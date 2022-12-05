ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Crane Holdings (CR) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.89 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.54%. A...
US Foods (USFD) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

US Foods (. USFD - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Ciena (CIEN) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CIEN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.85 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 662.50%. A...
Phreesia (PHR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

PHR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.76 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.88. This compares to loss of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

AKBA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.28 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.34 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Diana Shipping (DSX) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

DSX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.71%. A...
American Public Education (APEI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

APEI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.20 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

VSTO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.18%. A...
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

CASI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.38 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.51. This compares to loss of $0.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

TNGX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.33 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to loss of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Alexander's (ALX) Q2 FFO Top Estimates

ALX - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $4.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.14 per share. This compares to FFO of $4.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
PPG Industries (PPG) Up 16.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

PPG - Free Report) . Shares have added about 16.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is PPG Industries due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
EnerSys (ENS) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

ENS - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 2.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is EnerSys due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
RCI Hospitality (RICK) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

RCI Hospitality (. RICK - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Mondelez International (MDLZ) This Year?

MDLZ - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Why Is Green Dot (GDOT) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

GDOT - Free Report) . Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Green Dot due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Vail Resorts (MTN) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top Estimates

MTN - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues surpassing the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Kirsten Lynch, chief executive officer, Vail Resorts, stated, "We are pleased with the results of our season pass...
Catalyst (CPRX) Up 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

CPRX - Free Report) . Shares have added about 8.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Catalyst due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Is Trending Stock Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) a Buy Now?

MPC - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this refiner have returned +7.3%, compared to the...

