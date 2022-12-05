The New York Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge, and they have set their focus on this big free agent. The New York Yankees accomplished their top goal this offseason, and that was to re-sign superstar outfielder Aaron Judge. They did so, after agreeing to terms on a nine-year, $360 million contract, beating the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres in negotiations. For Yankees fans wondering if the team is done making moves after retaining both Judge and Rizzo, and bringing back reliever Tommy Kahnle, the answer is no. They reportedly have a big move planned out.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO