.com
Rockford woman makes the west side shine
A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas.
MyStateline.com
Companies dropping job interviews in tight market
Employers are removing a dreaded step from the hiring process to recruit workers in a tight labor market.
MyStateline.com
Illinois residents can get a Christmas carol through the phone
For residents that are in the mood for some Christmas music, it could be just a phone call away.
MyStateline.com
Chicago residents protest for human rights
Grassroots organizations gathered in Chicago on Saturday in honor of "International Human Rights Day" to speak out against injustices worldwide.
MyStateline.com
Rockford autism center holds sensory-friendly meet and greet with Santa
Santa Claus was in town, and Rockford children got to meet him on Saturday.
MyStateline.com
Boylan defeats Jefferson to remain undefeated in NIC-10 play
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won't be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle. This came as a shock to the more than 14-hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the plant couldn't officially close.
MyStateline.com
Rockford Lutheran students raise money to buy Christmas gifts for needy families
MyStateline.com
16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting
MyStateline.com
Areas of fog Saturday morning
There is patchy fog across the Stateline reducing visibility so travel carefully early Saturday morning. Everyone is at or under 4 miles of visibility. Rockford is at 4 miles, Freeport under 2, Galena under 1 mile, and Monroe is down to just half a mile. Make sure to allow extra time before heading out in case you do encounter dense areas of fog. A drizzle/mist is going to last through the morning and afternoon.
MyStateline.com
WomanSpace, on Maria Linden Drive, is hosting a special holiday market this weekend, offering handmade art, jewelry, gifts, and Christmas decor.
MyStateline.com
Start to detox your body in less than an hour with Chicago Weight Loss Clinic
Our next stop on the GDS Holiday Gift Guide is at Chicago Weight Loss Clinic with Dr. And Thakkar. We’re learning how an injection or IV can help you detox your body and get healthier from the inside out, plus we have your chance to win a trip there on the GDS Holiday Gift Guide.
MyStateline.com
Air Fry Day: Fried Pickles with No Joke MMA
Rich Whitenack and Leslie Stoll from No Joke MMA are helping Michelle air fry pickles this week while telling us all about their newest 30 minute fitness class. No Joke MMA offers classes for all ages whether you’ve ever participated in martial arts before or not. Their newest class really helps beginners find their love for MMA. Sign up now at NoJokeMMA.com.
