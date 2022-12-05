Read full article on original website
MLive.com
3-star OL Johnathan Slack decommits from Michigan State
As the early signing period approaches, Michigan State’s next recruiting class continues to shrink. Johnathan Slack, a 2023 three-star offensive lineman from Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School who committed to the Spartans in February, announced Sunday night via Twitter he decommitted from Michigan State. Slack is listed...
MLive.com
What Michigan State learned about itself through a tough early season schedule
EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo truly didn’t know what to expect when he embarked upon what he called the most difficult early season schedule of his Michigan State tenure. And he was prepared for the worst, as evidenced by a preseason press conference in which he prepared fans for the possibility of Michigan State being 1-7 to start the season.
MLive.com
3-star CB Colton Hood decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State’s next recruiting class just decreased by one. Colton Hood, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Georgia, announced his decommitment from the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday night. At 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds, Hood is listed as the No. 60 cornerback and No. 606 player overall in the 2023...
MLive.com
Father-son matchup highlights Michigan State’s game vs. Brown
EAST LANSING – Doug Wojcik has written hundreds of scouting reports during his decades as a college basketball coach. But he’s never written any quite like the one he compiled this week. The Michigan State assistant was tasked with scouting Brown, the Spartans’ opponent on Saturday (4:30 p.m.,...
MLive.com
Revisiting my Michigan State football preseason predictions
Michigan State’s season didn’t go as expected. The same can be said for my annual preseason predictions. A year after capping an 11-win season with a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans stumbled to a 5-7 record and will miss a bowl game for the second time in three years.
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Joey Hauser’s ‘emotional moment’ hitting 1,000 points
EAST LANSING – A fan base that’s often been tough on Michigan State forward Joey Hauser was chanting his name on Saturday. The Spartans senior scored his 1,000th career point as part of a 22-point effort in Michigan State’s Saturday win over Brown at the Breslin Center.
MLive.com
Lineup change, trip home sparks improved play for Michigan State’s A.J. Hoggard
EAST LANSING – Whether it was a game coming off the bench or an opportunity to play in front of friends and family in his home state, something sparked a new level of play for A.J. Hoggard on Wednesday. The Spartans’ junior point guard turned in a career game...
MLive.com
Michigan freshman Dug McDaniel dazzles in first start, makes good on pregame text
MINNEAPOLIS -- Dug McDaniel, after learning Michigan’s starting point guard would miss the rest of the season with an injury, sent his head coach a text. “I told him I’m locked in,” McDaniel said. “I’m ready to step up and do whatever he needs me to do.”
MLive.com
See how Michigan runners finished in the Champs Sports National Championships
Saturday was a big day for six Michigan High School cross country runners. The student-athletes participated in the annual Champ Sports Cross Country National Championships in San Diego, and all six finished 18th or better.
MLive.com
After stretch of ‘dramatic events,’ Michigan basketball gets much-needed win
MINNEAPOLIS -- Juwan Howard was smiling and laughing, surrounded by a couple of fellow Michigan basketball staffers and a few friends who’d attended the game. He was in the bowels of Williams Arena, a place known as The Barn, but he may as well have been at a backyard barbecue.
MLive.com
5 Ann Arbor-area football players earn Associated Press All-State honors
The list of Ann Arbor-area football players who earned Associated Press All-State honors was shorter this season, but several players were still recognized for their play this fall. Five players claimed Division 1-2 All-State honors with three earning first team and two claiming second team recognition. The AP All-State teams...
MLive.com
Meet The Associated Press 2022 All-State football teams for all divisions
All five of Michigan’s All-State football teams for the 2022 season have been released with Friday’s announcement of the Division 1-2 team. The teams were selected by a panel of sports writers from around the state.
MLive.com
Phil Jacobs of Dexter named AP Coach of the Year after historic football season
After the most successful season in program history, Phil Jacobs has been recognized with a prestigious honor. The Dexter football leader was named Associated Press Coach of the Year for Divisions 1-2 after guiding the Dreadnaughts to a 12-1 record. Jacobs was selected COY by a panel of Michigan sports writers.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball highlights: Mo Kasham nets first win as new Huron boys coach
ANN ARBOR -- There were no nerves for Mo Kasham on Friday night. Though it was his first game as the new Ann Arbor Huron boys basketball coach, the Huron graduate was more than ready for his moment in the spotlight.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Lumen Christi boys open new era with win
The Lumen Christi boys basketball team, in its first game under new coach Josh Tropea, beat Pennfield 54-20 on Friday. The Titans led 36-7 at the half and cruised to the win.
MLive.com
Third-quarter defense leads Northwest boys over Western
PARMA – Defense gave the Northwest boys basketball team a big boost in the third quarter of their game with Western on Friday, the Interstate 8 opener for both. Down one going into the third, the Mounties forced eight turnovers in the third quarter alone and held the Panthers to eight points, claiming a nine-point lead by the end of the third and turning that into a 61-49 win.
MLive.com
Napoleon holds off Lakewood at GLAC/Cascades Challenge
OLIVET -- Napoleon led from the start in Saturday’s GLAC/Cascades Challenge matchup at Olivet College against Lakewood, but the lead was tenuous for much of the way. Lakewood kept within single digits for long stretches of the game, and was within a point late in the second quarter and down three at the half, but could never get that one key shot to tie the score of put them in front, and Napoleon pulled away late for a 58-43 win.
MLive.com
Balanced Northwest girls beat Western
PARMA -- No matter what the Northwest girls basketball team seemed to do in recent years, the Western Panthers were always standing in their way. The Panthers have held sway, not only in the rivalry but in the Interstate 8, but on Friday Northwest was finally able to crest the mountaintop and come out with a 61-39 win over the Panthers. It was Northwest’s first win over Western since March 6, 2019 in a district game.
MLive.com
Saginaw High plays Notre Dame Prep in Louis O'Neal High School Classic at SVSU
Saginaw High lays Notre Dame Prep at Louis O’Neal High School Classic. Saginaw’s Javarie Holiday (25) takes a layup shot during a varsity boys basketball game between Saginaw High and Notre Dame Prep at SVSU Louis O’Neal High School Classic in Saginaw on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Saginaw won with a final score of 74-51.Get Photo.
MLive.com
Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic
Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic. Arthur Hills’ Dequavion Terry (3) and Mazzie Edison (1) cheer on their teammate Lyna Brooks Jr. (20) as he dunks the ball during a varsity boys basketball game between Freeland and Arthur Hill at the SVSU Louis O’Neal High School Classic in Saginaw on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Get Photo.
