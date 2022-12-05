Rockford casino helping increase Winnebago County literacy rate
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Any non-cashed out vouchers at Rockford’s casino could go towards increasing the literacy rate in Winnebago County.
Any guest can donate their non-cashed out vouches to the United Way of Rock River Valley this December. There is a box near the front door to leave the print outs.
United Way said that literacy rates took a big hit during COVID-19. They are currently working with other local organizations and school districts to come up with a solution.
They said that these donations will further their efforts.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 1