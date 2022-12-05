Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Snap Cheery Photo With Santa and Mrs. Claus

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

It was a room of famous couples!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds embraced the spirit of Christmas when they were lucky enough to meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in person.

The duo posed with the man of the season in quite a cheery snap in a post shared on Reynolds' Instagram.

“We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express,” Lively hilariously captioned the post, adding that “ She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid.:

And if you ever wondered what Mrs. Claus smells like, Lively made sure to inform her fans, noting, “She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria. 🎄”

The actress donned festive holiday pajamas with a robe, allowing her adorable baby bump to peek through. Her husband kept it casual with a gray Pelé sweatshirt, a teal beanie, and glasses.

Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul left a handful of black heart emojis on the post, while another fan summed up the photo as “epic.”

However, most fans simply shared their shock at learning that Mrs. Claus had a first name, with one comment reading, “HER NAME IS JESSICA??” as another added, “I was today years old when I learned that Mrs. Claus is a JESSICA 🤣.”

Additional comments also mentioned Lively’s pregnancy, which caught a few fans by surprise.

The 35-year-old actress announced she was expecting another child back in September. The couple is already parents to three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Shortly after her announcement, she shared several pregnancy photos on Instagram while slamming paparazzi who “freak her and her kids out.”

In the caption, she noted: "Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a 🦄 sighting will leave me alone."