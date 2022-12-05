Rockford casino helping increase Winnebago County literacy rate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Any non-cashed out vouchers at Rockford’s casino could go towards increasing the literacy rate in Winnebago County.

Any guest can donate their non-cashed out vouches to the United Way of Rock River Valley this December. There is a box near the front door to leave the print outs.

United Way said that literacy rates took a big hit during COVID-19. They are currently working with other local organizations and school districts to come up with a solution.

They said that these donations will further their efforts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.