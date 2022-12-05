ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

3-star OL Johnathan Slack decommits from Michigan State

As the early signing period approaches, Michigan State’s next recruiting class continues to shrink. Johnathan Slack, a 2023 three-star offensive lineman from Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School who committed to the Spartans in February, announced Sunday night via Twitter he decommitted from Michigan State. Slack is listed...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

What Michigan State learned about itself through a tough early season schedule

EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo truly didn’t know what to expect when he embarked upon what he called the most difficult early season schedule of his Michigan State tenure. And he was prepared for the worst, as evidenced by a preseason press conference in which he prepared fans for the possibility of Michigan State being 1-7 to start the season.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

3-star CB Colton Hood decommits from Michigan State

Michigan State’s next recruiting class just decreased by one. Colton Hood, a 2023 three-star cornerback from Georgia, announced his decommitment from the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday night. At 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds, Hood is listed as the No. 60 cornerback and No. 606 player overall in the 2023...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Father-son matchup highlights Michigan State’s game vs. Brown

EAST LANSING – Doug Wojcik has written hundreds of scouting reports during his decades as a college basketball coach. But he’s never written any quite like the one he compiled this week. The Michigan State assistant was tasked with scouting Brown, the Spartans’ opponent on Saturday (4:30 p.m.,...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Revisiting my Michigan State football preseason predictions

Michigan State’s season didn’t go as expected. The same can be said for my annual preseason predictions. A year after capping an 11-win season with a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans stumbled to a 5-7 record and will miss a bowl game for the second time in three years.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

5 Ann Arbor-area football players earn Associated Press All-State honors

The list of Ann Arbor-area football players who earned Associated Press All-State honors was shorter this season, but several players were still recognized for their play this fall. Five players claimed Division 1-2 All-State honors with three earning first team and two claiming second team recognition. The AP All-State teams...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Third-quarter defense leads Northwest boys over Western

PARMA – Defense gave the Northwest boys basketball team a big boost in the third quarter of their game with Western on Friday, the Interstate 8 opener for both. Down one going into the third, the Mounties forced eight turnovers in the third quarter alone and held the Panthers to eight points, claiming a nine-point lead by the end of the third and turning that into a 61-49 win.
PARMA, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon holds off Lakewood at GLAC/Cascades Challenge

OLIVET -- Napoleon led from the start in Saturday’s GLAC/Cascades Challenge matchup at Olivet College against Lakewood, but the lead was tenuous for much of the way. Lakewood kept within single digits for long stretches of the game, and was within a point late in the second quarter and down three at the half, but could never get that one key shot to tie the score of put them in front, and Napoleon pulled away late for a 58-43 win.
OLIVET, MI
MLive.com

Balanced Northwest girls beat Western

PARMA -- No matter what the Northwest girls basketball team seemed to do in recent years, the Western Panthers were always standing in their way. The Panthers have held sway, not only in the rivalry but in the Interstate 8, but on Friday Northwest was finally able to crest the mountaintop and come out with a 61-39 win over the Panthers. It was Northwest’s first win over Western since March 6, 2019 in a district game.
PARMA, MI
MLive.com

Saginaw High plays Notre Dame Prep in Louis O'Neal High School Classic at SVSU

Saginaw High lays Notre Dame Prep at Louis O’Neal High School Classic. Saginaw’s Javarie Holiday (25) takes a layup shot during a varsity boys basketball game between Saginaw High and Notre Dame Prep at SVSU Louis O’Neal High School Classic in Saginaw on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Saginaw won with a final score of 74-51.Get Photo.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic

Freeland plays Arthur Hill at Louis O’Neal High School Classic. Arthur Hills’ Dequavion Terry (3) and Mazzie Edison (1) cheer on their teammate Lyna Brooks Jr. (20) as he dunks the ball during a varsity boys basketball game between Freeland and Arthur Hill at the SVSU Louis O’Neal High School Classic in Saginaw on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. Get Photo.
FREELAND, MI

