Not all bowl games are created equal, but they are all capable of at least having their moments. The 2022 Fenway Bowl should be no exception to the rule. Every college football postseason feels the same: all eyes are on the CFP/New Year’s Six while 99% of the remaining games mean very little beyond fan service. With that said, the 2022 Fenway Bowl just might fall into that elite 1%, as the stars have aligned for it to hold a rather impressive amount of significance.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO