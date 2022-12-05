Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him
Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
Willson Contreras twists the knife in Cubs during Cardinals press conference
New St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras — tasked with replacing Yadier Molina — twisted the knife in his former team, the Chicago Cubs, during his press conference. Willson Contreras was forced to imagine life as a St. Louis Cardinal for quite some time. Once he wasn’t dealt...
Veteran Yankees writer rips ‘dumb’ Hal Steinbrenner in wake of Aaron Judge signing
Behold! A take you would’ve expected from the Yankees media if Hal Steinbrenner had let Aaron Judge get away, published even after Steinbrenner reportedly closed the deal with Judge all the way from Italy. Didn’t expect our jaws to drop a second time after the Judge re-signing news arrived...
The real reason Dansby Swanson is still left unsigned in free agency
With several teams interested in Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, there’s a good reason why he remains unsigned to an MLB team thus far. Aside from being iced out due to the MLB lockout last December, the twelfth month of the calendar year is often a time when the hot stove…heats up.
Kevin Durant explains blunt, dismissive take on Yankees’ Aaron Judge signing
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have too much to focus on in their own building right now to have a well-measured take on what’s happening with the YES Network buddies in the Bronx. At least, that’s what it seemed like this week when the media pressured KD into...
Latest details make Padres Aaron Judge contract offer even more insane
The Padres were reportedly cooking up an absolutely insane contract offer for Aaron Judge that MLB would never have allowed to go through. You’ve got to hand it to the San Diego Padres, they’re are willing to swing for the fences when it comes to contract offers. They...
Yankees have their next big free agency swing lined up
The New York Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge, and they have set their focus on this big free agent. The New York Yankees accomplished their top goal this offseason, and that was to re-sign superstar outfielder Aaron Judge. They did so, after agreeing to terms on a nine-year, $360 million contract, beating the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres in negotiations. For Yankees fans wondering if the team is done making moves after retaining both Judge and Rizzo, and bringing back reliever Tommy Kahnle, the answer is no. They reportedly have a big move planned out.
MLB rumors: Dansby Swanson could make Braves worst nightmare a reality
There has been a new update on Dansby Swanson’s free agency, and Atlanta Braves fans won’t like it. Two of the top-tier free agent shortstops are gone, but two remain unsigned. Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, and Xander Bogaerts joined the San Diego Padres on an 11-year, $280 million deal. Dansby Swanson still remains on the open market, but has a plethora of suitors. There’s now a new update on Swanson, and Atlanta Braves fans won’t like it.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater details MLB threats over balls
The news that Major League Baseball was using different baseballs last season was not a shock to San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater. According to Gabe Fernandez from SFGate, Slater said he was “actively discouraged” from sending baseballs away for testing, with the league threatening the jobs of any non-union team employees that sent balls to an outside laboratory. Fernandez further reported that text messages to an MLBPA official told the players to “back off.”
How much money is Steve Cohen paying in taxes alone for the Mets offseason?
New York Mets owner is spending money in free agency, luxury tax threshold be damned. Here’s how much he’ll be paying in taxes alone this MLB offseason. Once Steve Cohen officially purchased the New York Mets, fans were expecting that one offseason, he would go on a spending spree. Well, in his third official year, Cohen has flexed his checkbook to try and put the team over the top.
MLB Insider: Mets’ Carlos Carrasco could be a trade candidate
MLB Insider: Mets’ Carlos Carrasco could be a trade candidate. The New York Mets are on an unprecedented spending spree. After losing Jacob deGrom, they have added Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga and David Robertson. They have spent slightly more on Verlander, Quintana and Senga ($187...
Dave Roberts’ quote about Padres in NLDS should motivate Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn’t exactly the most vocal of figureheads out there, so when he says something that could be perceived as a callout, perhaps the subjects should be listening intently. Roberts spoke to the media during the Winter Meetings and addressed a number of topics,...
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0