ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford casino helping increase Winnebago County literacy rate

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FA7i4_0jYOe44P00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Any non-cashed out vouchers at Rockford’s casino could go towards increasing the literacy rate in Winnebago County.

Any guest can donate their non-cashed out vouches to the United Way of Rock River Valley this December. There is a box near the front door to leave the print outs.

United Way said that literacy rates took a big hit during COVID-19. They are currently working with other local organizations and school districts to come up with a solution.

They said that these donations will further their efforts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman makes the west side shine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford throws holiday artisan market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday was the last day of the “There’s Something About Merry Holiday Market.” It was held at the Womanspace campus on Maria Linden Drive. The main building and art studio were filled with handmade art, jewelry, gifts and holiday decor from more than 40 local vendors. Snack and refreshments were available […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

100 Rockford kids ‘Shop with Cops’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Rockford Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 6” was scattered all over the aisles of Target on Saturday, but it was not to fight crime. It was the 28th Annual “Shop with a Cop.” One hundred kids got a $100 shopping spree with a Rockford Police Department officer, and they said […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Handmade Market returns for 11th year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 11th Annual “Handmade Market” took place in Rockford on Sunday. Over 50 vendors were at Prairie Street Brewing Company selling locally crafted and handmade goods. Everything from art, jewelry, toys, soaps, clothing and more. Organizers said that the event keeps growing every year, and it is great to see the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford focuses on youth violence prevention within schools.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Community Relations Commission set out a task to work on youth violence prevention within Rockford’s public schools. “Well, there were some things that were concerning to the mayor. this year particularly with so much violence and activity at public schools,” said William Martin one of the commission’s board members. Mayor Tom […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, December 9

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school boys and girls basketball scores involving teams from around the Rockford area from Friday, December 9 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 Friday nights at 11 p.m. starting January 6. NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 62 Belvidere North 43Boylan 77 Jefferson 61Guilford […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said Friday they are on the hunt for a 16-year-old who shot two men Thursday in the 600 block of W. Avon Street. According to police, the shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old victim were injured. Both were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, and the 18-year-old […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘There’s Something About Merry’ Holiday Market in Rockford this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — WomanSpace, on Maria Linden Drive, is hosting a special holiday market this weekend, offering handmade art, jewelry, gifts, and Christmas decor. More than 40 local vendors are expected to attend the “There’s Something About Merry” Holiday Market this weekend. Snacks and refreshments will be available, organizers said, along with all different […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford throws short film showcase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Sundance Institute has made its stateline debut. The inaugural “815 Shorts” took place in Rockford on Saturday. The local short film showcase partnered with Sundance to amplify the film industry. The 2022 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour was also shown. It took place at the Rockford Public Library’s Nordlof […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Regents drop home opener to St. Norbert

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford University men’s basketball team hosted the St. Norbert College Green Knights on Saturday afternoon. The Regents looked good, carrying a two-point lead into halftime. But they would drop this one 69-62 after a pair of St. Norbert runs. Micah Swanson captured a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Auto union says Stellantis is ‘grossly misguided’ in idling Belvidere plant

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The union representing 1,300 employees at the Belvidere Assembly Plant blasted the decision by Stellantis to idle the facility in February. “We believe Stellantis is grossly misguided in idling this plant which has produced profits for the company since 1965,” said UAW President Ray Curry said in a Facebook post. “Not allocating […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Screw City version of the IceHogs drops shootout to the Wild

Rockford, Ill. —[IceHogs News Release] Despite forward Lukas Reichel scoring shootout goals in back-to-back games, the rebranded Screw City IceHogs dropped a 3-2 shootout contest to the Iowa Wild on Friday night. Both IceHogs’ shootout losses have been at the hands of the Wild this season. After Reichel scored the first goal of the shootout, Iowa forward Adam Beckman tied […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy