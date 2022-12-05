Read full article on original website
Deadly rollover crash in Clay left one dead
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On December 8, around 11:35 p.m., a deadly one-vehicle crash took place at the intersection of Caughdenoy Road and Black Creek Road in Clay. The State Police in North Syracuse are investigating the cause of this crash. A 2023 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by 55-year-old Melissa...
Officials seize 150 pounds of marijuana in Jefferson County
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A recent drug bust led officials to seize over 150 pounds of marijuana in Jefferson County, according to a press release from U.S. Border Patrol and Protection. On December 2, a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop in Evans Mills and was...
Community Calendar: December 9, 2022
Check out upcoming events happening around the North Country this weekend with ABC50’s Community Bulletin Board. Do you have an event you would like posted to the Community Bulletin Board?. Submit it online anytime by clicking the button below. You can also submit your event in one of the...
2 facing charges following domestic dispute in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Two people are facing charges following a domestic dispute in Rome on Tuesday. Gary Niles, 37, allegedly got physical with another person during the incident and was arrested. He was charged with harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Some Fort Drum gates closing during holidays
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some entry gates on the Fort Drum military base will be closed starting mid-December. On December 16, Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield gate will close at 10 p.m. The Airfield gate will remain closed until 5:30 a.m. on January 3, 2023. Those who...
Ornament concert scheduled for Dec. 10 in Watertown canceled
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Ornament performance presented by the Disabled Persons Action Organization, originally scheduled for Dec. 10 at Dulles State Office Building, has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a date next year. Event organizers said the performance has been canceled due to the illness of...
Plans evolve for JCC’s downtown Watertown education space
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Plans have evolved for Jefferson Community College’s new space in downtown Watertown. The entrepreneurship education space, set to be located in the historic building at 124-136 Franklin Street, will be named “NEST,” an acronym for Neighbors, Entrepreneurs, Study and Teach, according to JCC officials.
District closes schools for funeral of long-time principal who died after he was hit by car in Clay
A Central New York school district closed its schools for a day this week because so many teachers and students wanted to attend a funeral for a principal who worked in the district for 33 years. Sean P. Gleason, 56, of Liverpool, died after he was hit by an SUV...
