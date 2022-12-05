ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

How the Fenway Bowl could be a highlight of 2022

Not all bowl games are created equal, but they are all capable of at least having their moments. The 2022 Fenway Bowl should be no exception to the rule. Every college football postseason feels the same: all eyes are on the CFP/New Year’s Six while 99% of the remaining games mean very little beyond fan service. With that said, the 2022 Fenway Bowl just might fall into that elite 1%, as the stars have aligned for it to hold a rather impressive amount of significance.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

FanSided

300K+
Followers
581K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy